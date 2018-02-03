No. 10 Texas Tech on defensive at TCU

TCU and No. 10 Texas Tech have two of the best offenses in the Big 12 Conference, but it will be defense that decides things when the teams play on Saturday in a key Big 12 Conference showdown at Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

Texas Tech heads to Fort Worth after surviving Texas, 73-71, in overtime Wednesday in Lubbock. The Red Raiders got a career-high 38 points from Keenan Evans, who hit the game-winning step-back jumper with one second remaining.

Evans was the only Red Raider who scored in double figures and had double the points of Texas Tech's four other starters combined. Norense Odiase grabbed 11 rebounds to lead the Red Raiders in that department.

Evans is the first Texas Tech player to notch back-to-back 30-point games since Andre Emmett accomplished the feat on Dec. 18 and Dec. 21, 2002.

"Coach (Beard) is always on me about don't be afraid of the moment and go be the man," Evans said. "For that moment, I wanted to be that man for the team. I was paying attention to the clock. I walked up, I was looking across and they weren't in the zone so I made my move."

The win was the third in row for Texas Tech. The Red Raiders (18-4, 6-3 in Big 12 play) improved their winning streak in designated home games to 14-0 this season.

"We were fortunate enough to have the last possession, and then Keenan made a play," Texas Tech coach Chris Beard said. "Every time you win a Big 12 game, you take it in any fashion you can get it.

"I'm proud of our players. It wasn't pretty, but we showed a lot of grit and toughness especially in the first four minutes of the overtime. I'm pleased to win."

Evans scored 21 of his points during the second half and overtime. The 38 points are the most by a Texas Tech player since Mike Singletary racked up 43 points against Texas A&M on March 11, 2009, in the Big 12 Championships.