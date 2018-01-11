No. 11 Arizona State gears up for rebuilt Oregon

TEMPE, Ariz. -- No. 11 Arizona State has taken the program to the next level this season. Now it is doing the same to its home court

Because of an increase in demand for tickets, the school removed a painted wooden wall that blocked the top six rows of seats in Wells Fargo Arena over the break. The wall was erected during coach Herb Sendek's time.

Coach Bobby Hurley stopped practice and pointed out its significance as the Sun Devils prepare for their first home weekend of Pac-12 play.

"I brought everyone over and said, 'Look, this is what you guys have done. You should be proud of that. There is such an increased demand, and you guys have done it,'" Hurley said.

The Sun Devils (13-2, 1-2) will face rebuilt Oregon (11-5, 1-2) on Thursday before playing host to Oregon State on Saturday. They opened league play with a demanding road stretch at Arizona, Colorado and Utah, stopping a two-game losing streak in an 80-77 victory at Utah on Sunday.

"We're learning to play as a highly ranked team, knowing that our opponents are going to give us their best shot. We were court-stormed (at Colorado). So there are a lot of new things happening that have not happened at Arizona State."

Arizona State faced a heavy dose of zone defense at Colorado and Utah, and its shooting suffered. The Sun Devils shot 37.9 percent in an 84-78 loss at Arizona, 35.5 percent in a 90-81 overtime loss at Colorado and 44.8 percent at Utah. A team that thrives on perimeter shooting and drive-and-kicks, Arizona State made 25 of last 83 3-point attempts in the last three games, 30.1 percent.

"We have to get back to being more efficient on offense and executing a little better," Hurley said.

"I didn't do as great a job against Colorado of getting more movement into our offense against their zone. We did some things in practice leading in to Utah that helped get some more movement. We can't just stand and move the ball around with no movement against zone defenses."