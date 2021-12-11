No. 1 South Carolina hosts No. 8 Maryland: What to watch for in the top-10 matchup

No. 1 South Carolina women’s basketball will play a fourth top-10 matchup through its first 10 games of the 2021-22 season this Sunday.

Though the Gamecocks (9-0) have played four ranked opponents this season, their next game against No. 8 Maryland (9-2) is the first ranked matchup they get at Colonial Life Arena.

Head coach Dawn Staley is 2-1 against Maryland since the two teams first played in 2017. Both teams have been ranked in the AP top 15 each time they’ve met.

The Gamecocks’ lone loss to the Terrapins came at Colonial Life Arena in 2018, when the then-No. 9 Terrapins defeated then-No. 10 USC 85-61. South Carolina beat Maryland 63-54 in its most recent meeting in 2019, when the Gamecocks were No. 8 and the Terps sat at No. 4.

South Carolina’s upcoming contest against the Terrapins comes after it took a nine-day break from games for exams. The Gamecocks most recently defeated Kansas State 65-44 in Columbia on Dec. 3, to remain unbeaten — one of five undefeated teams remaining in the Associated Press top 25.

Here’s what you need to know before the Gamecocks take on the Terrapins.

Destanni Henderson status report, scouting the Gamecocks at point guard

South Carolina’s star point guard Destanni Henderson didn’t play in the Gamecocks’ win over Kansas State on Dec. 3, and her availability remains uncertain for the game at Maryland.

Staley said Friday that Henderson had yet to work up to full participation at practice.

“Every day is a little bit better than the day before,” Staley said. “So we’ll see where she ends up.”

Henderson, the Gamecocks’ second-leading scorer who’s averaging 12.3 points per game, last played in the first half of South Carolina’s 79-42 win over North Carolina A&T on Nov. 29. She checked out of the game just before halftime and wore a long compression sleeve on her left leg following the win.

The good news for USC is junior Laeticia Amihere has stepped up as a formidable option running the point in Henderson’s absence. Amihere, recording her first start of the season in the last game, played well starting in Henderson’s spot against Kansas State.

Story continues

Amihere put up 11 points on 4-8 shooting from the field with seven assists against a single turnover in her last game. She added another layer at the position with her 6-foot-4 frame and long wingspan, coming up with five blocks and seven rebounds.

“She’s pretty smart,” Staley said. “Leading up to games, we just know what package we put together as far as what we want to run (and) what we feel like is good for our team with her at the point guard position.”

State of Maryland Terrapins women’s basketball

After closing November on an 1-2 stretch against top-10 teams, Maryland has seen an upswing in its last three games, including two Big Ten wins over Rutgers and Purdue.

The Terrapins’ two losses to N.C. State (78-60) and Stanford (86-67) both came during the Baha Mar Pink Flamingo Hoops Championship amid a swathe of injuries. The Terrapins were down five players in the tournament, including starters Katie Benzan (illness) and Diamond Miller (knee), as well as sixth-man Faith Masonius (illness).

Benzan and Masonius returned for the Terrapins’ last three wins, though Miller remains day-to-day. Miller, a 2021 All-Big Ten first-team selection, has recorded just 15 minutes this season and hasn’t played since Nov. 21.

Maryland, averaging 83.6 points per game, is led by 2021 All-Big Ten Freshman first team honoree Angel Reese, who averages a double-double (18.5 points and 10.2 rebounds per game) as well as reigning Ann Meyers Drysdale Award winner Ashley Owusu (17.9 points per game).

Staley said the Gamecocks put special emphasis this week to prepare for Maryland’s sharpness on the glass, as the Terps average 41.3 rebounds per game. Staley also said she’s looking for the Gamecocks to improve upon their ball security. South Carolina is averaging 16.1 turnovers per game, while Maryland has forced 18.1 turnovers per game this season.

Gamecocks begin challenging three-game stretch

South Carolina will round out the majority of its non-conference slate across 10 days, with all three of its upcoming opponents ranked within the AP top 20.

Sunday’s game against Maryland kicks off a slate that will continue with a Dec. 15 trip to Durham, N.C. against No. 19 Duke (8-0). The Gamecocks then get a rematch of last year’s Final Four loss before starting SEC play when No. 4 Stanford comes to Colonial Life Arena on Dec. 21.

Staley said the Gamecocks haven’t looked ahead to Duke or Stanford, as the team works better “singularly focused.” She said South Carolina’s brand of defense doesn’t change opponent-to-opponent, and the primary focus amid the challenging stretch will be players’ health and managing minutes.

“It’s just making sure that we’ve got enough,” Staley said. “They can’t play 40 minutes throughout this stretch. It is our depth. Our depth has to play an important role in our success, but everybody’s up for the challenge of playing top teams in the country.”

How to watch South Carolina vs. Maryland

Who: No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks (9-0) vs. No. 8 Maryland Terrapins (9-2)

When: 3 p.m. Sunday

Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, S.C.

Watch: ESPN