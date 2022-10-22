No. 11 Oklahoma State scores 17 straight to come back and beat No. 20 Texas 41-34

Nick Bromberg
·3 min read

No. 11 Oklahoma State scored 17 points over the final 16 minutes on the way to a 41-34 win over No. 20 Texas that could prove pivotal in the race to the Big 12 title game.

Bryson Green scored the go-ahead TD for the Cowboys with 3:09 left on a 41-yard catch and run. It’s a play that will be an example for teams and players everywhere on how not to tackle.

Texas QB Quinn Ewers struggled in his first road game, especially in the second half. He appeared to break a long run with just over two minutes to go that would have put Texas in a prime position to score, but a holding penalty called the play back. Oklahoma State’s Jason Taylor then picked off Ewers for the second time with 1:23 to go. But Taylor unfortunately appeared to suffer a significant right knee injury when he landed after catching the ball.

The Longhorns got one more shot with 60 seconds to go and no timeouts but Ewers was picked off again off a deflection with eight seconds to go.

Ewers finished 19-of-49 passing for 319 yards and two TDs and three interceptions. Texas had 14 penalties while Oklahoma State remarkably didn't have any. Texas conspiracy theorists will undoubtedly go wild and point to the Longhorns leaving the Big 12 for the SEC as a reason for the disparity, but officials weren't responsible for the Texas offense going silent in the second half.

Texas (5-3, 3-2) had double-digit leads at two different points in the second quarter and extended the lead to 34-24 with 2:10 to go on a Bert Auburn field goal. But Oklahoma State (6-1, 3-1) tied the game at 34-34 about seven minutes after Auburn’s kick and got the chance to take the lead after Auburn missed a 46-yard field goal with just under five minutes to go. Auburn's missed field goal came a play after WR Xavier Worthy stumbled while running under what looked to be a surefire go-ahead TD pass that fell incomplete.

OSU QB Spencer Sanders finished 34-of-57 passing for 391 yards and two TDs with one interception. Dominic Richardson had 13 carries for just 24 yards but scored three TDs. Green finished with five catches for 133 yards.

Texas now has ground to make up

Oklahoma State is now guaranteed to be tied for second in the Big 12 with the loser of the game between Kansas State and TCU on Saturday night. Texas, meanwhile, is now fourth and a half-game ahead of Baylor and Texas Tech.

The Longhorns had looked like a Big 12 title game contender over the last three weeks, especially after blowing out Oklahoma. But Texas will likely need to beat both Kansas State and TCU after the bye week to have a shot at the title game.

Oklahoma State, meanwhile, gets Kansas State in Week 9 on the road. That game is also crucial to the Cowboys’ title hopes. A loss to the Wildcats will put Oklahoma State on the wrong end of the tiebreaker to both Kansas State and TCU after the Horned Frogs’ OT win in Week 7.

STILLWATER, OK - OCTOBER 22: Running back Dominic Richardson #20 of the Oklahoma State Cowboys leaps over defensive lineman Justice Finkley #1 of the Texas Longhorns in the second quarter at Boone Pickens Stadium on October 22, 2022 in Stillwater, Oklahoma. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)
STILLWATER, OK - OCTOBER 22: Running back Dominic Richardson #20 of the Oklahoma State Cowboys leaps over defensive lineman Justice Finkley #1 of the Texas Longhorns in the second quarter at Boone Pickens Stadium on October 22, 2022 in Stillwater, Oklahoma. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

Latest Stories

  • NFL Week 7 Picks: Can Kyler Murray shine when it gets 'tough'?

    Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray said recently that his rookie season was the last time he found things as challenging. Can Murray get his team back in playoff contention when the Cardinals host the Saints in Week 7?

  • Lions beat Elks 31-14, clinch home field for semifinals

    EDMONTON — Keon Hatcher, James Butler and Antonio Pipkin all recorded touchdowns as the B.C. Lions secured a home playoff date with a 31-14 victory over the Edmonton Elks on Friday. The Lions, now 12-5, will finish second in the CFL’s West Division, earning the right to host their first playoff game since 2016 and just their second since 2012. The horrific home disadvantage streak of losses for the Elks (4-14) will carry into the off-season. Edmonton has now lost a CFL record 17 consecutive game

  • Vancouver Bandits president Dylan Kular announced as CEBL executive of the year

    The Canadian Elite Basketball League announced on Thursday that Vancouver Bandits president Dylan Kular won his second consecutive executive of the year award. The CEBL awards this honour to a senior front office executive that "enhances their club's connection with the community and local basketball ecosystem through business development, grassroots partnerships, noteworthy ticket sales and an exceptional game day experience," first giving Kular the distinction in September 2021. The Bandits we

  • Calgary Flames sign goalie Dan Vladar to two-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed goaltender Dan Vladar to a two-year, $4.4-million contract extension. The extension kicks in for the 2023-24 season. Vladar is playing his second season in Calgary after he was acquired from the Boston Bruins in the summer of 2021 for a third-round pick in the 2022 entry draft. Jacob Markstrom's backup went 13-6-2 with two shutouts, a 2.75 goals-against average and a save percentage of .906 last season. Vladar had 26 saves Saturday in a 4-3 win over the h

  • Simona Halep, 2-time major champ, gets provisional drug ban

    Two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep was provisionally suspended by the International Tennis Integrity Agency after failing a drug test during the U.S. Open in August. The ITIA announced the punishment Friday for Halep, a former No. 1 player who is currently No. 9 in the WTA rankings. She won Wimbledon in 2019, beating 23-time major champion Serena Williams in the final, and the French Open in 2018. In a social media post, Halep called the news of her positive test “the biggest shock of my

  • Calgary Flames sign goalie Dan Vladar to two-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed goaltender Dan Vladar to a two-year, $4.4-million contract extension. The extension kicks in for the 2023-24 season. Vladar is playing his second season in Calgary after he was acquired from the Boston Bruins in the summer of 2021 for a third-round pick in the 2022 entry draft. Jacob Markstrom's backup went 13-6-2 with two shutouts, a 2.75 goals-against average and a save percentage of .906 last season. Vladar had 26 saves Saturday in a 4-3 win over the h

  • NHL finds workforce is over 83% white in diversity and inclusion report

    The NHL released the findings of its inaugural diversity and inclusion report on Tuesday in what it calls a "good start" to diversifying the makeup of the league.

  • US to face Vietnam, Netherlands at women's soccer World Cup

    AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — The defending champion United States will face the Netherlands in the group stage of the women’s soccer World Cup next summer, setting up an early repeat of the 2019 World Cup final. The draw was made at a ceremony in Auckland on Saturday. Four-time champion the United States was drawn in Group E with Vietnam, the Netherlands and a playoff winner still to be determined in a tournament expanded for the first time to 32 teams drawn into eight groups of four. The U.S. w

  • Flames suffer first loss of season as Tuch's hat trick leads Sabres to 6-3 win

    CALGARY — Led by strong individual performances including Ramus Dahlin's record-setting start to the season, the Buffalo Sabres have looked the part of a more formidable opponent than years past. Dahlin scored for the fourth straight game — an NHL record for a defenceman to open the season — and Alex Tuch notched his first career hat trick as the Sabres handed the Calgary Flames their first loss of the season on Thursday night with a 6-3 victory. "It's crazy,” Dahlin said about his accomplishmen

  • Canadian women hurting but still winning at Rugby World Cup in New Zealand

    Canada is enduring a war of attrition at the Rugby World Cup in New Zealand. But coach Kevin Rouet's team has yet to stumble. The third-ranked Canadian women (2-0-0) wrap up Pool B play Saturday night against the sixth-ranked U.S. (1-1-0) in Auckland (3:15 p.m. Sunday local time) in control of their own destiny, despite losing a third player for the tournament in the wake of last weekend's 22-12 win over No. 5 Italy. Scrum half Brianna Miller was taken to hospital after the match and ruled out o

  • Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog sidelined for 12 weeks after knee surgery

    Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog will be sidelined for approximately three months after undergoing knee surgery on Tuesday.

  • Nazem Kadri has been a perfect fit for the Flames

    The Nazem Kadri signing is already paying big dividends for the Flames.

  • Blackhawks G Petr Mrazek hampered by groin strain

    CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Petr Mrazek missed practice on Saturday because of a groin strain. The 30-year-old Mrazek was hurt during the second period of Friday night's 4-3 overtime victory against the Detroit Red Wings. He finished with 15 saves on 18 shots. The Blackhawks host the Seattle Kraken on Sunday. Alex Stalock replaced Mrazek Friday and made 10 saves in the win against Detroit. The Blackhawks recalled goaltender Arvid Soderblom from the minors after the game. ___ AP

  • Argos clinch first in East with 24-23 win over Alouettes

    MONTREAL — A single point following a missed field goal was enough to give the Toronto Argonauts a 24-23 win over the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday in CFL action at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium. The result means the Argonauts have clinched first place in the East Division and home field advantage in the playoffs. Toronto’s (11-6) Mcleod Bethel-Thompson threw for 240 yards and two touchdowns and had one interception. Trevor Harris led Montreal (8-9), picking up 413 passing yards and two touc

  • Canucks have bigger issues than depleted defence

    The Vancouver Canucks are 0-3 to start the season and their injury-hit defence has conceded an alarming 14 goals. Should head coach Bruce Boudreau be worried about this job and should Vancouver already be worried for the season ahead?

  • Argos clinch first in East with 24-23 win over Alouettes

    MONTREAL — A single point following a missed field goal was enough to give the Toronto Argonauts a 24-23 win over the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday in CFL action at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium. The result means the Argonauts have clinched first place in the East Division and home field advantage in the playoffs. Toronto’s (11-6) Mcleod Bethel-Thompson threw for 240 yards and two touchdowns and had one interception. Trevor Harris led Montreal (8-9), picking up 413 passing yards and two touc

  • Analysis: NHL has place to start with demographic study

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kim Davis, a Black woman hired five years ago to help the NHL with diversity initiatives, was not surprised by much of the league's first workplace demographic study. “We are where we expected to be, but now we have the facts to back it up,” Davis said. The data backed up the expectations: nearly 84% of employees across the league and its 32 teams are white, and nearly 62% are men. The 24-page report presented to the Board of Governors — the biggest topic discussed at their annua

  • 5 major storylines as Raptors begin new season

    With a roster largely unchanged from last season, the Toronto Raptors are facing many of the same questions as they prepare to tip-off the 2022-23 season on Wednesday.

  • Gavrikov's OT score lifts Blue Jackets over Canucks 4-3

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Vladislav Gavrikov scored in overtime and the Columbus Blue Jackets came from behind to beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 on Tuesday night for their first victory of the season. The Canucks remained winless after four games and are the first team in NHL history to give up four straight multi-goal leads to start the season. Johnny Gaudreau had a goal and an assist, Justin Danforth and Zach Werenski each scored, and Gavrikov added an assist before his goal at 3:21 of overtime on

  • Juraj Slafkovsky scores first career goal as Canadiens rout Coyotes 6-2

    MONTREAL — It took five games and a little more tape on his stick but Juraj Salfkovsky finally scored his first National Hockey League goal. The Canadiens used a three-goal first period to cruise to a 6-2 win over the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday. The Bell Centre crowd gave the first overall pick a standing ovation as the PA announcer called his name and kept it going by chanting Slafkovsky's name after the second-period marker. "It’s amazing. To score my first goal in this building, it’s a dream