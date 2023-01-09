Steve Barclay sets out £250 million reform to 'shift the dial' on NHS crisis

Steve Barclay - Handout/PRU/AFP

Steve Barclay has set out £250 million to fund NHS reform he hopes will 'shift the dial' on the current crisis in the health service.

Speaking in the Commons, the Health Secretary unveiled £200 million to fund thousands of extra beds in care homes in order to discharge more patients who are fit to leave hospital.

Pledged lessons would be learned from a similar process during the pandemic, he also confirmed £50 million in funding to upgrade and expand hospital facilities for patients about to be discharged.

"All of this work ultimately builds on the much needed greater integration through health and social care through the 42 integrated care boards," he told MPs. "This is a comprehensive package of measures."

It came as the Royal College of Nursing said today's strike talks with the Government were "bitterly disappointing" as it accused ministers of "intransigence".

Joanne Galbraith-Marten, director of employment relations and legal services at the RCN, said that there is "no resolution to our dispute yet in sight" following a meeting with Mr Barclay.

06:37 PM

06:04 PM

Breaking: New energy bill support confirmed

James Cartlidge, the Exchequer Secretary to the Treasury, has announced a new energy bills discount scheme for businesses, charity and the public sector.

This will involve up to £5.5 billion of funding from March 31, when existing support will end. The support will last for a year.

"This will give certainty and ongoing assistance to businesses locked into contracts signed long before substantial falls in wholesale price, and provide others with reassurance against the risk of prices rising again."

Mr Cartlidge said businesses were still "exposed to higher energy bills after Putin's invasion of Ukraine", and said the Government had been clear that support was intended "as a bridge to allow businesses to acclimatise".

Mr Cartlidge told the Commons he knew businesses would face a "cliff-edge" as support came to an end.

05:56 PM

Sir Edward Leigh gives PR gift to Labour

It didn't take long for Labour to pounce on senior Tory backbencher Sir Edward Leigh's remarks that "we can't leave the Labour Party to have a long-term plan and we don't" (see 4.51pm).

Wes Streeting, the shadow health secretary, claimed it was proof the Conservatives "admit themselves" they had no plan for the NHS:

05:48 PM

'Mr Kasab wasn't actually in the meeting'

Responding to Richard Burgon, the Labour backbencher, quoting criticism of the Government's pay talks, Steve Barclay replied:

He seems to be quoting Onay Kasab, the lead national officer of Unite, who was speaking to Sky News outside the Department for Health just a few minutes after my discussions with the unions.



The slightly odd thing is Mr Kasab wasn't actually in the meeting on which he was commenting.

05:46 PM

Elderly patients should lead to skill shift, says Steve Barclay

Steve Barclay responded to opposition criticism by insisting the NHS was expanding its staffing levels, but added: "I think it's more than simply looking at that.

"I think we also need to look at the fact we have more elderly patients, those patients are presenting with multiple health problems.

"That then needs to be factored into what skills the workforce has... thinking about roles in terms of what upskilling can be offered in particular roles, and also the role of technology in that as well."

05:35 PM

Reform will help NHS pathways work in 'better way', says Steve Barclay

Jack Brereton, the Tory MP for Stoke-on-Trent South, said the key to addressing pressures was social care reform, and sought assurances these measures "will deliver more social care places".

Steve Barclay replied: "I'm very happy firstly to give that assurance to my Honourable friend but also I think it's important to see the announcements today in the context of the announcements at the Autumn Statement, and the further announcements made earlier by the Government around integrating health and social care through the integrated social care boards.

"And those will not only provide significant funding but also improve our data.. so we can better ensure that the different pathways, whether it's domiciliary care or residential care, are operating in a better way."

05:18 PM

One-off payment ‘unlikely to stop teacher strikes’

A one-off payment to teachers would be unlikely to avert strike action, the head of one of the UK’s largest teaching unions has warned.

Mary Bousted, the joint general secretary of the National Education Union, said: "If the Government is serious, they have to do two things – they have to put more money on the table now.

"A one-off payment may sound superficially attractive, but that brings all sorts of problems with it. We want a pay rise that is incorporated into pay in a proper way."

Ms Bousted was speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Today programme ahead of a meeting between teaching unions and Gillian Keegan, the Education Secretary, to discuss the threat of industrial action.

Louisa Clarence-Smith has the story

04:56 PM

Steve Barclay asked to 'say sorry' over NHS pressures

Maria Eagle, the Labour MP for Garston and Halewood, urged Steve Barclay to "apologise for the lamentable situation" in the NHS.

"Fear, pain, worry. When is he going to say sorry for it?"

Steve Barclay - House of Commons/PA Wire

Mr Barclay said her characterisation was "simply not accurate" and pointed to investment in additional capacity for call centres.

"The taxpayers spent £800 million on the New Royal Liverpool Hospital, in 2019 [in] Aintree a brand new hospital was built there. It's not simply about investing in new hospitals, it's about looking at the integration between health and care."

04:51 PM

'What is our long-term plan?'

Sir Edward Leigh said "winter after winter", countries like France and Germany "cope far better because they have socially integrated insurance system".

"What is our long-term plan? We can't leave the Labour Party to have a long-term plan and we don't!" he added. "How are we going to reform this socially-controlled construct?"

Steve Barclay replied integration of health and social care would recognise that the pressures on the NHS are often as much about pressures in social care as they are in the NHS itself.

04:50 PM

New £250 million funding will go out 'extremely quickly', vows Steve Barclay

Priti Patel, the former home secretary, spoke of the importance of more care in the community. In her constituency of Witham, she said there was a "higher than average GP-to-patient ratio" alongside shortages of diagnostic facilities and resources for Essex County Council to deal with adult social care.

Ms Patel urged Steve Barclay to give her "the specific details on when all three of those issues in Essex we will see the money that he has announced today actually come to the front line, because our doctors and nurses need that money to do what they joined the profession for, which is to give the care they really believe in to members of the public".

Mr Barclay told the Commons: "In terms of the £250 million announced today for NHS England, that is for very urgent delivery into systems and that will be going out extremely quickly."

04:43 PM

Talks touched on 'non-pay issues', says No 10

Today's talks between the Government and unions touched on "morale and working conditions", No 10 has said.

"What we have said is we know all those, both public sector and private sector, are facing challenges because of the global economic headwinds, and we are willing to listen to those concerns - that's what happened today," the Prime Minister's official spokesman said.

"And of course we will listen to ideas and want to have further discussions about how we can find ways to address some of those concerns, including for non-pay issues for improving morale and working conditions for staff."

04:41 PM

Flu increase driving demand - and supply shortages, says Barclay

The Health Secretary pointed to new technology and extra community beds as part of the Government's plans for NHS reform.

"When we have a sevenfold increase in flu in a month... you have a combination of a surge in demand on top of an existing high level position, and that surge in demands corresponds with a shortage of supply," Steve Barclay said in the last few moments.

"Getting people out of the hospital is so central to relieving pressure, and secondly within the emergency department specifically, we need to decompress those services."

04:38 PM

'Right that we are engaging with the unions'

Steve Barclay said "even [Wes Streeting's] shadow cabinet colleagues don't seem to agree" with his proposals for the NHS, noting comments by Rosena Allin-Khan and Rachel Reeves appearing to distance themselves from some of his public pronouncements.

Mr Barclay railed against Mr Streeting's "unfunded plans" for GPs and quotes the chief executive of the Nuffield Trust saying it "will cost a fortune... based on an out-of-date views".

"He has no plans that his deputy and his own colleagues support, and he has not set out how he would fund those plans in a way that would not divert resource from other parts of the NHS.

He refers to talks with the trade unions and it is right that we are engaging with the trade unions. I was pleased "to meet the staff council of the NHS today and indeed the chair of the NHS staff council, Sarah Gorton, said the discussions had made progress, notwithstanding one trade union leader who wasn't in the talks giving an interview outside the department to comment on what had and hadn't been said in those talks. But we want to work constructively with the trade unions on that."

04:34 PM

'The longer they are in power, the longer patients will wait'

Wes Streeting told the Commons: "The NHS is in crisis, the biggest crisis in its history. It is clear to the staff who have been slogging their guts out over Christmas.

"It is clear to everyone who uses the NHS as a patient. The only people who can't see it are the Government. What has been announced today is yet another sticking plaster when the NHS needs fundamental reform."

Mr Streeting urged a plan to pay health workers "fairly" and train more doctors, nurses and health professionals.

"Did the Health Secretary listen to himself as he described the situation in hosptials... whose fault is it? Not the NHS staff he's threatening to sack, it's the Conservative ministers who've made disaster after disaster. After 13 years of Conservative government it's clear the longer they are in power, the longer patients will wait."

04:33 PM

Sunak 'not interested in solving problems', claims Labour

Wes Streeting, the shadow health secretary, said nurses had been "driven to industrial action... because the Government has refused to listen and to lead. I noticed the Secretary of State didn't take a moment to talk about the abysmal failure of his talks with nurses and paramedic representatives today".

"Every cancelled operation, delayed appointment and ambulance disruption due to strikes could have been avoided if he'd had just agreed to talk to NHS staff about pay. Today he could have opened serious talks to avert further strikes. Instead he offered nurses and paramedics 45 minutes of lip service. If patients suffer further strike action, they will know exactly who to blame."

Mr Streeting said Rishi Sunak was "not interested in solving problems - he results to the smokescreen of parliamentary gameplaying, by bringing in legislation to sack NHS staff for going on strike."

The Labour frontbencher recalled the story of an 83-year-old dementia patient who waited 26 hours before being admitted to hospital on December 23, a day on which there was no industrial action.

04:29 PM

'This is a comprehensive package of measures'

Steve Barclay added to "break the cycle" of the NHS repeatedly coming under severe pressure was prevention.

All of this work ultimately builds on the much needed greater integration through health and social care through the 42 integrated care boards, which we will strengthen through the Hewitt Review. And through a step change in capability including operational control centres.



This immediate and near-term action sits in parallel with our wider life science investment, such as those deals with BioNTech and Moderna, and underscores our commitment to both recognising the immediate pressures on the NHS and investing in the science that will shift the dial on earlier upstream treatment at scale, particularly for the frail elderly and long before a patient reaches an emergency department.



This is a comprehensive package of measures.

04:23 PM

Steve Barclay: We must build greater resilience in NHS

Steve Barclay said he would block book beds in care homes, enabling around 2,500 people to be released from hospitals where medically fit.

However, he warned the right "wraparound care" must be provided for patients, and lessons learned from the experiences of Covid, to ensure it was the "shortest possible" stay on their way home.

On longer-term action to provide "greater resilience", Mr Barclay said the Government would capitalise on the importance of virtual wards and open up more routes for NHS patients to get free treatments in the independent sector.

And in primary care, the Health Secretary added community pharmacists could ease the pressure on general practice by offering more services, including digital ones.

04:17 PM

'It is clear we need to do more right now'

Steve Barclay pointed to the rising sums for delayed discharge being provided for the NHS by the Government.

"It is clear we need to do more right now in light of the level of flu and Covid rates, and given hospital occupancy reigns far too high and emergency departments are far too congested."

Mr Barclay said he would publish urgent and emergency care recovery plans in the coming weeks, which his Department and the NHS had worked on over Christmas.

The recovery fell into steps to support the system now amid the current winter pressures, action to support a system response this year, and work on prevention including virtual wards and the wider adoption of innovations like operational control centres, he told the Commons.

04:14 PM

Steve Barclay: Delayed discharge is a 'pandemic legacy'

Steve Barclay is now up in the House of Commons, and said he and the Government "regret the experience for some patients and staff in emergency care has not been acceptable in recent weeks".

Thanking frontline staff, Mr Barclay added the health service faced the worst flu season in a decade which "came early and came quickly", increasing sevenfold in November and December.

"Just as flu affects the population, it also affects the workforce too, leading to staff sickness absence that constrains supply just at the same time as it also increases demand.

"And these flu pressures come on top of Covid, with over 9,000 people in hospital with Covid, while exceptional levels of scarlet fever activity and an increase in Strep A has created further pressure on A&E. And all of this of course comes on top of a high historic starting point, so we didn't have a quiet summer with significant levels of Covid and delayed discharges were more than double what they were during the pandemic."

He noted delayed discharges had increased dramatically, and the "scale, speed and timing" of the flu season had combined with high levels of Covid admission "and the pandemic legacy of high delayed discharge".

04:11 PM

'Ingrained cultural bias' at Channel 4, claims Tory MP

Scott Benton, the Tory MP for the Red Wall seat of Blackpool South, claimed Channel 4 had an "unmistakable liberal left metropolitan bias in its programming and in its news output. So much so that it almost makes the BBC look impartial by comparison."

He asked Michelle Donelan how this would change an "ingrained cultural bias" at the channel.

Ms Donelan said the topic in question was "not around impartiality, it was actually about the sustainability of Channel 4 and that is what we have achieved from this announcement".

"However, as part of it Channel 4 have actually agreed to have a new section in their annual report, which does detail a review of impartiality and editorial content from the previous year. This is certainly a good start and one that I look forward to reading."

04:05 PM

'Channel 4 need to be in the driving seat'

Michelle Donelan has confirmed there is a Government investigation into the leak of her letter which recommended that Channel 4 should not be privatised.

Taking questions about the decision not to sell the channel, Ms Donelan insisted it was "not a Government leak".

Asked how much of the broadcaster's revenue would be generated by non-linear television advertising, the Culture Secretary said: "This is very much in the hands of Channel 4 and what they do with the tools that we are giving them.

"What we're doing is setting them up with the possibility of being sustainable in the future... There is that business model and how they react to the changes that we introduce. Channel 4 need to be in the driving seat."

04:01 PM

03:55 PM

NHS bosses urge unions and Government to 'do everything they can' to avert strike action

NHS Providers, which represents hospitals and ambulance services, has urged the Government and trade unions to "get back around the table as soon as possible and do everything they can" to avert strike action.

Miriam Deakin, NHS Providers’ director of policy and strategy, said: "Leaders across the NHS will understandably be very disappointed that Wednesday’s strike by ambulance workers will go ahead after talks between the Government and trade unions failed to tackle key issues, including pay, earlier today.

"Trust leaders understand why ambulance workers have been driven to take strike action. However, they also know that this strike will pile even more pressure on an already overstretched health service."

She added: "It is vital that the Government and trade unions get back around the table as soon as possible and do everything they can – including having meaningful talks on pay- to avert another round of damaging strikes."

03:45 PM

Michelle Donelan confirms Government dropping plan to sell Channel 4

Michelle Donelan, the Culture Secretary, has confirmed in the House of Commons that the Government is not going ahead with the planned sale of Channel 4.

Answering an urgent question on the subject, Ms Donelan told MPs that the broadcaster is a "great British success story" but faces significant challenges.

She said she had "taken a close look at the broadcaster's sustainability and wider economic outlook and I have decided that pursuing a sale is not the best option to ease the challenges facing Channel 4".

But she said "change is necessary" to ensure Channel 4 can continue to grow and thrive.

03:35 PM

Analysis: What could happen next on strikes?

There was no major breakthrough in strike talks between union leaders and ministers today: Talks were held in three separate areas - rail, health and education - and nothing appears to have really shifted.

However, today is still significant because it confirms that the Government has softened its stance. Back in December the Government's position was that it would hold talks but would not discuss pay but now ministers are in the room with union leaders and they are willing to talk cash.

It remains difficult to predict what will happen next, mainly because the Government is keeping its cards extremely close to its chest.

But reading between the lines it looks like one path the Government could choose could be to offer NHS staff a one-off payment now before then asking the independent pay review body to recommend a generous pay rise for the coming year (2023/24).

This would enable the Government to avoid having to reopen the independent pay review process for the current year while also providing staff with an income boost, but union bosses would likely view it as an attempt to kick the can down the road and could reject it.

The way forward is uncertain but there is certainty in at least one respect: The pressure on both sides to do a deal will only increase the more strike action is taken.

03:09 PM

Education union: Talks were 'constructive but largely unsatisfactory'

Strike talks between education unions and the Education Secretary Gillian Keegan were "constructive but largely unsatisfactory", according to a school leader.

Geoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, said concerns over pay and teacher shortages "remain unresolved".

He said: "The meeting was constructive but largely unsatisfactory in that our concerns over the long-term erosion of teacher pay and conditions, the inadequacy of this year’s pay award, and the ongoing teacher recruitment and retention crisis, remain unresolved."

02:57 PM

House of Commons returns from recess

The House of Commons has now returned from its Christmas recess, starting with an hour of levelling up, housing and communities questions.

There will then be an urgent question on the Government 's decision not to proceed with the sell off Channel 4 and then two statements: One on the Government's plan to tackle NHS winter pressures and another on changes to the Government's energy support scheme for businesses.

02:50 PM

UK and EU agree Brexit breakthrough after 'cordial and constructive' talks

James Cleverly, the Foreign Secretary, and Maros Sefcovic, the vice president of the European Commission, held talks on the Northern Ireland Protocol at lunchtime in London today. Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris also attended.

The Foreign Office said the meeting was "cordial and constructive" and the trio had taken "stock of work to find joint solutions to the concerns raised by businesses and communities in Northern Ireland".

A joint statement said: "They agreed that while a range of critical issues need to be resolved to find a way forward, an agreement was reached today on the way forward regarding the specific question of the EU’s access to UK IT systems.

"They noted this work was a critical prerequisite to building trust and providing assurance, and provided a new basis for EU-UK discussions."

The EU and UK will now "work rapidly to scope the potential for solutions in different areas on the basis of this renewed understanding" with Mr Cleverly and Mr Sefcovic due to review the situation on January 16.

Thank you @MarosSefcovic for meeting @chhcalling and me in London.



We share the same focus – finding the best outcome for Northern Ireland.



Today's progress on data sharing marks a positive step in discussions on the NI Protocol. pic.twitter.com/vMSpK9OwlA — James Cleverly🇬🇧 (@JamesCleverly) January 9, 2023

02:43 PM

Britain considers sending Challenger 2 battle tanks to Ukraine

A potentially very significant piece of news has emerged this afternoon: The UK Government is considering supplying Ukraine with tanks for the first time in order to bolster Kyiv's efforts in the fight against the Russian invasion.

You can follow the latest on this over at The Telegraph's Ukraine live blog here.

02:40 PM

Grant Shapps: 'We want to see a collaborative approach'

Grant Shapps, the Business Secretary, said the Government is seeking a "collaborative approach" with the trade unions in order to resolve the ongoing industrial disputes over pay and conditions.

The former transport secretary told the BBC: "It’s a new year, we are very keen to see these forever strikes come to a conclusion. I hear that the unions at the time were always saying let’s meet up and then they did meet up, in fact they have met up with my two successors and it doesn’t seem to have made any difference.

"But nonetheless we want to see a collaborative approach. It is important to say not in the case of the rail unions but in other areas of the public sector including health that the unions and governments have for 20 years submitted evidence to independent pay review bodies. They have then made recommendations and actually this year the Government has accepted all of the independent pay review body recommendations.”

01:49 PM

GMB union: Talks 'fell well short of anything substantial'

Rachel Harrison, the national secretary of the GMB union, said today's strike talks with ministers "fell well short of anything substantial that could stop this week’s strike".

She said: "There was some engagement on pay – but not a concrete offer that could help resolve this dispute and make significant progress on the recruitment and retention crisis.

"The public expects the Government to treat these talks seriously – it's time they got on with it."

01:47 PM

Mick Lynch pledges to hold 'further talks' with ministers

The RMT’s Mick Lynch has dodged questions about whether any progress has been made following a meeting with rail ministers.

Speaking while leaving the Department for Transport building around an hour and 15 minutes after he arrived, Mr Lynch told reporters: "We’re just going to have further talks with them."

01:45 PM

'There is no offer, there is no change'

Kevin Courtney, joint general secretary of the National Education Union (NEU), has said "no concrete progress" was made in talks with Education Secretary Gillian Keegan.

Speaking outside the Department for Education in central London alongside co-leader Mary Bousted and Patrick Roach, general secretary of the NASUWT union, Mr Courtney said: "While there is the thought of further meetings, there is no sense of concrete progress as yet. There is no offer, there is no change."

01:33 PM

Royal College of Nursing: Talks with ministers 'bitterly disappointing'

The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) has described today's talks with ministers as "bitterly disappointing".

Joanne Galbraith-Marten, director of employment relations and legal services at the RCN, said in a statement: "There is no resolution to our dispute yet in sight.

"Today’s meeting was bitterly disappointing – nothing for the current year and repeating that ‘the budget is already set’ for next year.

"This intransigence is letting patients down. Ministers have a distance to travel to avert next week’s nurse strike."

01:11 PM

Unison: 'Definitely a change of tone' from Government

Sara Gorton, the head of health at Unison, told broadcasters following talks with Health Secretary Steve Barclay that there has now been a "change of tone" from the Government.

She told Sky News: "There was definitely a change of tone today. So the previous meeting that we'd had with the Secretary of State ahead of the strikes that took place in December, the Secretary of State was really clear we couldn't talk about pay.

"Today that was the topic for the meeting. We didn't have the firm commitment coming from today's meeting that we need in order for me to be able to say there has been significant progress.

"But it is definitely positive that we were in a room talking about pay and the Secretary of State acknowledges that resolving the current dispute means that they will have to talk to us about pay for 2022/2, so the current pay round rather than just focusing on the future."

01:03 PM

Unison: Talks failed to deliver 'tangible outcome'

Sara Gorton, the head of health at Unison, has just been speaking to reporters following her talks with Health Secretary Steve Barclay.

She said that the discussions had not delivered a "tangible outcome" on pay and therefore planned strike action will still go ahead.

She said: "It was a very civil meeting. We did actually manage to talk about pay. We didn't get the tangible concessions that we might have hoped or that would enable us to call off the strikes later this week and next.

"But it was definitely progress, we were in a room with the Secretary of State, talking about pay. I think he has asked for our help to help with the Treasury to make the case for investment in pay.

"We will certainly do that but we didn't get the tangible outcome that we were hoping for."

Ambulance workers belonging to Unison are due to strike on January 11 and January 23.

12:52 PM

Rail union boss declines to comment following talks

Mick Whelan, general secretary of the train drivers’ union Aslef, held his arms out in a wide shrugging gesture as he left the Department for Transport building in central London, indicating that talks with ministers had not gone well.

When asked whether any progress had been made in the ongoing pay dispute, Mr Whelan said that he had "nothing to say" and he is "not going to make any comment today".

Mick Lynch, the general secretary of the Aslef union, is pictured leaving the Department for Transport today - James Manning/PA

12:50 PM

Union accuses Government of 'mixed messages'

Unite union negotiator Onay Kasab said it was unclear whether discussion of a payment for this financial year is on the table after talks with the Government.

Asked outside the Department of Health and Social Care whether an agreement in relation to the 2022 dispute had been mentioned in his meeting with Health Secretary Steve Barclay, he said: "Well, you tell me – exactly. Unfortunately, I don’t think today made that any clearer, there were mixed messages today, but today did not make that any clearer.

"But I emphasise the thing to get out of today that is absolutely clear is that they want our members to give more in order for it to consider a payment. That is absolutely outrageous."

Mr Kasab said strikes involving Unite members will "absolutely" go ahead.

12:43 PM

No10 confirms future pay rises for workers will have to come from within existing budgets

No new money will be made available to Whitehall departments to fund future pay rises for public sector workers, Downing Street has suggested.

Asked if future pay rises would have to come from within existing departmental budgets, the Prime Minister’s Official Spokesman said: "I believe that is the understanding we are working to."

He added: "Departments have been granted budgets and we expect them to work within those budgets. I think that’s the fiscal responsibility that the Prime Minister has talked about previously."

12:36 PM

Union labels talks with Government an 'insult'

Unite negotiator Onay Kasab said the Government told the union they would need to "justify" a payment through increased productivity, branding the talks today an "insult".

Asked outside the Department of Health and Social Care after a meeting with Health Secretary Steve Barclay whether there had been mention of a one-off payment, he said: "No, no, all the Government are interested in is saying that in order to justify a payment we need to… come up with productivity in the NHS.

"That is absolutely ludicrous. This isn’t a factory we’re talking about, we’re talking about people who are working well beyond their contracted hours anyway just to get the job done because … they care so much.

"So, for the Government to be talking about productivity in exchange for a (payment) is an insult to every single one of our members."

12:33 PM

No10 'happy to listen' to union pay concerns

Downing Street has said that the Government is open to listening to the pay concerns of trade unions, amid meetings between workers’ representatives and ministers today.

The Prime Minister’s Official Spokesman told reporters: "The Government is focused on the current pay review process, which will determine awards for 2023/24. The Government accepted the pay recommendations of the pay review bodies for 22/23, which led to the highest uplifts in 20 years.

"What we have said is that we recognise that despite those high awards this year global economic headwinds are putting household budgets under pressure. The Prime Minister has said we are happy to listen to those concerns and discuss what is responsible and affordable for the country, including through service reform, productivity and efficiency.

"We made that offer last week to the unions. Those meetings are happening throughout today and some later this week. We think it is right to allow those discussions to happen in private and listen to what the unions have to say rather than pre-empting them further."

12:31 PM

Ambulance strike still going ahead after union talks with Government

A strike by GMB ambulance workers will still go ahead on January 11 after talks with the Government this morning failed to secure a breakthrough in the row over pay.

A source said that a meeting with Health Secretary Steve Barclay had not seen the Government make a new cash offer and that no concrete proposals were offered for 2023/24.

12:20 PM

Mick Lynch arrives at Department for Transport for strike talks

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch has arrived at the Department for Transport building in central London ahead of talks with ministers about the ongoing pay dispute.

When asked whether he was feeling positive about the meeting, Mr Lynch told reporters: "I’m always positive."

11:44 AM

Pictured: Aslef general secretary Mick Whelan arrives at Department for Transport for talks

Aslef general secretary Mick Whelan arrives at the Department for Transport in Westminster this morning - James Manning/PA

11:41 AM

Junior doctors begin voting in strike ballot

Thousands of junior doctors in England are now voting on whether to strike over pay.

Approximately 45,000 members of the British Medical Association (BMA) are being balloted from today, with the result due at the end of February.

The BMA has told the Government if there is a "yes" vote, junior doctors will begin their action with a 72-hour "full walkout" in March.

11:31 AM

'Our expectation is rather below that'

Speaking outside the Department for Education ahead of talks with Education Secretary Gillian Keegan, Kevin Courtney, joint general secretary of the National Education Union (NEU), said: "We’re hoping that Gillian Keegan will recognise the huge problem there is in schools: the inability to recruit physics, maths and English teachers, and missing targets for primary teachers.

"So, we’re hoping there’s going to be a recognition of that and recognition of the role that pay plays in those questions. That’s what I’d like to happen. I must say that our expectation is rather below that.

"We are going in trying to press them to change their position but what we’re hearing doesn’t sound like that to us."

11:16 AM

Nicola Sturgeon: Pressure on NHS in Scotland is 'truly unprecedented'

Nicola Sturgeon, the Scottish First Minister, is holding a briefing in Edinburgh this morning on the winter pressures currently facing the NHS.

She said the pressures on the health service in Scotland at the moment are "truly unprecedented".

The SNP leader said there are 1,200 patients with Covid in Scottish hospitals at the moment and that is double the number four weeks ago. Recent weeks have also seen "extraordinary levels" of winter flu, she said.

11:07 AM

Analysis: The most pressing question in Westminster this morning

Is the Government willing to discuss improving this year's pay offer for striking workers? That is perhaps the most pressing question in Westminster this morning as union bosses meet ministers for crunch talks.

The Government said last week that today's talks would be focused on the 2023/24 pay settlements but unions are adamant that they want to talk about (and improve) the current year's offer before looking ahead to next year.

Rishi Sunak had appeared to hint at a potential softening of the Government's stance yesterday as he refused to rule out discussing the current deal. Then this morning Mr Sunak failed to provide any clarity on what the Government's position actually is on the issue (see the post below at 10.44).

We won't have to wait long to find out what the situation is because the unions will surely have something to say once the meetings have finished.

If the Government is only willing to talk about next year's pay then planned strike action will almost certainly go ahead. If it is willing to budge then perhaps the walkouts could yet be called off.

10:44 AM

Rishi Sunak refuses to say if ministers are willing to discuss this year's pay offer for striking workers

Rishi Sunak has refused to say whether the Government is willing to discuss this year's pay settlement for striking workers during talks between ministers and union leaders.

The Government had previously made clear that it wanted to talk about the 2023/24 pay settlement and not the current year but comments made by Mr Sunak yesterday appeared to suggest a potential softening in that stance.

Rishi Sunak, the Prime Minister, is pictured during a visit to Rutland Lodge Healthcare Centre in Leeds this morning - Oli Scarff/PA

Asked to clarify the situation this morning, Mr Sunak said: "I think people want clarity that the Government is sitting down and engaging with union leaders. That is the right thing to do and that is why we reiterated that last week by inviting union leaders in for talks.

"I am glad those invitations were accepted and those talks are now happening and people can be reassured that dialogue is happening and I think people also recognise that when it comes to pay we do need to be talking about things that are affordable ultimately for the country, that are responsible when it comes to tackling inflation which ultimately is the root cause of the challenges people are seeing."

10:35 AM

PM refuses to be drawn on potential one-off payment to nurses

Rishi Sunak has declined to say whether a one-off payment to nurses could be an option on the table as the Government tries to resolve the ongoing dispute over pay.

Speaking during a visit to a hospital this morning, the Prime Minister said: "On pay, we’ve always said that the Government is happy to talk about pay demands and pay issues that are anchored in what’s reasonable, what’s responsible and what’s affordable for the country.

Rishi Sunak is pictured speaking to patients at the Rutland Lodge Healthcare Centre in Leeds this morning - Oli Scarff/PA

"The most important thing is those talks are happening and let’s try and sit down and find a way through."

Pressed again if such a proposal was being considered, the Prime Minister said: "You wouldn’t expect me to comment on specifics but the most important thing is that the conversations are happening, that people are talking and with regards to pay we have to have those conversations based on what is affordable, what’s reasonable, what’s responsible, for the country."

10:31 AM

Union warns Government cannot kick pay issue 'into the long grass'

Unite the union negotiator Onay Kasab said strikes could continue into the summer if the pay issue is not resolved as he warned the Government will not "be able to kick this into the long grass".

Speaking outside the Department of Health and Social Care ahead of his meeting with Health Secretary Steve Barclay, Mr Kasab said the union was getting "mixed messages" from ministers but expressed hope an agreement could be reached.

He said: "What we need to talk about is 2022 agreements. The Government, unfortunately, are likely today to want to talk about tomorrow. But the reality is that we’re not going to be able to talk about 2023 and 24 without resolving the current pay dispute."

Mr Kasab said "there is very much that potential" for strikes to continue into the summer, saying: "They are not going to be able to kick this into the long grass by offering us talks about the next set of pay… we are certainly not going to fall for that, so they need to talk to us – if they do not, then strike action will continue."

10:29 AM

Unison: Talks today a 'major step forward'

Sara Gorton, head of health at Unison, said talks about pay are a "major step forward" and the union has "hope" the dispute can be resolved.

Speaking outside the Department of Health and Social Care ahead of her meeting with Health Secretary Steve Barclay, she said: "At the moment, getting in a room and talking about pay is a major step forward. So, let’s see what happens today – we travel in hope.

"We’ll exhaust every possible opportunity to resolve this dispute."

09:59 AM

Government to unveil plans to strengthen anti-protest laws 'in the coming weeks'

The Government will unveil its plans to strengthen anti-protest laws "in the coming weeks", Rishi Sunak has said.

The Prime Minister said the right to peacefully protest "must be balanced with the rights of everyone else to go about their lives freely".

Writing on the Conservative Home website, Mr Sunak said: "We have been looking at how we can strengthen our laws to provide the police with the clarity they need to stop serious disruption and will come forward with those plans in the coming weeks."

09:56 AM

PM hoping to resolve strikes in 'responsible and reasonable way'

Rishi Sunak said he hoped to resolve public sector industrial disputes over pay in a "responsible and reasonable way" as ministers meet with union bosses today.

Writing on the Conservative Home website, the Prime Minister said he accepted the "freedom of individuals to strike, but this must be balanced with the rights of everyone else to safely go about their lives".

09:52 AM

Rishi Sunak: 'Patients are not getting the care they deserve'

Rishi Sunak has said that "patients are not getting the care they deserve" in the NHS as he set out his priorities for the year ahead in a piece for the Conservative Home website.

The Prime Minister wrote that "post-Covid, we have a job to do to improve the provision of healthcare in this country".

He said: "At a time when we’re putting record sums into the NHS, it is still facing significant pressures. Healthcare workers are not able to provide the care they strive to give and patients are not getting the care they deserve."

Mr Sunak said that the nation must "recognise that something has to change and that means empowering patients".

09:32 AM

'I do think it’s in the public interest'

Rishi Sunak yesterday refused three times to say whether he used private healthcare, insisting it was "not really relevant" (you can read the full story here).

Andrew Gwynne, Labour’s shadow public health minister, said this morning that he believed it is in the public interest to know whether or not the Prime Minister uses private healthcare.

He told Times Radio: "On one level I’m not bothered what he uses, I would like to think that the Prime Minister wants to use the National Health Service, most people in this country do.

"Because he’s in charge of the NHS, I do think it’s in the public interest that we should know whether he and his family are users of the NHS.

"I don’t have a problem with him using private healthcare – I would sooner he used the National Health Service so he knows first hand some of the issues, some of the pressures, that most people are faced with using the National Health Service. It’s obviously up to him, but it is in the public interest to know whether he does use private health care or whether he uses the NHS that he’s in charge of."

09:17 AM

Rishi Sunak condemns storming of Brazil's Congress

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has condemned the storming of Brazil’s Congress by thousands of supporters of former president Jair Bolsonaro.

I condemn any attempt to undermine the peaceful transfer of power and the democratic will of the people of Brazil.



President @LulaOficial and his government has the United Kingdom’s full support, and I look forward to building on our countries’ close ties in the years ahead. — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) January 9, 2023

09:16 AM

Wes Streeting: Striking nurses have been 'incredibly reasonable'

Wes Streeting, Labour's shadow health secretary, said he believed nurses have been "incredibly reasonable" during the ongoing industrial dispute over pay.

He told ITV's Good Morning Britain programme: "I don’t expect the Health Secretary to come on your programme and state a figure live on air; I do expect him to get around the table and negotiate with nurses, and that’s what I would be doing.

"I think the nurses have been very reasonable – before Christmas they offered to cancel their own strike action just for the prospect of talks on pay. And since Christmas, and the Government’s refusal to negotiate, nurses have said they’re willing to meet the Government halfway.

"I think they’ve been incredibly reasonable in the face of a very unreasonable Government and that’s why Steve Barclay’s got to go further than he’s going today – not just to get [unions] in for individual chats, but actually have proper negotiations to avert strike action."

09:12 AM

'The dispute is about this year’s pay'

Patricia Marquis, director for England at the Royal College of Nursing, said she is hopeful that talks with the Government will lead to a resolution so nurses "don’t need to be standing on picket lines to secure a pay rise" as she stressed the discussions must include an improved offer on this year's pay settlement.

She told Times Radio: "I think we’re pretty clear, and our members are clear, that the dispute is about this year’s pay. And that’s what we want to see resolved.

"Whether that comes in the next few weeks – talking both about next year’s pay and this year’s pay – remains to be seen."

09:07 AM

Education union chief: Government must 'put more money on the table now'

The National Education Union, school leaders union NAHT and the NASUWT have all held a series of ballots on potential strike action and the results will be announced in the coming week.

Mary Bousted, joint general secretary of the NEU, will hold talks on pay and conditions with Education Secretary Gillian Keegan today but has said only one hour has been set aside for the meeting.

Ms Bousted said this morning that the Government must agree to negotiate on the current year's pay deal if strikes are to be avoided.

She told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: "If the Government is serious they have to do two things – they have to put more money on the table now, and a one-off payment may sound superficially attractive but that brings all sorts of problems with it.

"We want a pay rise which is incorporated into pay in a proper way. Secondly, they’ve got to commit to proper negotiations, because this is not just a crisis about the cost of living, although that is a crisis.

"This is a crisis which has been building for 12 years, as we have seen teachers leave our schools and children are left without the specialist teachers they need in order to fulfil their potential."

08:57 AM

Wes Streeting: Outright ban on sale of cigarettes may not be workable

Wes Streeting said yesterday that Labour would consult on potentially banning the sale and purchase of cigarettes as part of a "radical" package of measures to stamp out smoking (you can read the full story here).

Today the shadow health secretary suggested an outright ban on cigarettes may not be workable but that he was "open minded" on the way forward.

He told BBC Breakfast: "The New Zealand government is doing it. I have got to say we are approaching it with an open mind. I am not entirely convinced, I saw some of the headlines this morning following an interview I did yesterday, I am not entirely convinced that the ban would be workable.

"We have already got issues in this country where people bring cigarettes and tobacco into the country illegally to avoid duties and paying the proper tax on the products so we have got to take into account those sorts of issues.

"But I am in a very open minded way going to have a big conversation with the public and with health professionals this year, not only about how we treat illness but crucially how we prevent it."

08:51 AM

10% pay rise for nurses should be 'starting point' for talks - Wes Streeting

Wes Streeting, Labour's shadow health secretary, said the Royal College of Nursing's call for the Government to meet it "halfway" on its demand for a 19 per cent pay rise should be seen as a "good starting point" for "serious talks" on pay.

Asked what he made of the 10 per cent figure which has been floated as a compromise, he told BBC Breakfast: "Surely that is a good starting point now for serious talks on pay?

"I don’t expect the Health Secretary to come on your programme and negotiate live on air or to say ‘well I will settle on this number’ and I am not going to do that with you this morning either.

"But I do think that she [Pat Cullen] has shown a degree of reasonableness in the face of Government unreasonableness."

08:42 AM

Wes Streeting: NHS strikes part of 'broader cry for help'

Wes Streeting, Labour's shadow health secretary, said strikes in the NHS were part of a "broader cry for help" from health workers who are feeling a sense of "moral injury" at the conditions they have to work in.

He told BBC Breakfast: "I think what we are seeing through these strikes is actually a broader cry for help about the state of the National Health Service and what these frontline staff are seeing day in, day out, going home at the end of very long, tough shifts having slogged their guts out, worried that despite their best efforts patients aren’t receiving the care they need, they are waiting far too long and there are life and death consequences.

"I think for all of us who are patients in the NHS and all of us who are worried about the NHS I don’t think we should be in any doubt about how staff are feeling, a real sense of moral injury actually about the conditions they are working in and the impact it is having on patients."

08:38 AM

Chances of calling off next nursing strike worse than 50/50

The chances of nursing strike action on January 18 and 19 being called off are worse than 50/50, a senior figure in the Royal College of Nursing has suggested.

Asked what the percentage chance is of the strikes being called off, Patricia Marquis, the RCN England director, told Sky News: "At the moment it feels unlikely but we will see what today brings in those conversations with Steve Barclay. If there are chinks of hope, if there are further meetings then I and my colleagues will all maintain optimism that we can get a resolution without nurses having to be on the picket lines again later this month."

Told that it sounded like it was not even 50/50, Ms Marquis replied: "I don’t think it is 50/50 but there is some hope and we maintain that hope."

08:12 AM

Nursing strikes on January 18/19 will go ahead unless ministers budge on pay

Patricia Marquis, the director of the Royal College of Nursing England, said the Government must today show a "willingness to discuss pay for this year" if planned strikes on January 18/19 are to be called off.

She told Sky News: "We know that the meeting has been called with all the unions for across the NHS about next year and they are not negotiations, we understand they are a conversations, sort of setting out the scene.

"So we will be interested, of course, to hear what Steve Barclay has got to say but unless we are able to have some conversation about this year’s pay award then sadly this isn’t going to resolve the dispute that we currently have with the Government."

She added: "That will mean that the strikes that we have planned for the 18th and 19th of January will sadly go ahead and that is just what we really want to avoid."

08:07 AM

Royal College of Nursing claims Government is 'losing the battle' on strikes

Patricia Marquis, the director of the Royal College of Nursing England, claimed the Government is "losing the battle" on strikes.

Asked if she believed the nurses are losing the support of the public, Ms Marquis told Sky News: "I don’t think we are. The polling that we have continued to do shows a high level of public support and we know that the majority of people in the UK want the NHS to be there to deliver all of its services but they are being pushed to take drastic action in considering using private insurance.

"So I don’t think we are losing the battle. I think the Government are losing the battle and the Government have to come to the table to have those discussions os that we within the nursing community can get this dispute resolved.

"But critically we can find a way with the Government, with the NHS, with social care, to make nursing and other NHS careers more attractive so that they are able to deliver the services across the UK that the public need."

08:04 AM

I will guide you through the key developments.