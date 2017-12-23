No. 1 Villanova routs Hofstra behind Bridges and 5 others

UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) -- As Jay Wright recalled, the proposal was made by Ed Manetta.

Essentially, the question was: Would the head coach of the Villanova Wildcats want to return to his Long Island roots by bringing his team to the Nassau Coliseum for a game?

It was an offer he could not pass up.

''I said, 'Yeah, it's perfect.' And I said, 'Could we play Hofstra?''' Wright said after No. 1 Villanova remained unbeaten with a 95-71 rout of the Pride on Friday night at the Nassau Coliseum.

Wright, now in his 17th season at Villanova, compiled a 122-85 record in seven seasons at Hofstra, and still retains ties to the Long Island school.

''Hofstra worked (its) schedule so we can play this game,'' said Wright, who repeatedly emphasized that he would not bring Villanova to play Hofstra just to satisfy his ego. ''I wouldn't want Villanova people to ever think I would take this game - Villanova is not my team. It's not my school. I just work for them. It's not my right to take them to a place I love. So it worked out for me and I'm thrilled we were able to do it.''

What he saw on the court was also relatively pleasing to him. Mikal Bridges scored 20 points and was one of five players in double figures for Villanova (12-0).

Omari Spellman had 19 points in 31 minutes, Phil Booth finished with 17, Donte DiVincenzo had 16 and Jalen Brunson added 14 points.

The win marked the fifth time this season that Villanova has scored at least 90 points in a game. The Wildcats' season high for points scored is 113 on Nov. 14 against Nicholls State.

''I feel good. I feel like we can get a lot better. I think our guys understand that. This was a good win against a good team,'' Wright said. ''We know we can get better and (the players) know we can get better.''