No. 12 crew member injured as pit-road stack-up halts Indy race

Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race was red-flagged with just 15 of 160 laps complete because of a major stack-up on pit road at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The chain-reaction crash near the back of the line of cars blocked the path entering pit road, pushing the No. 15 Chevrolet of Brennan Poole into the side of Ryan Blaney’s Team Penske No. 12 Ford. That contact squeezed Penske tire-changer Zach Price between the two cars.

Price gave a thumbs-up for TV cameras as he appeared to be loaded into an ambulance, and initial reports were that he was being treated for a leg injury.

The cars of Corey LaJoie, Justin Allgaier, Ryan Preece and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. were also among those involved. Allgaier is making his first Cup Series start since 2016 as a substitute for Jimmie Johnson, who revealed a positive test for COVID-19 on Friday.

The red flag lasted 11 minutes, 17 seconds. The race had already been delayed at the start because of a series of lightning strikes in the vicinity of the 2.5-mile track.

