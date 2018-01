No. 1 Villanova leads by 44, beats Ewing, Georgetown 88-56

WASHINGTON (AP) -- After watching Villanova make 3-pointer after 3-pointer and build a hard-to-fathom lead - 20, then 30, eventually all the way up to 44 - Georgetown coach Patrick Ewing did not want to offer any sort of assessment about what this game indicates about his team's status in relation to the No. 1 Wildcats.

Understandably.

''I'm not even thinking about that,'' Ewing said. ''All I'm thinking about is that they're a good team and tonight was their night. That's it.''

Wright and Villanova gave Ewing a rude welcome back to the schools' rivalry, handing the Hoyas their worst loss in more than 40 years, 88-56 on Wednesday night.

''I've had my butt kicked before - fortunately it was as a player - and all I can do is get ready for the next one,'' Ewing said. ''You can't dwell on it. Just got to look at the film and make adjustments and get ready for the next game.''

Jalen Brunson led the way with 18 points and seven assists for Villanova (17-1, 5-1 Big East), which finished 17 for 33 on 3s, while Georgetown went 4 for 15.

Mikal Bridges scored 17 for the Wildcats, winners of seven consecutive games against the Hoyas, Villanova's longest streak in a series that dates to 1922.

''I'm just happy to be on this side of it. I've been on the other side. I feel for those guys, because we've been there,'' Villanova coach Jay Wright said.

''Patrick's doing a great job with this program. They're very organized. They know what they want to do,'' Wright said. ''And he's going to build this thing.''

The last time Ewing faced Villanova in any capacity was in the last game of his college playing career at Georgetown, a surprising 66-64 victory for the underdog Wildcats in the 1985 NCAA championship game. It was quite clear, quite quickly, on Wednesday that there would be no such tight outcome -nor any chance of an upset by Georgetown (12-6, 2-5).