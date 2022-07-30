No. 1 WR CeeDee Lamb takes rest day, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones plays to crowd

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Clarence E. Hill Jr.
·4 min read
Gus Ruelas/AP
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Dallas Cowboys
    Dallas Cowboys
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Jalen Tolbert
    American football player
  • Dak Prescott
    Dak Prescott
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • CeeDee Lamb
    CeeDee Lamb
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

The Dallas Cowboys officially kicked off training camp Saturday with an opening ceremony before a packed house of 4,300 at the practice fields adjacent to the Residence Inn in Oxnard, Calif.

Fans started lining up before 8 a.m. and city officials refused to let any more in after running out of parking spaces, per the Cowboys.

Owner Jerry Jones presented a $10,000 check from the Cowboys to the city of Oxnard and gave Mayor John Zaragoza a No. 22 jersey to wear while he is watching the team this season.

Jones made no promises or Super Bowl guarantees.

But he lauded the cool conditions as the perfect environment to prepare the Cowboys for the season.

“I look around the rest of the NFL and see where they are practicing and the climate they’re practicing in. I know right there, we’re the team that’s got good sense. We’re here in Oxnard, and we’re getting this team ready in perfect conditions. We are doing it around the support of a generational fan base.”

Here are some observations from Saturday’s Dallas Cowboys training camp practice:

1. No. 1 receiver CeeDee Lamb essentially took the day off in what the Cowboys termed load management. He participated in individual drills but was held out of team drills. Interesting that the third-year receiver, who is actually the second youngest player at his position, was given the day off for load management. It’s more likely that the Cowboys want to get a look at the other receivers on the roster who are bigger questions.

2. The Cowboys had to like what they saw from the receiver corps, sans Lamb, on Saturday. Quarterback Dak Prescott tossed touchdown passes to tight end Sean McKeon and receiver James Washington. Prescott also had a wide-open touchdown to rookie Jalen Tolbert, but it was ruled incomplete because Tolbert didn’t get both feet down in bounds. It was clearly a rookie mistake that Tolbert will learn from.

The pass to McKeon was a bullet on a slant in tight coverage from Anthony Brown. Washington’s wide-open touchdown came against a scheme bust between cornerback Trevon Diggs and safety Donovan Wilson.

3. The Cowboys finally featured the kickers on the fourth day of practice, and it wasn’t a good look for Texas Tech rookie Jonathan Garibay, who made just 4 of 8 kicks, including a bad miss. Veteran Lirim Hajrullahu went 7 of 8. Garibay is the one the Cowboys are counting on to win the job.

4. One of the more exciting things about training camp is watching the continued progress of second-year linebacker Jabril Cox, who saw his rookie season cut short in Week 7 due to a torn ACL. Cox sniffed out a running play to the outside and ran down the ball carrier on the sideline on Saturday, showing the speed and athleticism that has him in prime contention to compete with Leighton Vander Esch as the starter next to Micah Parsons.

“I took it personal to get back healthy and ready for training camp,” Cox said. “The thought process is to make my reads and go. I don’t even think about the leg.”

5. Safety Malik Hooker is also playing healthy and free in training camp, compared to last season when he came into camp as a maybe after his 2020 season was cut short by a torn Achilles’.

“It’s been a journey, man,” Hooker said. “As you said, last year at this time I think they was just bringing me in. I want to say I was nine, 10 months out of Achilles recovery. Just to be here today, fully healthy, being able to go out here and do everything full strength finally without a hiccup this off season, it’s a blessing to me.”

What’s the biggest difference?

“Confidence. Confidence,” Hooker said. “I was confident last year running on it — obviously, as you saw throughout the year, as time ran on. But now it’s a different confidence, because now I know I’m fully healthy, I ain’t got nothing to worry about, no setbacks or nothing like that. So I’m able to go out there and play free-minded and do my job with high expectations.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Lions overcome early deficit to defeat Roughriders 32-17, match best start since 2007

    REGINA — It took a little while but the B.C. Lions offence continued to roll in a 32-17 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday. The Lions fell behind 17-4 in the second quarter but responded with 28 unanswered points to improve their record to 5-1 while dropping the Riders to 4-4. Nathan Rourke, who continues to shine in his first season as the starting quarterback, said that while there was some concern about the slow start, the Lions were confident they could find their way as the

  • Oilers sign forward Jesse Puljujarvi to one-year, $3-million deal

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers re-signed forward Jesse Puljujarvi to a one-year, US$3 million deal on Tuesday. Puljujarvi played 65 games this past season and set career highs in points (36) and assists (22). He his 14 goals fell one goal short of his career high. The five-year veteran added another three points in 16 playoff games during the team's run to the Western Conference finals. A fourth-overall pick in 2016, Puljujarvi has recorded 46 goals and 52 assists in 259 career games with Edmont

  • Toronto Argonauts very wary about facing winless Ottawa Redblacks

    TORONTO — There's something about facing the Ottawa Redblacks that seems to agree with McLeod Bethel-Thompson. The veteran quarterback is 6-0 versus Ottawa over his CFL career. He'll chase a seventh straight victory when the Toronto Argonauts (3-2) host the Redblacks (0-6) at BMO Field on Sunday. "I had no idea but I put absolutely nothing in that," Bethel-Thompson said. "That's a very talented team, their backs are against the wall, they have nothing to lose, they're going to throw the kitchen

  • Canadian women's baseball team honours late longtime player during Friendship Series against USA

    This week, the Canadian women's national baseball team is playing its first games against an international team in three years with heavy hearts. Canada and the United States are competing in a five-game Women's Baseball Friendship Series, which began Thursday and ends Monday at Baseball Central in Thunder Bay, Ont. It marks the first competitive series for Team Canada since 2019 due to the pandemic, but a familiar face is missing. Amanda Asay, one of the longest-tenured members of the national

  • Here’s why Lewandowski joined Barcelona

    Here’s a look behind the transfer of the Polish striker, as he ends his 8 years relationship with Bayern Munich. Why did he really transfer?

  • Swim star Summer McIntosh races to gold at Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Canadian swimming star Summer McIntosh has added to her burgeoning medal case. On the heels of her success at the world aquatic championships last month, the 15-year-old from Toronto captured Canada's first gold medal at the Commonwealth Games, winning the 400-metre individual medley in stunning fashion on Friday. McIntosh, who became the first Canadian to win two gold medals at a single championship in Budapest, broke both the Games and her own national record, touc

  • Big Night for Big Papi: Red Sox honour Hall of Famer Ortiz

    BOSTON (AP) — With three giant World Series banners laid across the outfield grass, three championship trophies on a table and his Hall of Fame plaque hanging behind him, David Ortiz basked in the welcome of the Fenway fans on Tuesday, two days after he was inducted in Cooperstown. Thanking those who helped him throughout his career — many of them seated in folding chairs along the first- and third-base lines — Ortiz took the field to chants of “Papi!” and told the crowd before the slumping Red

  • Finau, Pendrith share Rocket Mortgage lead at 8-under 64

    DETROIT (AP) — Tony Finau sent an approach from 250 yards soaring over trees and onto the seventh green at Detroit Golf Club, going for the reward and ignoring the risk with a difficult shot. The way he has been playing over the last week, it made a lot of sense. Finau, coming off his third career victory on the PGA Tour, and Canadian Taylor Pendrith shared the first-round lead at 8-under 64 on Thursday in the Rocket Mortgage Classic. The pivotal shot on Finau's 16th hole, a 560-yard par 5, set

  • MacKinnon bringing Cup home this summer — but not to Cole Harbour

    Hockey superstar Nathan MacKinnon says there will not be a Stanley Cup parade in his hometown of Cole Harbour, N.S., this summer, but plans are underway for a parade in downtown Halifax. MacKinnon announced those plans on the High Button Sports podcast. "We're going to do it in Halifax around Citadel Hill and Brunswick Street and the City Hall square area," said MacKinnon. "So it will be in that area where I played junior right there." Prior to being selected as the first pick in the 2013 NHL dr

  • Teoscar Hernandez's three-run homer lifts Blue Jays over Tigers 5-3

    TORONTO — Teoscar Hernandez's three-run homer lifted the Toronto Blue Jays over the Detroit Tigers 5-3 on Saturday. Bo Bichette had the 200th RBI of his career for Toronto (56-45) and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. also drove in a run. Ross Stripling allowed five hits for two runs, striking out five over 4 1/3 innings. Adam Cimber, Trevor Richards (3-0), Yimi Garcia and Jordan Romano came out of the Blue Jays, with Romano earning his 23rd save of the season. Riley Greene had an RBI double for Detroit (41-6

  • Toronto Raptors add Spanish forward Juancho Hernangomez to roster

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed forward Juancho Hernangomez. Terms were not disclosed, but ESPN reported the deal is for one year. The six-foot-nine, 214-pound Madrid native averaged 3.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 11.1 minutes in 40 appearances (nine starts) last season with Boston, San Antonio and Utah. Hernangomez was picked 15th overall by Denver in the 2016 NBA draft. He holds career averages of 5.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 15.7 minutes in 297 games (66 starts) with Denver, Minnesota

  • Rogers Centre is getting a $300M reno. Here's what the Blue Jays ballpark will look like

    Toronto Blue Jays President and CEO Mark Shapiro announced plans for $300 million worth of renovations to Rogers Centre that will take place over the next two to three off-seasons. Fans can expect to see considerable changes to the 33-year-old stadium come next April, Shapiro said during a news conference Thursday. This will include a new outfield fence line that aims to provide new angles to the game. "[I]t will not be a symmetrical outfield fence — there will be some uniqueness to both the hei

  • Choi has 1-shot lead after 1st round of LPGA's Scottish Open

    AYRSHIRE, Scotland (AP) — LPGA Tour rookie Hye-Jin Choi shot an 8-under 64 Thursday to take a one-shot lead at the Scottish Open on a day of low scoring on the Dundonald Links course. Choi had seven birdies, one eagle and a bogey to tie her career-low round on the LPGA Tour. “Today I had really good shots overall, but more than my shots, my putter was very good so I had a lot of chances,” said Choi, who needed 27 putts Thursday. “I just made birdies when I got the chance.” Three players were tie

  • Jonathan Toews ponders over future with Blackhawks in latest interview

    After over 1,000 games and three Stanley Cups with the Chicago Blackhawks, captain Jonathan Toews' patience may be running out with the team entering a full rebuild.

  • De Grasse, Brown, Blake, LePage withdraw from Commonwealth Games following worlds

    Sprinter Andre De Grasse and decathlete Pierce LePage are among the top Canadian track and field stars who have withdrawn from competing at the upcoming Commonwealth Games. De Grasse ran the anchor leg as Canada won gold in the 4x100-metre relay at the recent world track and field championships. Aaron Brown and Jerome Blake, who were also part of the relay team, have also withdrawn. "These athletes have had a challenging world championships in hot weather conditions and unfortunately must withdr

  • Matt Chapman has two home runs as Blue Jays fend off Tigers 5-3

    TORONTO — After spending about three weeks on the injured list, Yusei Kikuchi didn't want to come off the field. Kikuchi struck out five and gave up one run to earn the win as the Toronto Blue Jays held off the Detroit Tigers for a 5-3 win on Thursday. It was Kikuchi's first start for the Blue Jays since July 5, spending time on the injured list with a strained neck. After finishing the fifth inning with back-to-back strikeouts, Kikuchi asked interim Toronto manager John Schneider to stay in the

  • Former sport minister Duncan has zero faith Hockey Canada can clean up its sport

    TORONTO — As a former gymnast who has seen the darker side of that sport, Kirsty Duncan's mandate was to try to eradicate abuse in Canadian sport. Duncan, who was Canada's sport minister from 2015 to '19, is angry she wasn't informed by either Hockey Canada or Sport Canada about the assault allegations against the world junior team in 2018. She said she has zero confidence in Hockey Canada to clean up the sport now, particularly if the same people remain in charge. "If we look at hockey, they fa

  • Vote: Should Blue Jays make legitimate push for Juan Soto?

    Nationals superstar Juan Soto can reportedly be had for the right price. Should the Blue Jays empty the farm for him?

  • Ontario Summer Indigenous Games back on track

    Seventeen-year-old Gabrielle Landry's volleyball team, Triple Trouble, has just won their first sets at the Ontario Summer Indigenous Games. She's pleased, but not over-the-moon with their play at OSIG 2022. "Our skill and our effort was okay, considering that this is the very first time we have been able to compete together as a team," she said. Landry's summary — we're good, but we could be so much better — speaks for untold numbers of young Indigenous athletes in Ontario nowadays. Almost ever

  • Toronto FC looks to move on after painful penalty shootout loss in cup final

    TORONTO — Having lost one cup final this week in a painful penalty shootout, Toronto FC now sees itself facing 12 more. That's how many games left Toronto (6-12-4) has left in the MLS regular season. Bob Bradley's team currently sits in 13th place in the Eastern Conference — six points and six teams out of the playoffs. There is no room for margin of error if TFC has any hope of making the post-season. Toronto flew back immediately after Tuesday's Canadian Championship final loss in Vancouver, a