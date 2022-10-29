No. 10 Wake Forest melts down with 8 second-half turnovers in loss to Louisville

Sam Cooper
·2 min read

No. 10 Wake Forest had an absolute meltdown in the third quarter of its 48-21 loss to Louisville.

The Demon Deacons came out of the halftime locker room with a 14-13 lead. By the time the fourth quarter began, they trailed 48-14.

Yes, you read that correctly.

To get to that point, the Wake Forest offense turned the ball over six times in the third quarter alone. And five of those turnovers led directly to Louisville touchdowns, including two pick-sixes thrown by Sam Hartman.

The miscues started on the fourth play of the third quarter when a Hartman pass was picked off by Louisville’s Kei’Trel Clark and returned 46 yards for a score.

It was a sign of things to come. Wake Forest’s next two drives ended with fumbles, one of which came deep in Louisville territory.

From there, Hartman was picked off again, this time by Monty Montgomery. The Cardinals returned that INT to the 9-yard line and scored another touchdown on the very next play.

On the next drive, Hartman was pressured and fumbled, opening the door for another Louisville touchdown off of a short field. And then to cap it all off, Hartman threw another pick-six. That one was returned 90 yards for a touchdown, capping off a 35-point third quarter for Louisville.

As a result of those six turnovers, Louisville scored all of those points despite putting up only 127 yards of offense.

Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman is sacked by Louisville defensive back Josh Minkins during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Louisville, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman is sacked by Louisville defensive back Josh Minkins during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Louisville, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

And to make matters worse, Wake Forest added two more turnovers in the fourth quarter to finish the game with eight turnovers in all. Those came after Hartman was benched in favor of Mitch Griffis. Even with the change, the results were the same. Wake fumbled on its first possession of the fourth quarter and then Griffis threw an interception later in the fourth.

Funnily, Louisville fumbled on its return of Griffis’ interception to give the ball back to Wake Forest. The Demon Deacons then scored with 14 seconds remaining to avoid the second-half shutout.

Nonetheless, those eight turnovers tied Miami’s abysmal performance against Duke from last week. Miami needed all four quarters for those turnovers while all eight of Wake’s turnovers came in the second half.

It was a brutal performance from the Demon Deacons, who dropped to 6-2 with the loss. Previously, Wake Forest’s only loss had come in double-overtime vs. Clemson. Now, any hopes Wake Forest had of repeating as ACC Atlantic champions have pretty much gone by the wayside.

Latest Stories

  • What would a win over Ohio State mean for Penn State? That and more in this week’s mailbag

    We answered your mailbag questions ahead of Penn State’s matchup with Ohio State.

  • No. 22 Kansas State routs No. 9 Oklahoma State, 48-0

    MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) Will Howard threw for 296 yards and four touchdowns, Deuce Vaughn ran for 158 yards and another score, and No. 22 Kansas State dealt ninth-ranked Oklahoma State its first shutout loss since 2009 with a 48-0 victory Saturday. Kade Warner caught five passes for 97 yards and two scores, and Malik Knowles had eight catches for 113 yards, while a late interception gave the Wildcats (6-2, 4-1 Big 12) their first shutout of the Cowboys since a 10-0 win on Nov. 21, 1992. Oklahoma State's Spencer Sanders was just 13 of 26 for 147 yards with an interception before landing hard on his shoulder midway through the fourth quarter.

  • No. 2 Ohio State rallies past No. 13 Penn State with fourth-quarter scoring spree

    No. 2 Ohio State trailed in the fourth quarter for the first time this season, but rallied past No. 13 Penn State with two touchdowns in 34 seconds.

  • No. 22 Kansas State blows out No. 9 Oklahoma State, 48-0

    Oklahoma State hadn't been shut out since 2009.

  • Kraken's Shane Wright scratched for third straight game with family in attendance

    Seattle Kraken prospect Shane Wright is off to a rough start in the NHL, spending most of his very young career in the press box.

  • Bouchard loses three-set heartbreaker, Fernandez advances in Mexico

    TAMPICO, Mexico — Eugenie Bouchard of Montreal suffered a tough loss Tuesday night to Renata Zarazua of Mexico City in the W-T-A 125 Abierto Tampico tournament. The 28-year-old Canadian was up 4-1 in the first set of her women's singles match but lost 7-5. She then bounced back with an impressive 6-1 win in the second set, but dropped the third set 7-5, despite leading Zarazua at one point. Zarazua had the lone ace in the two hour, 20-minute match. Bouchard had four double faults while her oppon

  • Why Toronto was a special stop in C.J. Miles' NBA journey

    On the debut episode of our new Raptors show, "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles," Miles discusses why his stint with Toronto was different than any other time he spent with an NBA franchise. The full episode can be listened to on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watched on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube channel.

  • Oilers' second-period outburst helps to sink Penguins 6-3

    EDMONTON — It was billed as a marquee matchup between Connor McDavid and Sidney Crosby, but Leon Draisaitl ended up stealing the show. Draisaitl had a goal and two assists as the Edmonton Oilers exploded for four goals in the second period to come from behind and defeat the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-3 on Monday. “We were just not skating and it seems very obvious with our group that the second we start skating and being engaged that we are extremely hard to stop,” said Draisaitl of his team being ab

  • Canada's Woods looks forward to a second chance at the Rugby League World Cup

    After suffering a serious knee injury ahead of the 2017 Rugby League World Cup in Australia, Petra Woods put away her boots to serve as Canadian team manager. "She did an incredible job," said Stevi Schnoor, who played for Canada in 2017 and is now part of Canadian head coach Mike Castle's staff. "We're still in awe of how she just took over the reins and made everything so seamless … Honestly she did such an amazing job for the team." "That being said, now it's a new World Cup and she's had all

  • Kings beat Lightning 4-2 to snap 10-game series skid

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gabe Vilardi had a goal and an assist, Phillip Danault scored for the second straight game and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2 on Tuesday night. Blake Lizotte and Adrian Kempe both had a goal, Jonathan Quick made 24 saves and the Kings snapped a 10-game losing streak to the Lightning. Brandon Hagel and Nikita Kucherov scored, and Andrei Vasilevskiy allowed four goals on 33 shots in the opener of Tampa Bay’s three-game California road trip. The Kings

  • Canada's roster for women's hockey Rivalry Series against U.S. loaded with gold

    CALGARY — Canada's roster for the first three games of its women's Rivalry Series against the U.S. features 16 players who won both Olympic and world hockey championship gold this year. Canada's 23-player lineup announced on Wednesday features veteran forwards Marie-Philip Poulin, Brianne Jenner, Sarah Nurse as well as defender Jocelyne Larocque and goaltender Ann-Renee Desbiens. The seven-game series opens Nov. 15 in Kelowna, B.C., followed two days later with Game 2 in Kamloops, B.C. The U.S.

  • Duhaime lifts Wild to 3-1 road win over Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Brandon Duhaime was born in Coral Springs, Fla., but he has family in Montreal thanks to his mother Martine’s side. She, along with several cousins from across the Greater Montreal region, came to the Bell Centre to watch her son play and the winger did not disappoint on Tuesday night. Duhaime scored the game winner and added one assist as the Minnesota Wild defeated the Montreal Canadiens 3-1. “For me personally, I'm just trying to take it as another game and not getting too high, to

  • Senators' Josh Norris could miss entire season with shoulder injury

    Ottawa Senators head coach D.J. Smith is reportedly not confident forward Josh Norris will return to the team in 2022-23.

  • 'Any night can be anybody's night': Scottie Barnes on Raptors' depth

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes gives his thought on playing back-to-backs against the same team and why Pascal Siakam is a unique player.

  • Spurs waive Canadian Josh Primo, No. 12 pick in 2021 NBA draft

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The San Antonio Spurs waived Canadian guard Josh Primo on Friday, surprisingly cutting ties with the No. 12 pick in the 2021 NBA draft. The 19-year-old 6-foot-6 guard, who is from Toronto, had averaged 7.0 points in four games this season while battling minor injuries. “It is our hope that, in the long run, this decision will serve the best interest of both the organization and Joshua,” Spurs Sports & Entertainment CEO RC Buford said. The Spurs would not offer any further deta

  • Calgary gets support from premier and province in new arena negotiations

    The provincial government will have a part to play in a new arena deal for Calgary — but its involvement in the initiative is still undetermined. In a letter addressed to Mayor Jyoti Gondek on Tuesday, Premier Danielle Smith expressed her opinion on Calgary's need for a new arena — and assigned a liaison to be involved in negotiations that have recently restarted between the city and Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corp. "As someone who has lived most of my life in Calgary, I know the Flames ar

  • Nick Nurse offers an update on Otto Porter Jr.

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse discusses the improved spacing in the halfcourt offence, Pascal Siakam's play, Thaddeus Young not getting minutes recently and what Otto Porter Jr.'s role will be once he returns.

  • Canadian defensive back Mike Daly returns to Hamilton Tiger-Cats

    HAMILTON — Mike Daly is returning to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. The Canadian defensive back and the Ticats agreed to a deal on Wednesday, allowing the 32-year-old Daly to return to Hamilton. Daly played four games for the Tiger-Cats last season and started in the 108th Grey Cup at Tim Hortons Field, totalling eight defensive tackles last season. Hamilton fell to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 33-25 in the CFL championship game. The Kitchener, Ont., native has played 91 games over seven seasons with the

  • J.T Miller wanted to be paid as a leader, now he needs to be one

    J.T Miller's stats through Vancouver's seven winless games to start the season are not good and after the 29-year-old centre responded to an on-ice interaction with teammate Luke Schenn by telling a reporter, "It’s none of your business,” Sam Chang called on Miller to step up and lead the Canucks through this crisis.

  • Montour scores late in third, Panthers beat Senators 5-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Brandon Montour scored the tiebreaking goal with 3:32 remaining and the Florida Panthers beat the Ottawa Senators 5-3 on Saturday. Carter Verhaeghe had two goals and an assist for the Panthers, Aleksander Barkov and Matthew Tkachuk each had a goal and two assists, and Montour also had two assists. Spencer Knight had 23 saves as Florida snapped a two-game skid. Shane Pinto, Brady Tkachuk and Nick Holden scored for the Senators, who have lost two straight. Anton Forsber stoppe