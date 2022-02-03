No 10 policy chief Munira Mirza quits over Boris Johnson’s Savile comments

One of Boris Johnson’s top advisors has quit over the Jimmy Savile jibe the Prime Minister made in Parliament.

Munira Mirza, Downing Street’s head of policy, described the remark aimed as Sir Keir Starmer as “an inappropriate and partisan reference to a horrendous case of child sex abuse”, reports the Spectator.

She is one of the Prime Minister’s most highly paid and longest serving members of staff, having worked with him since he was Mayor of London.

In a resignation letter seen by the magazine, she said: “I believe it was wrong for you to imply this week that Keir Starmer was personally responsible for allowing Jimmy Savile to escape justice.

“There was no fair or reasonable basis for that assertion. This was not the usual cut and thrust of politics.”

She added that although Mr Johnson had clarified his comments today, he had ignored her urging him to “apologise for the misleading impression you gave”.

Savile’s victims, Tory MPs and the Commons speaker have urged the Prime Minister to withdraw his accusation that Sir Keir was to blame for failing to bring the sex offender to justice when he led the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).

At PMQs on Wednesday, the Labour leader said Mr Johnson was “parroting conspiracy theories of violent fascists to try and score cheap political points”.

But Mr Johnson doubled down on the claims and replied: “I don’t want to make heavy weather of this but I am informed that in 2013 The Right Honourable gentleman apologised and took full responsibility for what had happened on his watch and I think that was the right thing to do .”