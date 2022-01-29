No. 10 Michigan St tops rival Michigan 83-67 with depth

LARRY LAGE
·2 min read
  • Michigan's Eli Brooks, left, and Michigan State's Tyson Walker vie for a loose ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
    Michigan's Eli Brooks, left, and Michigan State's Tyson Walker vie for a loose ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
  • Michigan State's Marcus Bingham Jr., left, blocks a shot by Michigan's DeVante Jones during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
    Michigan State's Marcus Bingham Jr., left, blocks a shot by Michigan's DeVante Jones during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
  • Michigan's Frankie Collins makes a steal against Michigan State during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
    Michigan's Frankie Collins makes a steal against Michigan State during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
  • Michigan's Moussa Diabate, right, is defended by Michigan State's Joey Hauser, left, and Marcus Bingham Jr. (30) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
    Michigan's Moussa Diabate, right, is defended by Michigan State's Joey Hauser, left, and Marcus Bingham Jr. (30) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Max Christie scored 14 of his 16 points in the first half and Malik Hall finished with 15 points, leading No. 10 Michigan State to an 83-67 win over Michigan on Saturday.

The Spartans (16-4, 7-2 Big Ten) pulled away by outscoring their rivals 14-3 early in the second half and didn't have trouble keeping a comfortable cushion.

The Wolverines (10-8, 4-4) started strong, leading by as much as six in the first half. Michigan trailed by just four at halftime, but missed its first eight shots in the second half and failed to bounce back at either end of the court.

Michigan State's bench was outscoring Michigan's 20-0 at one point early in the second half, a key factor that allowed Tom Izzo's team to overcome leading-scorer Gabe Brown being held scoreless for nearly 27 minutes.

Michigan's Hunter Dickinson had 14 of his 25 points in the first half. He didn't score in the second half until he went to the line with 7:56 left and he went on to quickly score six points to pull the Wolverines within 11 points.

Caleb Houstan and Moussa Diabate scored 11 each for the Wolverines.

Michigan State’s Joey Hauser scored 14, A.J. Hoggard had 11 points and four other teammates made at least two shots. Even Keon Coleman, who plays wide receiver for the Spartans, made a layup late in the game when Izzo emptied his bench.

BIG PICTURE

Michigan: It's difficult to win when shooting just 37% as Juwan Howard's team found out at the Breslin Center. Dickinson scored a lot, but he was 8 of 19 and Eli Brooks was 3 of 11 and had eight points.

Michigan State: Brown, who averages a team-high 13 points, didn't score until midway through the second half and it didn't hurt the Spartans because of their depth that helped their reserves outscore Michigan's 33-6. Brown closed strong to finish with nine points.

UP NEXT

Michigan: Hosts Nebraska on Tuesday night.

Michigan State: Plays at Maryland on Tuesday night.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

