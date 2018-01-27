No. 11 Arizona facing Utah unsure of Alkins' status

TUCSON, Ariz. -- In the first meeting with Utah three weeks ago, Arizona sophomore forward Rawle Alkins had 22 points and seven rebounds in a win against the Utes.

It's not clear if Alkins will have any impact Saturday when Utah (13-7, 5-4 Pac-12) visits McKale Center.

There's a possibility Alkins, one of Arizona's key players and a starter won't play. The Wildcats will miss his 14.6 points and 4.6 rebounds a game.

Alkins already has missed 10 games after having surgery on his right foot in September. And he still feels discomfort. He didn't play last week in a win against California. Nor did he play in Thursday's 80-71 win over Colorado.

Arizona coach Sean Miller called Alkins' issue "foot soreness" and not a "stress reaction."

"He doesn't have a further break," Miller said. "He doesn't have anything else going on. All that's been ruled out, and with rest, a complete shutdown, he experiences a lot more comfort."

No. 11 Arizona shut him down earlier this week and it will be up to Alkins, the team trainer and the team doctor if he plays.

"I don't have a vote," Miller said. "If he does play, it will be because he has a zero pain threshold."

Arizona (17-4, 7-1) has done OK without Alkins, but clearly is better with him. Arizona has won 14 of 15 after going 3-3 to begin the season. The back-to-back-to-back losses to North Carolina State, SMU and Purdue came in the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas.

The Wildcats have avenged the other loss by beating Colorado.

In that time, Arizona has learned a lesson or two.

"It's a big game for them," Miller said of Utah, a team that knocked off No. 21 Arizona State, 80-77, in overtime on Thursday night. "Being able to win on the road against our team ... that's how you get to the (NCAA) tournament.

"We need to be ready to go," Miller said. "We're going to take that other team's best shot. We've been doing that for a while."