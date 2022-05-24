No 10 insiders describe PM condoning parties by ‘grabbing a glass for himself’

Sam Blewett, PA Deputy Political Editor
·1 min read

Downing Street insiders have described chaotic mid-lockdown parties in No 10 they felt were condoned by Boris Johnson as he “was grabbing a glass for himself”.

Three individuals have told BBC Panorama in detail what they witnessed at rule-breaking events during coronavirus restrictions.

Their evidence will heap further pressure on the Prime Minister ahead of the publication of the Sue Gray inquiry into “partygate”, which No 10 expects on Wednesday.

Party debris was left overnight for staff arriving at work the next day to discover after staff crowded together and sat on each other’s laps at parties, according to the attendees.

One said they felt they had the permission of the Prime Minister as he was not telling them to break up the scenes when returning to his flat.

“No, he wasn’t telling anybody that.

“He was grabbing a glass for himself,” they said.

