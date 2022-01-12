No. 1 South Carolina hosts Texas A&M Aggies. How to watch, what to know

South Carolina women’s basketball will look to avenge last year’s regular-season loss to the Texas A&M Aggies (10-5, 0-3 SEC) Thursday at Colonial Life Arena.

The top-ranked Gamecocks (15-1, 3-1 SEC) fell to Texas A&M the last time they met on Feb. 28, 2021, when the Aggies took the SEC regular-season title after holding USC to just eight points in the third quarter on a strong defensive effort.

This year’s Texas A&M lacks its two leading scorers from the 2020-21 team, as both Aaliyah Wilson and N’dea Jones were selected in the 2021 WNBA Draft.

After a Sweet 16 run in last year’s NCAA tournament, Texas A&M lingered in the Associated Press Top 25 throughout this season before falling out in the latest poll amid an 0-3 start to SEC play.

USC head coach Dawn Staley recently surpassed Aggies head coach Gary Blair for the most conference wins among active coaches, winning her 155th game the Gamecocks’ victory over Kentucky on Sunday. Thursday’s game will be Blair’s final trip to Colonial Life Arena, as he announced he will retire at the 2021-22 season’s conclusion.

Staley said all members of South Carolina’s roster returned to practice before the Texas A&M game, including key reserve Laeticia Amihere, who has missed the last three games due to health and safety protocols.

“Everybody won’t play (Thursday), but it was good to have the whole crew back,” Staley said.

Here are key storylines to know ahead of Thursday night’s game.

Gamecocks face A&M amid Aggies slump

Texas A&M has already counted five losses in the 2021-22 season, including a 16-point loss to then-No. 15 Texas, a road upset loss to TCU and a winless start to SEC play.

The Aggies drew a tough hand to start conference action, facing two ranked SEC opponents on the road. They fell to both then-No. 19 LSU and then-No. 7 Tennessee and suffered another defeat at home to Florida in double overtime last Sunday.

Florida (11-5, 1-2 SEC), 87th in the latest NET rankings, is next to last in the SEC. The Gators lost to Towson, N.C. State and George Mason in non-conference before tallying two conference losses to Georgia and Ole Miss ahead of its upset win over Texas A&M in College Station.

Still, the Aggies boast one of the nation’s most impressive 3-point shooting percentages, ranked second in the NCAA at 41.13% from behind the arc. Four Aggies average better than 40% from 3-point range.

Staley said she’s hoping to limit the Aggies’ 3-point attempts, but she’s also focusing in on their ability to drive to the basket.

“Their driving is probably, to me, the most deadly thing,” Staley said. “They get downhill from all positions fairly quickly. That’s pretty dangerous when it comes to somebody that can accurately shoot the 3 and put you back on your heels in driving downhill.”

Texas A&M is led in scoring by its two returning starters, Kayla Wells and Jordan Nixon, who average 17.1 and 12.8 points per game, respectively.

Aliyah Boston’s Player of the Year campaign continues

South Carolina star Aliyah Boston continues to play a key role for the Gamecocks in her junior season as she tied the program record for consecutive double-doubles last week at nine.

Boston earned her third SEC Player of the Week nod this season for performances against LSU and Kentucky. Boston scored 19 points and pulled down 18 rebounds in Baton Rouge, and she tallied 18 points and 15 rebounds against the Wildcats.

Boston’s 57.8% field goal percentage is best in the SEC, and she averages 17.1 points per game, good for fifth in the league.

“Some players have an insatiable desire to just want it,” Staley said after the Kentucky game Sunday. “(Boston) wants it all, and she puts in the work to have results and performances like this. She only wants to win, and she probably does more than her part in order for us to do this. She’s not like anyone else.”

Gamecocks growing dominance in SEC play

USC hasn’t lost since its conference-opening loss to Missouri on the road in overtime, riding offensive improvements and strong defense to wins over Mississippi State, LSU and Kentucky.

South Carolina’s 66-60 win over LSU on the road was another comeback effort, as the Gamecocks trailed by 11 in the second quarter last Thursday. The Gamecocks neutralized Kentucky star Rhyne Howard in Colonial Life Arena on Sunday, holding Howard to just nine points on 2-of-14 shooting.

Despite the Mizzou loss, South Carolina remained atop the AP Top 25 and have shot 46.3% from the field in its three SEC wins, averaging 73.3 points per game in those games. The Gamecocks held opponents to 60.7 points per game in their three conference wins.

How to watch South Carolina vs. Texas A&M women’s basketball game

Who: No. 1 South Carolina (15-1, 3-1 SEC) vs. Texas A&M (10-5, 0-3 SEC)

When: Thursday at 7 p.m.

Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, S.C.

Watch: SEC Network