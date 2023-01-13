No. 1 South Carolina pulls away from UK after back-and-forth battle. What we learned

Jeremiah Holloway
3 min read

No. 1 South Carolina did its part Thursday to make last season’s SEC championship game a distant memory.

The Gamecocks (17-0, 5-0 SEC) withstood an early spurt from Kentucky and came away with a 95-66 victory in Lexington.

Kentucky (8-9, 0-5 SEC) employed a full-court press early on in the game to disrupt USC’s ball handlers. The Gamecocks managed to get past it early on and find Aliyah Boston in its half-court sets. Boston scored 10 points in the first quarter.

The Wildcats got good production from Jada Walker and Maddie Scherr, with Walker getting to the rim for layups and Scherr supplying outside shooting. The Gamecocks led 20-17 entering the second quarter.

Kentucky took control of the game with an explosive start to the quarter. After scoring the last four points of the first quarter, it extended that run to a 16-0 burst that. The team led by as many as 10 points in the period, and the Wildcats’ fans increased their cheering after every make basket in that stretch.

The Gamecocks didn’t stay down for long, though. The team went on a 16-0 run of its own to take a six-point lead, and led by four heading into the second half.

Though the Wildcats knocked on the door at times, USC stayed in the lead for the rest of the game. The Gamecocks ran away with the game late, scoring 36 fourth quarter points.

South Carolina will have another shot at a revenge game on Sunday when it takes on Missouri at home — the only other team to defeat the Gamecocks last season.

SECOND QUARTER SHIFT

South Carolina was on upset watch in the second quarter when the Wildcats took a 10-point lead. USC struggled mightily during UK’s 16-0 run, turning the ball over often and not converting on the opportunities it got.

The Gamecocks found a way to turn it around, however, with help from Boston, Raven Johnson and Zia Cooke. Those three accounted for every point of a 16-0 run that gave South Carolina a six-point lead.

Cooke scored 10 of those 16 points, getting to the free-throw line with drives to the rim and making South Carolina’s first 3-pointer of the game as well.

Though Kentucky cut into the deficit at times, South Carolina never lost the lead for the remainder of the game.

BOSTON CONTINUES EXCELLENT PLAY

Boston finished the game with 21 points and 11 rebounds, recording her 10th double-double this season and 70th of her career.

She made timely shots for the Gamecocks.

Boston built on her 10-point first quarter and helped South Carolina stay perfect on the season.

She played disruptive defense, ending the game with four blocks. Though the Wildcats managed to get easy shots inside early on, Boston was a chief reason why the Gamecocks managed to limit those opportunities down the stretch.

RAVEN JOHNSON REJUVENATES GAMECOCKS

Johnson provided strong minutes in her playing time Thursday.

She ended the game with nine points and seven assists. Her defensive efforts in the 16-0 run were a big reason the momentum shifted back to USC, with three steals in her statline.

She had two plays in which she took steals coast-to-coast for layups. She orchestrated the offense for most of the game, directing players on where to be and getting them the ball in their spots.

Johnson played a similar role in the win against Mississippi State, turning defense into offense and providing a lift off the bench.

NEXT FOUR SOUTH CAROLINA WBB GAMES

  • Sunday: home vs. Missouri, 1 p.m. (ESPN)

  • Jan. 19: at Vanderbilt, 7 p.m. (SEC Network)

  • Jan. 22: home vs. Arkansas, 3 p.m. (ESPN2)

  • Jan. 29: at Alabama, 1 p.m. (ESPN2)

