No. 1 South Carolina stands strong, holds off No. 13 LSU. What we learned

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Augusta Stone
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

South Carolina women’s basketball used another second-half surge to defeat Kim Mulkey’s LSU Tigers 66-60 Thursday at the Maravich Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Dawn Staley’s No. 1 Gamecocks (14-1, 2-1 SEC) faced another tough challenge from the No. 13 Tigers (14-2, 2-1 SEC), which entered the night on a 13-game win streak with two victories over ranked SEC opponents.

USC was missing two of its key reserve players, Kamilla Cardoso and Laeticia Amihere, as well as junior Olivia Thompson on Thursday.

The Gamecocks trailed by 11 midway through the second quarter but used a dominant third quarter to earn their first SEC road win of the 2021-22 season.

Here’s what we learned about the Gamecocks.

Gamecocks use strong second half in first SEC road win

Zia Cooke nailed a jumper with under a minute to go to seal South Carolina’s first road win in conference play.

Cooke returned from a minor slump late in non-conference play to make an impact for South Carolina in its last two games. She finished Thursday with 17 points on 7-15 shooting.

Aliyah Boston, on a campaign for national player of the year, tallied her eighth consecutive double-double and led the Gamecocks with 19 points and 18 rebounds. Destanni Henderson also finished in double figures, scoring 16 points.

The Gamecocks outscored LSU 19-10 in the third quarter behind solid contributions from Brea Beal (six points, four rebounds), Boston (five points, eight rebounds), Henderson (four points) and Cooke (four points).

USC locked in defensively, keeping LSU to 35.3% from the field in the second half after allowing the Tigers to make 50% of their shots in the first half.

LSU was led by veteran point guard Khayla Pointer (22 points), Alexis Morris (14 points) and Faustine Aifuwa (12 points).

South Carolina gets off to slow start at LSU

LSU took a 34-28 lead over South Carolina into halftime, shooting 50% (16 of 32) from the field compared to South Carolina’s 45.8% (11 of 24) through the first 20 minutes.

The Tigers started the game with seven consecutive baskets before missing their first shot with just 2:58 to go in the first quarter. South Carolina heated up late in the half, trailing by 11 with 5:03 left in the second quarter and bringing the score within six points before halftime.

LSU’s Pointer scored 13 points in the first half alone, and Morris added eight points in the first 20 minutes. The Tigers saw success in the paint throughout the first half, scoring 18 points in that area.

Boston fell into early foul trouble, tallying her second personal with 7:16 to go in the second quarter. With reserve post players Cardoso and Amihere unavailable, Staley opted for freshman Sania Feagin in the first half. Feagin totaled four rebounds and an assist through six minutes.

Gamecock turnovers remain a problem early

Ball security has been a consistent issue for the Gamecocks, and that problem continued to rear its head in Baton Rouge.

South Carolina turned the ball over 13 times in the first half, and LSU capitalized for 13 points off turnovers in the first 20 minutes.

The Gamecocks averaged 15.1 turnovers per game heading into Thursday night’s contest and committed 18 in their last game against Mississippi State.

South Carolina cleaned up its turnovers in the second half, totaling eight in the game’s final 20 minutes.

Next South Carolina basketball game

Who: South Carolina vs. Kentucky

When: 1 p.m. Sunday

Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia

Watch: ESPN

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Fred VanVleet discusses Raptors' success as team starts to find its groove

    After yet another dominating individual performance, star guard Fred VanVleet broke down the factors that will determine the Raptors' success the rest of the season, including the sacrifices that will be needed among Toronto's starters. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • VanVleet has seven three-pointers in Raptors' 120-105 win over Knicks

    TORONTO — Fred VanVleet drilled seven three-point jumpers and 35 points total to help the Toronto Raptors dispatch the shorthanded New York Knicks 120-105 on Sunday. The victory pushed the Raptors (16-17) past the Knicks (17-20) and into 10th in the Eastern Conference standings, the final spot for the play-in tournament after the regular season. VanVleet's performance came on the heels of a 31-point outing in Toronto's win against the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday, giving him back-to-back games

  • Kyrou keeps Blues warm with 2 goals in 6-4 win vs Wild

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jordan Kyrou had two goals and two assists in a five-goal second period for St. Louis, and the Blues cruised through the coldest outdoor game in NHL history to beat the host Minnesota Wild 6-4 in the Winter Classic on Saturday night. The official faceoff temperature was minus-5.7 degrees, the first of 33 outdoor games the league has played with a temperature below zero. David Perron got the Blues on the board in the first period. Vladimir Tarasenko, Ivan Barbashev and Torey Kr

  • 5 fun facts about FC Bayern Munich

    Are you a fan of Bayern Munich? Here are some interesting facts about the club.

  • Blackhawks' Fleury out of protocol; Rangers' Panarin added

    Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury was removed from the NHL's COVID-19 protocol on Sunday, and New York Rangers star forward Artemi Panarin was added to the list. Fleury, 37, was added to the list on Monday. He is 9-10-1 with two shutouts, a .913 save percentage and 2.86 goals-against average in his first season with the Blackhawks. Chicago also moved forward Josiah Slavin from the taxi squad to its active roster. Forward MacKenzie Entwistle was shifted to the taxi squad, and goalte

  • Young Canadian squad races to fifth in World Cup luge relay in Germany

    WINTERBERG, Germany — Canada's young luge team raced to fifth place in the relay at a World Cup on Sunday. Trinity Ellis, a 19-year-old from Pemberton, B.C., Reid Watts, a 23-year-old from Whistler, B.C., and Calgarians Devin Wardrope (19) and Cole Zajanski (20) had a combined time of two minutes 25.587 seconds. "We are happy with the result even though our run wasn't the best," said Wardrope. "Getting the experience of racing the relay now is going to be so beneficial for us in our future slidi

  • Kings beat Flyers 6-3, McLellan gets 500th coaching win

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Viktor Arvidsson had two goals and two assists, Todd McLellan earned his 500th win as an NHL coach and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 6-3 Saturday night. Arvidsson’s wraparound goal 12 seconds into the game was his seventh of the season and tied for the third-quickest in Kings’ history to start a game. Arvidsson skated around the back of the net and had an opening on the far side of the net as Martin Jones was unable to get his left leg there in time to

  • Nurse breaks down Raptors’ tale of two halves vs. Bucks

    It was the worst of halves and the best of halves for the Toronto Raptors' defensive game in their win over the Milwaukee Bucks. Raptors head coach Nick Nurse gives his insight as to what changed at the half. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Nick Nurse talks Fred VanVleet's All-Star case after win over Spurs

    "We know what he brings. He brings winning and leadership, scoring, great defender. So he's gotta be in consideration." Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • The best male and females footballers in 2021

    Find out the top 3 male and female football players for 2021 according to the Guardian survey.

  • Canada's de Bruin, Bujnowski capture bronze in 2-woman bobsleigh at World Cup in Latvia

    Canada's Christine de Bruin and Kristen Bujnowski won bronze in the two-woman bobsleigh competition at the International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation (IBSF) World Cup in Sigulda, Latvia on Sunday. The Canadians finished two runs in 1 minute, 42.12 seconds (0.24 seconds back) for their fourth two-woman bronze medal of the season and seventh overall since teaming up following the 2018 Olympic Winter Games. The Canadian duo has only missed the podium in two races this season. De Bruin was comi

  • Reports: Canada's Olympic hockey long list taking shape

    We have some new names to consider for Canada now that the NHL has officially pulled out of Olympic participation.

  • Montreal Canadiens extend COVID-19 pause through Saturday

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens are extending their pause on team activities as the club continues to deal with a COVID-19 outbreak. The Canadiens announced Thursday that both the NHL team and its American Hockey League affiliate, the Laval Rocket, will not return to the ice until practice resumes on Sunday. Twenty-two Habs players and two coaches are in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. Montreal suspended team activities following Saturday's 5-2 loss to Florida. The NHL previously postponed five C

  • VanVleet praises Raptors’ spirit and enthusiasm after win vs. Knicks

    Following a 35-point performance against the Knicks, Fred VanVleet had many good things to say about the Raptors’ core. He’s confident that Toronto will be a tough team to beat once they’re back to full health and continue to build on their chemistry. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Kyrou keeps Blues warm with 2 goals in 6-4 win vs Wild

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jordan Kyrou had two goals and two assists in a five-goal second period for St. Louis, and the Blues cruised through the coldest outdoor game in NHL history to beat the host Minnesota Wild 6-4 in the Winter Classic on Saturday night. The official faceoff temperature was minus-5.7 degrees, the first of 33 outdoor games the league has played with a temperature below zero. David Perron got the Blues on the board in the first period. Vladimir Tarasenko, Ivan Barbashev and Torey Kr

  • Canucks score 3 in third period to topple Kraken 5-2

    SEATTLE (AP) — Vasily Podkolzin and Nils Hoglander scored first-period goals, Tyler Motte and Conor Garland scored in the third period, and the Vancouver Canucks stayed hot with a 5-2 win over the Seattle Kraken on Saturday night. Vancouver improved to 8-0-1 since Bruce Boudreau took over as coach last month and have won both games in Seattle against its new Pacific Northwest rival this season (the Kraken come to Vancouver in April). Tanner Pearson added an empty-net goal in the closing minutes.

  • Veteran sports journalist Machabée joins Canadiens as communications VP

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens announced Wednesday that veteran sports journalist Chantal Machabée is the team's new vice president, communications. Machabée, a native of Laval, Que., has spent the last 32 years at Réseau des sports (RDS) as a reporter, covering the Canadiens and other Quebec-based sports. The Canadiens said Machabée will be responsible for managing all communications for the hockey operations department. Machabée became the first woman to anchor a daily sports newscast in Qu

  • Vikings won't have CB Cameron Dantzler for Packers game

    GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Cornerback Cameron Dantzler has joined the list of Minnesota Vikings unavailable for their Sunday night game with the Green Bay Packers. Dantzler was left inactive due to a calf injury. He had been listed as doubtful on the Vikings’ injury report. Minnesota will have tight end Tyler Conklin available. Conklin had been questionable with a hamstring injury, though he was a full participant in Friday’s practice. The Vikings already knew they’d be playing this game without qua

  • Don’t miss these game-adapted films of 2022

    There are a whole bunch of game-adapted movies coming up in 2022. Let's take a look.

  • Ontario student athletes shut out from indoor play face more disruptions

    OTTAWA — When the COVID-19 pandemic forced Humber College to move everything online, Rrezart Sadiku's final year playing in the men's volleyball team was suddenly put on pause. Sadiku decided to finish school a year later so that he could play a full season with the team. Now, with recent restrictions in Ontario on indoor athletic facilities that prevent student athletes from training, the remainder of Sadiku's season is in limbo. "It's just frustrating," he said. Sadiku is one of many student a