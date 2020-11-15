No 10 and Treasury clash over spending on environmental agenda

Boris Johnson’s plans to relaunch his premiership with a blitz of announcements on combating climate change and the creation of tens of thousands of new green jobs are meeting stiff resistance from the cash-strapped Treasury, the Observer has been told.

Senior figures in Whitehall and advisers to the government on environmental issues say negotiations on the content of a major environmental speech by the prime minister are still ongoing between No 10, the Treasury and the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy with just days to go before Johnson delivers the keynote address.

The speech, containing a 10-point plan, has already been repeatedly delayed as government attention has been focused on the fight against Covid-19 and multibillion-pound measures by the Treasury to keep the economy and business afloat during the resulting economic crisis. On Thursday, however, the prime minister made clear his determination to press ahead with the speech, tweeting that it would be of historic importance and was imminent.

He said: “We’re one year out from hosting @COP26 in Glasgow. There is no time to waste and we have to act now to take bold action in the fight against climate change. I’m looking forward to shortly setting out my 10-point plan to create thousands of green jobs in the UK.”

Johnson hopes his plans to “build back green” after Covid-19 will help him bond with the new US president Joe Biden, who has placed environmental issues at the top of his agenda. The UK will chair the COP26 meeting of world leaders on climate change in a year’s time, placing Johnson in the international spotlight in the fight to curb global warming.

The prime minister wants to include plans such as speeding up moves towards zero-carbon housing, an expansion of nuclear power, more support for the hydrogen economy to replace fossil fuels in steel and chemical manufacturing, and measures to phase out sales of new diesel cars and boost the use of electric cars.

But many of these pledges involve long-term financial commitments of funding and subsidy which the Treasury is reluctant to make until the extent of the bills from the Covid crisis are better known.

“The Treasury is fighting back hard against a lot of the green plans and there is a battle going on with No 10,” said a source close to the talks. “The PM wants to get on with it, with plans for the long term, but he is meeting a lot of resistance. You would expect that from the Treasury but with Covid it is of another order.”

Last week, the IPPR thinktank said the government had committed to only 12% of the annual investment necessary in this parliament to meet its climate change targets. The spending tensions are also evident between the Ministry of Defence and the Treasury over the need to modernise the military and expand defence spending over several years.

Chris Stark, chief executive of the Committee on Climate Change, the statutory body created under the Climate Change Act 2008 to advise the UK on emissions targets and progress in reducing emissions, said the Treasury’s best interests lay in supporting the green agenda.

An offshore wind farm in Redcar, north Yorkshire. The prime minister wants to press ahead with long-term green commitments.

“Any day now, the prime minister is due to unveil his plan for net zero and green jobs. It’s vital the Treasury clears the decks to allow him to make some major, long-term commitments,” Stark said.

“The chancellor has postponed a full spending review, but we can’t postpone the investments needed across the economy to cut carbon. With the Treasury’s full support, this is a plan that could lead us out of the pandemic.”

Sam Hall, director of the Conservative Environment Network and a former adviser to Michael Gove in Defra, said: “This speech will be an important way for Boris Johnson to build bridges with the incoming Biden administration and to demonstrate his credentials as a pro-climate conservative. The US election has significantly boosted the case for giving this speech now, and for making the policies within it as ambitious as possible.”

