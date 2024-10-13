Stunner! No. 10 LSU survives in improbable fashion as No. 8 Ole Miss collapses again

BATON ROUGE, La. – A wild, wacky rivalry series gained its latest wild, wacky chapter.

Only the Magnolia Bowl, right?

No. 8 Ole Miss lost a game it never trailed until the final play.

No. 10 LSU won a game it had no business winning for most of the night.

Maybe, the ghost of Billy Cannon still haunts the Rebels.

Sixty-five years after run, Billy, run, the Magnolia Bowl served pass, Garrett, pass.

Collapse, Rebels, collapse.

Rally, Tigers, rally, to a 29-26 overtime victory.

"Really proud of our football team and the way they never blinked," LSU coach Brian Kelly said.

LSU wide receiver Kyren Lacy (2) catches a pass against Mississippi cornerback Trey Amos (9) during the first half at Tiger Stadium.

The Rebels came to regret not scoring a single point in a first quarter in which they gained 139 yards, twice penetrated the red zone, and had a would-be touchdown pass slip through the hands of their best receiver.

LSU came to escape despite spending most of the second half squandering opportunities to take the lead after its defense supplied stops.

But quarterback Garrett Nussmeier kept slinging it, and the Rebels’ defense finally broke – just as they did in the fourth quarter two weeks ago in a loss to Kentucky.

Twice, Nussmeier completed fourth-down passes on the game-tying drive. With LSU’s season on the line, he hit Aaron Anderson for a 23-yard touchdown to force overtime.

Tigers fans sang their infamous NSFW anthem before overtime while the band provided the beat, and then Death Valley roared as loudly as it had all night just before the Rebels’ Caden Davis drilled a 57-yard field goal.

Of course this zany game needed a 57-yard boot, right?

Amid the din, Nussmeier kept his cool.

Statistically, this was not a banner night for the LSU quarterback. He threw two interceptions and more incompletions than he had in any game this season.

But, Nussmeier’s the best thing Brian Kelly's team has going for it.

So, pass, Garrett, pass.

He needed just one overtime toss.

Twenty-five yards, Nussmeier threw it, to his best wide receiver.

Kyren Lacy worked against 1-on-1 coverage.

That’s a winning matchup for LSU.

And who cares about the first 49 passes Nussmeier threw? Because his last two tosses were touchdowns.

Lacy’s 25-yard touchdown grab kept LSU’s playoff hopes afloat, while stomping on what was supposed to be a dream season for the Rebels, who fell to 5-2.

Time for the tunes.

“Grove St. Party” played on the stadium loudspeakers while Tigers fans stormed the field.

A field-storming after a mild upset?

Ah, what the heck, after this wacky game, storm, Tigers, storm.

Blake Toppmeyer is the USA TODAY Network's national college football columnist. Email him at BToppmeyer@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter @btoppmeyer.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: LSU survives, Ole Miss and Lane Kiffin collapse again in wild SEC finish