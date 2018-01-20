No. 1 Villanova renews rivalry with Connecticut

Three days after routing current Big East team Georgetown by 32 points on the road, the top-ranked Villanova Wildcats will travel to face a former conference rival in Connecticut.

The Wildcats (17-1, 5-1 Big East) will face the Huskies (10-8, 3-3 American Athletic Conference) Saturday afternoon at the XL Center in Hartford, Conn.

Jalen Brunson led Villanova with 18 points while Mikal Bridges added 17 and Omari Spellman 14 in the win over Georgetown, a game in which the Wildcats led by as many as 42 points.

"This current conference is very tough," Brunson said of the Big East. "It's been eye-opening ever since I've been here. I don't know too much about the old Big East. I think I know a decent amount, not as much as Coach (Jay Wright) knows."

Though Connecticut isn't as solid as it has been in recent years, Wright is viewing this matchup as an old Big East battle.

"I don't know how much our players know about the old Big East," Wright said. "As a team, we're always talking about this Big East and this Big East is good. It's really good basketball and I'm shocked it's as good as it is. Being in the old Big East I didn't think anything could come close to that, but this is coming pretty close."

The Wildcats knocked down 17 of 33 shots from beyond the arc against Georgetown. The combination of hot shooting and stingy defense was too much for the Hoyas to overcome.

"It was just one of those nights when we were making shots," Wright said. "We ran into it at Butler. With the 3-point line, when a team gets it going, there's not a lot you can do."

Connecticut won the last matchup between these two programs, a 77-65 victory in the second round of the 2014 NCAA Tournament on its way to a national championship. Saturday's game will be the Wildcats' final non-conference matchup of the season.