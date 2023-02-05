No. 1 South Carolina rallies to stay unbeaten, fend off plucky No. 5 UConn in championship rematch

UConn's Aaliyah Edwards shoots as South Carolina's Victaria Saxton defends in the first half of an women's college basketball game on Feb. 5, 2023, in Hartford, Connecticut. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

HARTFORD, Conn. — Dawn Staley cautioned if her No. 1-ranked South Carolina Gamecocks were actually the favorite heading into a heavily anticipated title game rematch with No. 5 Connecticut on Sunday. Sure, they had defeated the Huskies in a dominating title game on a neutral court in April. They’d taken them down at home in Columbia. They even held the current series streak, winning three of the last four.

Her point was that South Carolina hadn’t won in Connecticut in the mecca of college basketball, a hostile environment that decades of success built.

Now, they have. The Gamecocks slowly pulled away late in the fourth quarter to defeat UConn, 81-77, in a sold-out and roaring “white out” XL Center crowd on Sunday despite their reigning Player of the Year Aliyah Boston not making a field goal until the second half.

It was Boston, a leading contender for a second Player of the Year award despite a shallower season stat line, who took over for the Gamecocks (23-0, 11-0 SEC) late. She finished with 26 points after scoring three, all free throws, in the first half. Her defensive rebound secured the win as seconds ticked off.

. @aa_boston OH MY GOODNESS!! Season high 25 points for the senior! pic.twitter.com/jimRpnzJIm — South Carolina Women's Basketball (@GamecockWBB) February 5, 2023

A midrange jumper by Boston pushed the lead back to six that stood at 4:04 when UConn took a timeout. Head coach Geno Auriemma was called for a technical out of the break for slamming a water bottle onto the court and Boston hit her free throws to push it to double digits. A 3-pointer by the center made it 72-61, a metaphorical dagger after the Huskies defense had tempted the struggling Gamecocks to shoot them earlier in the half. UConn kept punching back, but South Carolina did enough to keep it two possessions away until Aubrey Griffin’s and-1 made it 80-77 with 10.8 on the clock. UConn left Raven Johnson wide open on the inbound and she made one of her free throws for the final score.

The “narrative” around the game, particularly in Staley’s eyes, was the Gamecocks would win because of depth given UConn’s injury issues. The Huskies looked gassed last week after playing five games in 12 days and pulling, at most, two off the bench. On Sunday, they took the first punch and kept it closer than the title game loss without much sign of fatigue until fouls caught up. Aaliyah Edwards, an improved forward from the last meeting, committed her fourth foul late in the third to take a seat and Nika Muhl fouled out in the final minute.

South Carolina nearly splits its offensive output 50-50 with starters and bench players, a testament to health but also the talent Staley has recruited to the new powerhouse.

Kamilla Cardoso came off the bench to galvanize the Gamecocks in the first half before Boston took over.

UConn forced South Carolina’s offense to survive without input from Boston. She was 0-for-5, including two missed 3-pointers as UConn kept her on the perimeter. Zia Cooke didn’t fare any better, shooting 0-of-8 and missing all three 3-pointers she attempted. The Gamecocks collectively missed all seven they tried, accounting for one-fifth of their attempts.

In Boston’s absence in the frontcourt, Cardoso stepped up off the bench to score 11 points on 4-of-5 field goals in 11:56 of action. Her second-chance bucket put the teams into the locker rooms at half tied at 34-all.

Cooke broke her skid on a drive out of the break and Boston answered at 8:28 with her first bucket. South Carolina was still never able to break it open like they had in the title game and UConn’s defense continued to take the chance leaving Gamecocks open on the perimeter. At one point early in the fourth with a 53-50 South Carolina lead, the Gamecocks passed it among themselves behind the arc before finally attempting, and missing.

It was their ability to sink them minutes later that began the slow cushion. Brea Beal hit and Johnson hit from the other side, making it 61-55. The Huskies took easy drives to cut into the deficit and nearly every time, the Gamecocks answered with enough to stick in it.