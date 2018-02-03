No. 11 Auburn not taking matchup with Vandy for granted

Bruce Pearl's No. 11 Auburn Tigers are playing with a swagger and confidence that hasn't been seen around Auburn Arena in years.

The Tigers haven't made the NCAA Tournament since 2003 and few believed Pearl's squad could overcome losing two of its best players who were declared ineligible at the beginning of the season.

No one epitomizes that confidence more than Tigers sharpshooter Bryce Brown. The junior guard lit up Ole Miss for 19 second-half points on Tuesday as Auburn beat Ole Miss for the first time in 10 years in Oxford.

"He's got a different gear," Pearl said after the 79-70 win. "He's not afraid to fail. He bides his time in there. We do some things to get him some looks, but he stays patient ... shares it (and) didn't have a turnover."

Brown leads a balanced Auburn offense against Vanderbilt when the Commodores visit Saturday. And while the odds seemingly are stacked against Vandy, Pearl understands this is the type of game that the Tigers can't take for granted.

Vanderbilt is coming off an 83-81 overtime loss to Kentucky on Tuesday. Last Saturday, Vandy upset TCU.

The Commodores (8-14, 2-7 SEC) have played 16 games against top-100 RPI teams and although their record in those games is 3-13, they remain dangerous. All three of those wins came in January against Alabama, LSU and TCU.

"We are not looking at our record," coach Bryce Drew told The (Nashville) Tennessean. "We are playing to get better and to build a program."

Auburn is 20-2 overall and sits atop the SEC with an 8-1 record. One slip-up, though, could change things in a blink of an eye.

"The way I look at a two-game lead in the SEC is we're one weekend out of fifth," Pearl told AL.com. "Maybe that's the Lou Holtz in me or something, I don't know. We grind and we prepare one at a time. I keep an eye on the teams that are behind us and what they're doing. ... We've worked hard to put ourselves into this position."