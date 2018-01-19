No. 10 Kansas riding high after big win

LAWRENCE, Kan. -- Toughness was an issue for Kansas early in the basketball season. So much so that during nonconference play, Bill Self labeled the team the softest he had coached in 15 seasons with the Jayhawks.

Leading the Big 12 with a 5-1 mark, however, provides some fresh perspective, especially after the No. 10 Jayhawks climbed to 15-3 overall with a win at one of the toughest places to play in the league, West Virginia.

"The most physical team we've played to date. I mean on block-outs and posting and things like that," Self said. "So hopefully it will benefit us. The thing about it is, from a toughness standpoint, a lot of it's physical, but I would say the majority of it's not.

"We were more mentally tough against West Virginia, not getting down, not panicking, shot selection was better, making sure we executed what we were at least trying to do, and they're hard to execute against."

The five conference victories for Kansas have come by a collective spread of 21 points. At West Virginia, the Jayhawks overcame a 16-point deficit and now return home Saturday to face Baylor (12-6, 2-4).

Among those who helped the Jayhawks snap a four-game losing streak in games at West Virginia was senior Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk. Typically, that means the senior guard caught fire from 3-point range. He did, scoring 12 points in the final seven minutes, while maintaining a torrid clip (52.2 percent) from 3-point range in conference play.

Yet, Self noticed even more from the 6-foot-8 Ukrainian.

"He competed for balls; he was much more physical," said Self, before noting, "Of course, he was totally exhausted, but he made timely shots late. I thought he played very, very well."

To maintain the toughness they exerted at West Virginia, which resulted in a seventh straight victory on the road against top-10 opponents, the Jayhawks must attempt to look more comfortable at home. They have lost two games already in Allen Fieldhouse. The last time Kansas lost three home games in a season was 1998-99.