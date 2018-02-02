No. 11 Auburn undersized, short-handed - and leading SEC

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) -- Auburn's leading rebounder is a 6-foot-3 transfer from Presbyterian College. The best shot blocker and tallest starter is a 6-foot-7 guy whose other college options included MIT and Yale.

The 11th-ranked Tigers are having their best season in decades and have built a two-game lead in the Southeastern Conference despite being undersized and short-handed. They're holding their own just fine around the basket, too.

That's largely thanks to the outsized play of cerebral shot blocker Anfernee McLemore and 6-3, 225-pound power forward Desean Murray, a former All-Big South Conference performer who sat out last season after transferring from Presbyterian.

''I'm sure they would think it's a big disadvantage with me being 6-3 and playing the 4'' position, Murray said. ''I mean, I guess I've got to come every night and play hard so that's not the case.''

That strategy is working well for Auburn (20-2, 8-1 SEC), which hosts Vanderbilt (8-14, 2-7) Saturday night. The Tigers haven't been ranked this high since 2000 and are chasing just the program's third SEC title and first since 1999.

They've done it all without center Austin Wiley and 6-7 forward Danjel Purifoy, neither of whom have played this season amid an internal review of the program following the arrest of associate head coach Chuck Person on federal bribery, conspiracy and fraud charges.

It has left a scrappy team that often faces significant size mismatches but can also run, shoot and score with anybody in the league.

The Tigers lead the SEC in scoring at 85.7 points per game, which would make them the league's highest scoring team since Kentucky averaged 91.4 points in 1996. They're are also tops in offensive rebounding while making and attempting more 3-pointers than any other league team.