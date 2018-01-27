No. 10 UNC not taking rival NC State lightly

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- No. 10 North Carolina is back home, rested up and bound to be trying to establish a strong presence in the lane for Saturday's game against North Carolina State.

Alarms went off after the Tar Heels began the week with an 80-69 loss at Virginia Tech.

As for North Carolina State, the Wolfpack rallied to win Wednesday night at Pittsburgh, their first victory in four road outings this season.

Not that arriving in Chapel Hill is likely to be any treat. N.C. State lost by 51 points last January on its rival's home court.

"A new year, a new team," North Carolina forward Luke Maye said, realizing the Tar Heels shouldn't put too much stock in what happened a year ago. "We don't need anything to get fired up on Saturday."

For North Carolina coach Roy Williams, the Wolfpack always has been considered the Tar Heels' top rival because of the clashes he encountered several decades ago as a North Carolina student.

"I think they know how I feel," Williams said of his players regarding the emphasis he places on this matchup.

Williams-coached North Carolina teams are 27-3 against the Wolfpack.

N.C. State (14-7, 4-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) figures to show up with new-found confidence. It needed a 15-2 game-ending run to overcome Pittsburgh, which is winless in ACC play.

N.C. State has defeated three ranked teams this season, albeit none in true road games.

"I'm happy with this team," first-year Wolfpack coach Kevin Keatts said. "I'm excited to watch them play and get better. I love my group, and we are right there with everyone."

N.C. State sophomore center Omer Yurtseven is in the middle of a strong run averaging 20.5 points in the last five games.

Given that North Carolina (16-5, 5-3) has had trouble defending in the post, Yurtseven could create a difficult matchup for the Tar Heels.