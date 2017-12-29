No. 11 Kansas renews rivalry with Texas

Texas and No. 11 Kansas renew their basketball rivalry on Friday at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas, in their respective Big 12 Conference openers.

But, given the overall difficulty in the upcoming schedule and the balance of the league's teams, this game is more a chance to get off on the right foot rather than make a statement to carry through March.

Six teams in the Big 12 are ranked in the latest Top 25 poll, led by No. 7 West Virginia, and the league's 10 teams hit their round-robin conference play grid with a combined record of 112-15. None of the squads have more than three losses.

"Somebody said, 'Is this a hard opening game?'" Kansas coach Bill Self told local reporters as his team prepared for Texas. "And the answer would be, 'Hell yes it is,' but anybody we play would be a hard opening road game."

Even with the league's strength and parity, the Jayhawks (10-2) are the team to beat until proven otherwise. Kansas has won 13 straight Big 12 titles and a mind-boggling 26 straight conference openers dating to the 1991-92 season.

The last time the Jayhawks lost a conference opener was at Oklahoma 88-82 on Jan. 8, 1991. This will be the ninth time in Self's 15 seasons at Kansas that the Jayhawks have opened Big 12 play on the road.

The preseason No. 4 team in the nation started the season 7-0 before losing back-to-back games at home by a combined 19 points and dropping out of the top 10. Since its one bad week, Kansas has won three straight games (two away from Allen Fieldhouse).

The Jayhawks have been playing with seven scholarship players for most of the season and have been waiting for three players to be ruled eligible by the NCAA.

The story of the season has been guards and lack of players. Kansas may have three of the league's top 15 guards in Devonte' Graham, Lagerald Vick and Svi Mykhailiuk. The Jayhawks use a four-guard starting lineup with center Udoka Azubuike roaming the paint.