No 10 rejected WH Auden for poet laureate over ‘filthy’ poem

WH Auden smoking a cigarette during an interview for the BBC television series Crosstalk in 1973 - Radio Times

He was one of the most accomplished poets of the 20th century, but WH Auden was deemed unsuitable for the role of poet laureate after writing a “filthy” pornographic poem that would “bring disgrace” on the post.

Edward Heath, the Conservative prime minister, was told in 1972 that Auden - previously described by officials as “probably the best poet” alive - had written “utterly revolting” verses about gay sex, meaning that together with his decision to become an American citizen he should be ruled out.

Instead the post went to Sir John Betjeman, who had previously been dismissed as a “lightweight” but who was considered the least worst option by Downing Street, which had the job of advising Queen Elizabeth II over the Crown appointment.

Edward Heath was sent a six-page memo setting out the strengths and weaknesses of candidates - Bettmann

Newly-released documents show that Stephen Spender, Kathleen Raine and Roy Fuller, as well as Betjeman and Auden were considered for the role.

In a note written on August 22 1972, John Hewitt, the Downing Street secretary for appointments, sent a six-page memo to Heath setting out the strengths and weaknesses of the candidates.

Auden was debarred because of his American citizenship, he said, and “apart from that I have had representations that there has been published under his name pornographic poems of so filthy a character that his appointment would bring disgrace upon the office”.

The tip-off had come from journalist Ross McWhirter, best known as the co-founder of the Guinness Book of Records, who had warned Hewitt that an underground publication called “Suck. First European Sex Paper No1” contained a poem called The Gobble Poem purportedly written by Auden.

It “ran to about 30 verses of an utterly revolting character”, Hewitt noted.

Auden later confirmed he was the author of the poem, also known as The Platonic Blow.

Cecil Day-Lewis was appointed to the poet laureate post by Harold Wilson in 1967 - PA

Other correspondents advised the prime minister to “avoid Spender like the plague” while concerns were also raised about Betjeman because his wife was living in India and there were rumours of a possible divorce. Hewitt suggested that nevertheless he would be “the best candidate at this stage” despite being “by no means the most eminent English poet”.

Harold Wilson had gone through a similarly tortuous process before appointing Cecil Day-Lewis to the post in 1967.

At that point the Arts Council snobbishly dismissed Betjeman as “the songster of tennis lawns and cathedral cloisters” saying “an aroma of lavender and faint musk is really not right for an appointment of this kind at this moment. It is much too nostalgic and backward-looking”. Wilson was advised that Betjeman was a “lightweight” and should not be on the shortlist.

Several poets were in the running for the prestigious post in 1967 when Wilson had to recommend a successor to John Masefield, including Stevie Smith, Hugh MacDiarmid, Betjeman and Auden.

John Betjeman near his home in London in 1972 being interviewed for a BBC television documentary - Radio Times

In July 1967 Hewitt sent a note to Wilson summing up feedback on some of the other candidates. Stevie Smith was “unstable”. Hugh MacDiarmid was “heavily on the bottle”. George Barker was “unspeakable”. Robert Graves was “too peculiar, too anti-establishment”.

Allen Ginsberg, the American poet and leading light of the Beat Generation, even submitted his own suggestion, giving a hand-made card to Geoffrey Handley-Taylor, chairman of the Poetry Society, with a flower on it and the words: “Donovan for Laureate.”

Donovan, a Scottish singer-songwriter best known for the song Mellow Yellow, was unknown to Handley-Taylor, who said in a letter to Hewitt: “The said Donovan is, it seems, a sort of long-haired ‘pop’ singing poet and ‘minstrel’. One presumes he is Anglo-Irish.”

There were also concerns about Day-Lewis, the father of triple Oscar winner Daniel, because he had been divorced 16 years earlier, which raised eyebrows because of the poet laureate’s status as a member of the Royal household.

In the end Day-Lewis was described as a “real, if not a great poet” and was seen as a safe pair of hands.

It was a tragedy Auden was dismissed

WH Auden was the voice of his generation. The idea that he was blocked from becoming poet laureate in 1972 just for having written a poem about sexual desire for a man - as if Shakespeare hadn’t - is ludicrous, writes Tristram Saunders.

John Hewitt, the Downing Street secretary, may have been alarmed to discover that Auden once wrote a bit of pornographic doggerel titled The Platonic Blow, but it would have been no shock to worldly Telegraph readers. The poet had admitted as much in a Telegraph article four years earlier.

Reading that poem in 2023, it’s less scandalous than amusing. Auden calls the male organ “A royal column, ineffably solemn and wise”, culminating in a “Byzantine dome”; this is imagery of the same sort (though hardly the same quality) as the Song of Solomon. It’s far less shocking than New York poet laureate Sharon Olds’s writing in the ‘70s and ‘80s - or the Earl of Rochester’s three centuries earlier.

Auden didn’t think of it as a poem. It was a squib, shared privately with friends. For that reason, you won’t even find it in his 2,000-page Complete Poems, published last year. (Fans of humorous smut must wait for a forthcoming volume, Personal Writings.) We judge a poet by their best published work, not their worst private doodles; TS Eliot’s scatalogical King Bolo doesn’t erase his Four Quartets.

Betrayal of his country

No, I suspect Hewett’s real issue with making Auden laureate was the poet’s decision to leave Britain for America in 1939, seen by many at the time as a betrayal of his country.

Auden would have been a brilliant poet laureate. Just imagine if he had been given the post when it became vacant in 1930, the year of his first Faber book. His writing in the 1930s shaped that “low, dishonest decade” (as he called it) more than the work of any other English poet.

But I can’t say we missed out by not giving him his laurels in 1972. The Auden who returned to Oxford that year was, in some ways, a pitiful figure, in ill health, drinking far more than he should, growing confused. Dons avoided him at dinner. Andrew Motion met him that year, and his recent memoir Sleeping on Islands paints a sad picture of a man who would “shuffle into the room like a tramp” in carpet slippers. A year later, he was dead.

In the end, it went to John Betjeman. He was, as Edward Heath had been warned, a “lightweight”, but a lightweight beloved by the British public, one who reshaped the appointment into something less like the archaic personal honour it was and more like the public-facing job it now is, bringing poetry on to radio and television.

And he was the first to admit his limitations. When he was announced as laureate, Martin Amis grilled him in a radio interview.

Amis: “Your appointment has been stigmatised as arbitrary and irrelevant. Do you, Sir John, feel yourself to be arbitrary and irrelevant?”

Betjeman: “Yes, thank God.”

