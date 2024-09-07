No. 11 South Pointe rolls in trip to Charlotte at Ballantyne Ridge

The Ballantyne Ridge Wolves continue to search for their first win in football program history, as Charlotte’s newest high school fell 62-0 to visiting South Pointe on Friday night. Despite suffering their second consecutive 50-plus-point blowout, head coach Chris Redding isn’t letting his players hang their heads.

“We’re very satisfied with our performance tonight,” Redding said. “Credit to South Pointe for protecting us, it could have been a lot worse than it was. They’re one of the best teams in the Southeast. I think the thing for us tonight was subtle wins against a great team. That’s a team that’s going to compete deep into the South Carolina state playoffs.”

The South Pointe Stallions, who are coming off a disappointing early playoff exit, lived up to Redding’s high praise, putting on a dominant performance.

The first quarter saw South Pointe score on six consecutive drives, while Ballantyne Ridge failed to cross its own 50. Leading the charge was senior running back Mason Picket-Hicks, who scored twice, including a 41-yard tear through the Wolves’ defense.

Ballantyne Ridge would settle in after the ugly first quarter, as it held South Pointe scoreless in the second frame. This was due in no small part to a strip sack by freshman linebacker Leo Ntasin late in the first half.

The talent and experience of South Pointe would prove to be too much for the Wolves to overcome, as the second half saw similar results. The Stallions would add three more touchdowns in the second, with two of these scores coming from junior receiver Dailan Duncan.

When asked to give his thoughts on the game, South Pointe head coach Bobby Collins started off giving praise to the opponent.

“Well, first off, hats goes off to Coach Redding and them,” Collins said. “When you’re starting off a football program first year, the only thing you want to see is guys flash. You want to see at certain times a quarterback getting outside, you know, defensive linemen getting a sack. You just want to see guys flash and Coach Redding and his staff are doing a great job.”

Ballantyne Ridge did flash at times, and while the score was less than stellar, Redding believes he’s starting to see the foundations of what this team will be.

“The good thing about a young team is that they get old,” Redding said. “If we play good teams early on, then we have a good chance to be a good football team ourselves as we mature.”

Building for the future is key for a first-year program, and the Wolves appear to be off to a great start in that regard. South Pointe, however, is an established South Carolina powerhouse, and when asked about the goal for his team, Collins had one answer.

“There’s only one bar at South Pointe, and that’s to play in December and win.”

Four who made a difference

Dailan Duncan, South Pointe: The junior receiver had a monster second half, recording two touchdown catches.

Mason Picket-Hicks, South Pointe: The Stallions’ leading rusher carved up the Ballantyne Ridge defense, scoring two touchdowns.

Jordan Collins, South Pointe: Collins also had a massive first quarter, hauling in two touchdowns.

Leo Ntasin, Ballantyne Ridge: Although it was a rough night for the Wolves, Ntasin had a great performance, recording two sacks.

Scoring summary

Ballantyne Ridge: 0 0 0 0 - 0

South Pointe: 42 0 7 14 - 62

First Quarter:

SP: Jordan Collins 9-yard receiving TD

SP: Mason Picket-Hicks 12-yard rushing TD

SP: Jordan Collins 25-yard receiving TD

SP: Nyshe Ross 20-yard receiving TD, 2-point conversion good

SP: TC Douglas 6-yard rushing TD

SP: Hicks 41-yard rushing TD, extra point no good

Third Quarter:

SP: Dailan Duncan 9-yard receiving TD

Fourth Quarter

SP: Kadin Vassel 14-yard receiving TD

SP: Dailan Duncan 12-yard receiving TD

What’s next

South Pointe: vs. Northwestern, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 13

Ballantyne Ridge: bye week