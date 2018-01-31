No. 10 Texas Tech tackles rival Texas

When No. 10 Texas Tech dropped road games at Texas and Iowa State two weeks ago, shooting below 40 percent in both games, it looked like the upstart Red Raiders might be sinking out of the race for the Big 12 title.

Then Texas Tech bounced back by defeating Oklahoma State at home and traveling to defeat South Carolina, and suddenly the Red Raiders were back in the Top 10.

"This is life in the Big 12," Texas Tech coach Chris Beard said. "A two-game winning streak feels like, 'Where's the cigars and champagne?' A one-game losing streak feels like the world's over. You've just got to stay the course."

However, the next game on the schedule is one that no Red Raider ever views as business as usual. Texas Tech (17-4, 5-3 Big 12) hosts Texas (14-7, 4-4) on Wednesday night and Red Raiders fans will be clamoring for a victory over the rival Longhorns.

Texas Tech needs the victory for a season split after the Longhorns handed the Red Raiders a 67-58 defeat in Austin on Jan. 17.

But Texas possibly has more at stake as its NCAA Tournament credentials are less than pristine and their road record has been iffy of late. Although Texas opened conference play1-1 after a victory at Iowa State, it has since lost by nine at Baylor, one at Oklahoma State and, most recently, by 35 at West Virginia.

The Mountaineers scored 86 points in throttling the Longhorns just days after Texas held Texas Tech to 58 in Austin.

Texas coach Shaka Smart knows his team's defense has to travel better.

"Success for our team must start on the defensive end," Smart said. "It must start with a level of mental toughness and a commitment to all the small details that go into defending a team like Texas Tech."

Beard and Smart each discussed grappling with the opponent's stars during Monday press conferences this week.