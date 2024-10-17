No. 1 Texas gets biggest SEC test yet vs. No. 5 Georgia, the team that started season on top

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas is undefeated midway through its debut in the Southeastern Conference, with the nation's top defense, a pretty good offense and the No. 1 ranking that Georgia had at the start of this season.

“The most complete team that we’ve seen or faced this year, and probably in multiple years when you look at what they’re doing,” Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart said of the SEC newcomer.

Fifth-ranked Georgia (5-1, 3-1 SEC), whose only three losses over the past four seasons have all been to Alabama, plays in Austin for the first time since 1958 on Saturday night. The top-five matchup with SEC and playoff implications pits former Nick Saban coordinators who now are two of the nation's highest-paid head coaches — Smart, with 99 wins in nine seasons at Georgia, is paid the most at nearly $13.3 million annually, and fourth-year Texas coach Steve Sarkisian third at $10.6 million, according to a USA Today salary database released this week.

This will be the biggest challenge yet in their new league for the Longhorns (6-0 2-0), who in Week 2 won 31-12 at reigning national champion Michigan. Georgia won back-to-back titles before that.

“We respect them. We don’t fear them," Texas defensive back Jahdae Barron said of Georgia.

“They have somewhat been the standard of college football for the last six or seven years. The moment won’t be too big for them,” Sarkisian said. “When we started conference play, the first thing I talked about was ‘this is an SEC championship game,’ every week we play. … Any blemish on your record could knock you out of that championship game. We think of every game that way, whether it's Mississippi State, Oklahoma or now Georgia.”

The Longhorns lead the nation allowing only 229.7 total yards and 6.3 points per game — only three TDs have been scored against them. On offense, Texas is seventh with 495.7 total yards and 43.2 points a game and got Ewers back last week from an abdomen injury after touted freshman Arch Manning won both games he started.

“It’s another great SEC opponent. They have a very explosive offense,” Bulldogs senior defensive back Dan Jackson said. “Great skill players, great running back, great quarterback, but thankfully so do we and we see that every week in practice.”

Ewers vs. Beck

Ewers threw a touchdown and ran for another one in his first game since Sept. 14, but admitted he wasn't at his best in a 34-3 victory over Red River rival Oklahoma at the State Fair of Texas last Saturday. Georgia’s Carson Beck was the AP preseason All-American. He is 18-2 as a starter and 6-2 against ranked opponents. Even when he struggled early in Georgia’s only loss at Alabama, Beck rallied the Bulldogs to a lead late in the fourth quarter. This game could turn into a shootout between the two QBs.

“They both have the ability, if something goes wrong, to get you out of a bad play and typically avoid catastrophes,” Smart said.

Georgia's backfield

Georgia will have to rely more heavily on starting running back Trevor Etienne and freshman backup Nate Frazier after losing Branson Robinson with a sprained right knee in last week’s win over Mississippi State. Smart said Robinson sprained his MCL.

“He’s a huge part of the running back room,” said Etienne of Robinson. “You know, just be ready when your name is called and, you know, prepare. Prepare, that’s something we harp on during the week."

Texas turnovers

Texas opponents have forced four turnovers inside Longhorns territory only to get shut down from there. The Texas defense has allowed no points from any of those possessions.

“We practice the mentality of sudden change,” Sarkisian said. “We take the field as an opportunity to seize momentum.”

Bolting Bolden

Senior transfer wide receiver and kick returner Silas Bolden finally had the breakout performance Texas has been waiting for and a boost of confidence could make him a dangerous weapon against Georgia. A 55-yard punt return against Oklahoma showed off the former Oregon State player's shifty speed. And his pounce on a fumble in the endzone for a touchdown came after he raced from well behind the play to be in position to jump on the loose ball. Sarkisian called it the sort of “culture play” that can impact an entire season.

AP Sports Writer Charles Odum and Jim Vertuno contributed to this report.

Stephen Hawkins, The Associated Press