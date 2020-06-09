No 10 must regain public's trust to avoid second wave, scientists warn

Photograph: Hannah McKay/Reuters

Ministers need to rebuild public trust in their handling of the coronavirus outbreak and compensate people for lost earnings when asked to self-isolate to prevent a resurgence of the epidemic, leading scientists have warned.

Prof Susan Michie, a psychologist on a subgroup of the Scientific Advisory Group on Emergencies (Sage), said public confidence in the UK’s handling of the crisis had fallen in recent weeks and that repairing the damage was “central” to ensuring people followed advice to contain the epidemic as the country emerged from lockdown.

“There has been a dent in trust of the government to manage the pandemic over the last month, but especially over the last couple of weeks, and building that up is going to be central to managing a second wave,” Michie told the Lords science committee.





Epidemics of infectious diseases behave in different ways but the 1918 influenza pandemic that killed more than 50 million people is regarded as a key example of a pandemic that occurred in multiple waves, with the latter more severe than the first. It has been replicated – albeit more mildly – in subsequent flu pandemics.

How and why multiple-wave outbreaks occur, and how subsequent waves of infection can be prevented, has become a staple of epidemiological modelling studies and pandemic preparation, which have looked at everything from social behaviour and health policy to vaccination and the buildup of community immunity, also known as herd immunity.





Is there evidence of coronavirus coming back in a second wave?





This is being watched very carefully. Without a vaccine, and with no widespread immunity to the new disease, one alarm is being sounded by the experience of Singapore, which has seen a sudden resurgence in infections despite being lauded for its early handling of the outbreak.

Although Singapore instituted a strong contact tracing system for its general population, the disease re-emerged in cramped dormitory accommodation used by thousands of foreign workers with inadequate hygiene facilities and shared canteens.

Singapore’s experience, although very specific, has demonstrated the ability of the disease to come back strongly in places where people are in close proximity and its ability to exploit any weakness in public health regimes set up to counter it.





What are experts worried about?





Conventional wisdom among scientists suggests second waves of resistant infections occur after the capacity for treatment and isolation becomes exhausted. In this case the concern is that the social and political consensus supporting lockdowns is being overtaken by public frustration and the urgent need to reopen economies.

The threat declines when susceptibility of the population to the disease falls below a certain threshold or when widespread vaccination becomes available.

In general terms the ratio of susceptible and immune individuals in a population at the end of one wave determines the potential magnitude of a subsequent wave. The worry right now is that with a vaccine still months away, and the real rate of infection only being guessed at, populations worldwide remain highly vulnerable to both resurgence and subsequent waves.

As restrictions ease across the UK, health officials will look to the new test-and-trace system to help contain the virus. Under the system, close contacts of people who develop symptoms and test positive will be asked to stay at home for 14 days.

But Prof Lucy Yardley, a member of the Sage committee of experts, told the Lords hearing that people had not generally been good at self-isolating even at the start of the epidemic. “We have data showing that when people thought or said they were adhering, they were nevertheless leaving the home while symptomatic,” she said.

In many cases, people who were meant to be self-isolating with Covid-19 symptoms left home because they did not have others to buy shopping or collect prescriptions, or simply because they needed to work. In England, Department of Health tracking data suggests that only half of people who developed a cough or fever abided by the rules to self-isolate.

“We already know there are going to be big difficulties with self-isolation if people are going to be asked to stay at home for 14 days and not go to work,” Michie told the hearing. “This is a big financial penalty, so unless people are financially compensated, it’s going to be a big disincentive for taking part in it at all.”

Michie, who told the committee there was a lack of transparency in how scientific advice flowed through to policy, said the government was not helping by calling the system “test and trace” instead of adopting the World Health Organization’s terminology of “test, trace and isolate”.

“If it doesn’t have it on the label, it’s not communicating that this is a vital part of it,” she said. “Without isolation, all the rest of it is for nothing.”

Other scientists who gave evidence to the peers raised further doubts about the government’s strategy to contain the epidemic. Sir John Burn, a professor of clinical genetics at Newcastle University, praised the “Lighthouse labs”, a series of facilities set up to perform virus tests, but said they were too far away for many hospitals to perform tests quickly enough. “What we need to see happen is NHS labs being allowed or encouraged to take this testing back in-house,” he said. This would put test results directly into the hands of local doctors and ensure testing was “hardwired into the NHS”.

“While lighthouse labs are wonderful, they are really too far away from most parts of the country to give us that same-day turnaround so we need to get our hospital laboratories back into the game,” he said. “We’ve already started to run into problems with frontline teams isolated for long periods, so testing will allow us to get people back into work,” he added.

Because infected people can spread the virus before they develop symptoms, or without symptoms ever showing, scientists on Sage concluded in May that for test and trace to be effective, 80% of contacts would have to be isolated within 48 hours of the infected person first developing symptoms. In many cases it takes longer than that for a test result to be returned.

“Testing needs to be made possible at scale in the very early stages if we’re to have an impact on the spread of the disease, and at the moment we still don’t have the scale of testing or the accessibility of testing to really meet that challenge,” Burn said.