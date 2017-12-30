No. 1 Villanova hoping to avoid another upset from Butler

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Butler University basketball team will see if recent history can repeat itself.

Last season, the host Bulldogs upset No. 1 Villanova 66-58 on Jan. 4. The Wildcats, who won the 2016 NCAA championship, were 14-0 heading into that game. Butler then knocked off No. 2 Villanova 74-66 on Feb. 22.

The Bulldogs (11-3, 1-0 Big East) will host No. 1 Villanova (13-0, 1-0) in Big East action at 4 p.m. Saturday at Hinkle Fieldhouse.

"They know we beat them twice last season, so they're coming with a chip on their shoulder like they are underdogs," Butler senior forward Kelan Martin said. "It's a great team. They have a lot of great players and a great coach. Their system is great. We have to slow them down offensively."

The atmosphere is expected to be charged with a capacity crowd.

"I know this place will be rocking and the atmosphere will be great," Butler coach LaVall Jordan said. "We're going to try to protect home court as best as we can."

Jordan, a former Butler assistant coach and player, replaced Chris Holtmann who took the Ohio State job after last season.

The Bulldogs are 8-0 at home this season. Butler rebounded from an 18-point halftime deficit to beat host Georgetown 91-89 in double overtime on Wednesday night.

Jordan is impressed with the Wildcats' efficiency.

"They're very disciplined and very solid," Jordan said. "We just have to mirror that on our end with our shot selection and movement on offense. Then we have to stay down and stay solid defensively. They've got a ton of weapons. They take their time and great shots. It will be a battle of wills."

Villanova is led by junior point guard Jalen Brunson, a top candidate for Big East Player of the Year, and redshirt junior forward Mikal Bridges.

Brunson is averaging 17.9 points and 5.0 assists. Brunson is shooting 59 percent from the field, including 51 percent on 3-pointers. Bridges is averaging 17.5 points, hitting 51 percent of his shots, including 45 percent on 3s.