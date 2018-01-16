No. 12 Cincinnati braces for Central Florida's Fall

No. 12 Cincinnati has nowhere to look up but up, not because the Bearcats are struggling (far from it winning eight straight games), but because they are mindful of 7-foot-6 center Tacko Fall when they play Central Florida in Orlando, Fla. on Tuesday.

Fall, a junior from Senegal, is one of the 40 tallest people on earth, according to research by Central Florida. He averages 11.6 points a game, and ranks second nationally making 76.8 percent of his shots for Central Florida (12-5, 3-2 American Athletic Conference).

He anchors the Knights' defense in the middle with 2.0 blocks per game. He also pulls down 7.2 rebounds a game.

Cincinnati senior forward Gary Clark, who is 6-foot-8, will try to hold his own against Fall. He is averaging 12.6 points and a team-best 8.5 rebounds a game.

"They're a great, great defensive team," Cincinnati coach Mick Cronin said. "Not good, great. And it's not just because of Tacko Fall. "It's because of their coaching and their toughness. They've recruited strong, athletic kids that are built to defend, one through five."

Cincinnati (15-2, 4-0) has built its success this season around its defense. The Bearcats and Central Florida are No. 2 and No. 3 nationally in scoring defense at 58.4 points and 59.1 points allowed per game, respectively.

Last season's game at Orlando was a defensive struggle. Central Florida won the game 53-49 as Fall had seven points and eight rebounds.

The Bearcats, who average 78.9 points per game, will try to master the Knights' stringent defense again. Central Florida has not allowed an opponent to reach 65 points this season.

"Somehow, we've got to knock down some shots and get some easy baskets in transition," Cronin said. "We've got to pass the ball well for 40 minutes."

Cincinnati may also have to contend with the return of junior guard B.J. Taylor, a preseason All-AAC choice by conference coaches who has not played since the first game of the season, when he broke a foot. He averaged 17.4 points per game last season.