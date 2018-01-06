No. 10 Kansas hits the road against No. 16 TCU

The gauntlet of the Big 12 Conference is no place for the faint of heart or the weary, a realization that hits teams right in the face as games against some of the top-ranked squads in the nation continue to pop up on the schedule.

Case in point is Saturday's Big 12 tussle between No. 10 Kansas and No. 16 TCU at Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. Both teams will be facing a ranked team for the second time in their three conference games with little end in sight to the constant challenges of the conference.

The last time these two teams played was in the quarterfinals of last season's Big 12 tournament, when the Horned Frogs posted an 85-82 win over top-ranked Kansas, marking TCU's first win ever against an AP No. 1 opponent.

Then-freshman guard Desmond Bane sank a pair of free throws with 2.5 seconds remaining for the game-winning points.

"Winning that game and the way we did it was huge for me and for all of our confidence moving forward," Bane said. "And it was great for our program to be able to do something like that, something special. I feel like we've really been able to build off that win."

TCU has defeated Kansas only twice, last season and in 2013 -- the latter when it stunned the fifth-ranked Jayhawks and celebrated as its student body rushed the court.

After the win over Kansas, the Horned Frogs lost to Iowa State in the Big 12 semis, which left them out of the NCAA Tournament. Once invited to the NIT, TCU ran the table, winning five times, including a record-tying 32-point victory over Georgia Tech in the championship game.

That run was parlayed into a 12-0 start this season that ended on Dec. 30 with a 90-89 home loss to now-No. 7 Oklahoma.

The Horned Frogs (13-1, 1-1 in Big 12 play) then went to Waco, Texas, on Tuesday and beat Baylor 81-78 in overtime. TCU had a 12-point, second-half lead in that win, prompting first-year coach Jamie Dixon to lament his team's ability to put away opponents.