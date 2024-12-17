No. 1 UCLA overcomes absence of Lauren Betts in dominating win over Cal Poly

UCLA forward Janiah Barker, right, battles Cal Poly forward Nora Perez to force a jump ball during the first half Monday at Pauley Pavilion. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

The UCLA women’s basketball team was in complete control with a 26-point lead against Cal Poly San Luis Obispo when the third quarter ended, but that didn't stop Londynn Jones from showcasing her scoring skills.

On the first possession of the fourth quarter, Jones slashed her way to the hoop to score on a layup, then drained a fastbreak three-pointer on the Bruins' next possession to give UCLA a 31-point lead. By then, any hope of a Mustangs comeback was wiped out.

The top-ranked Bruins wrapped up their home non-conference schedule in familiar fashion Monday, dominating in a 69-37 victory.

UCLA (11-0) was without its best player — junior center Lauren Betts was held out because of a minor lower body injury — and her absence was felt early. The Bruins shot an abysmal 12.5% from the field in the second quarter as Cal Poly (4-6) cut the Bruins' lead to nine points.

But the Bruins' depth helped them overcome the absence of Betts, who is averaging a double-double and is the Big Ten’s third-leading scorer. Janiah Barker finished with 12 points and 13 rebounds, Timea Gardiner had 11 points and six rebounds and Jones and Angela Dugalić each finished with 12 points.

The road will get tougher for the Bruins. They face Creighton at Chase Center in San Francisco on Friday before returning to Pauley Pavilion to play Nebraska on Dec. 29.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.