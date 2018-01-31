No. 10 Texas Tech tackles rival Texas
When No. 10 Texas Tech dropped road games at Texas and Iowa State two weeks ago, shooting below 40 percent in both games, it looked like the upstart Red Raiders might be sinking out of the race for the Big 12 title.
Then Texas Tech bounced back by defeating Oklahoma State at home and traveling to defeat South Carolina, and suddenly the Red Raiders were back in the Top 10.
"This is life in the Big 12," Texas Tech coach Chris Beard said. "A two-game winning streak feels like, 'Where's the cigars and champagne?' A one-game losing streak feels like the world's over. You've just got to stay the course."
However, the next game on the schedule is one that no Red Raider ever views as business as usual. Texas Tech (17-4, 5-3 Big 12) hosts Texas (14-7, 4-4) on Wednesday night and Red Raiders fans will be clamoring for a victory over the rival Longhorns.
Texas Tech needs the victory for a season split after the Longhorns handed the Red Raiders a 67-58 defeat in Austin on Jan. 17.
But Texas possibly has more at stake as its NCAA Tournament credentials are less than pristine and their road record has been iffy of late. Although Texas opened conference play1-1 after a victory at Iowa State, it has since lost by nine at Baylor, one at Oklahoma State and, most recently, by 35 at West Virginia.
The Mountaineers scored 86 points in throttling the Longhorns just days after Texas held Texas Tech to 58 in Austin.
Texas coach Shaka Smart knows his team's defense has to travel better.
"Success for our team must start on the defensive end," Smart said. "It must start with a level of mental toughness and a commitment to all the small details that go into defending a team like Texas Tech."
Beard and Smart each discussed grappling with the opponent's stars during Monday press conferences this week.
However, for all of the strategy surrounding Texas Tech's motion offense and Texas' powerful Mohamed Bamba-led frontcourt, the first matchup of the season between the teams came down to making shots.
When Texas Tech cut Texas' lead to four points with seven minutes remaining, guard Eric Davis Jr. nailed two 3-pointers and led the way as the Longhorns made 5 of 6 from the field and 6 of 10 form the free-throw line down the stretch.
Meanwhile, Texas Tech managed to hit only 5 of 15 shots from the floor in the closing minutes.
Texas guard Kerwin Roach returned from injury in the first game against Texas Tech and came off the bench to score 20 points. Roach's effort complemented Bamba's 15 points, 11 rebounds and five blocks.
Beard said during his Monday press conference that Texas might be the Big 12's most talented team. He knows Roach and Bamba in particular give the Longhorns a chance to win every time they step on the court.
"You've got to have two, three, sometimes even four players just play really well to win a Big 12 game," Beard said. "Certainly for them, Bamba has found a level of consistency and then Roach is playing great right now."