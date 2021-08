Nasdaq Copenhagen

Nikolaj Plads 6

DK-1067 Copenhagen K

Copenhagen, 31 August 2021

ANNOUNCEMENT no. 12/2021

INTERIM REPORT, H1 2021

The company have today published the Interim Report for H1 2021.

Cemat A/S

Jaroslaw Pawel Lipinski

CEO

This announcement has been prepared in a Danish-language and an English-language

version. In case of doubt, the Danish version prevails.

Attachments