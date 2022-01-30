No. 1 South Carolina fends off Florida in Gainesville. What we learned

The No. 1 South Carolina women’s basketball team used a strong first half to defeat the Florida Gators 62-50 Sunday in Gainesville.

The Gators (15-6, 5-3 SEC) were on a five-game win streak as they welcomed South Carolina to Exactech Arena. Before Sunday, Florida had moved up to No. 4 in the SEC standings with wins over three ranked opponents, including then-No. 25 Texas A&M, then-No. 23 Kentucky and then-No. 11 LSU.

The Gamecocks (20-1, 8-1 SEC) extended their own win streak in SEC play to eight games. Aliyah Boston (13 points) and Zia Cooke (11 points) led the scoring effort for the Gamecocks. Kiara Smith scored 22 for Florida.

Here’s what we learned about the Gamecocks.

First-half dominance leads to another SEC victory

South Carolina’s defensive power was immediately on display in Gainesville. Florida ended the first half with 13 points — the lowest single-half score for a USC opponent this season.

Florida averaged 75 points in its first seven SEC games of the season and were held to 50 against South Carolina, which held the Gators to 31% shooting.

The Gators missed their first 12 shots of the game, finishing the first quarter with 3 points. In the first quarter, Florida went 1 of 19 from the field and made 1 of 4 attempts from the free-throw line in the first 10 minutes. The Gators finished the first half shooting 4 of 30 from the field.

South Carolina established itself in the paint on both ends of the court, outscoring Florida 34-30 in the area. The Gamecocks out-rebounded the Gators 56-28.

Florida made a strong push in the second half, outscoring South Carolina 37-29 in the last two periods, but the Gamecocks’ 20-point lead at the half was too steep for the Gators to overcome. South Carolina once led by 28 but ended up winning by 12.

Despite the strong start, South Carolina turned the ball over 21 times and went cold offensively at the end of the game, making just 2 of its last 10 shots from the field.

USC bench continues to develop

South Carolina continued to see production from its bench against Florida, as head coach Dawn Staley manages a fully healthy roster in SEC play.

The Gamecocks’ bench had already been receiving more minutes throughout the last two games and saw their contributions grow. South Carolina’s bench averaged 33.5 points on 53.3% shooting against Vanderbilt and Ole Miss.

Experienced reserve Laeticia Amihere led the effort from the Gamecocks’ bench, finishing with eight points.

South Carolina’s bench scored 25 of its 62 points against Florida, with newcomers Kamilla Cardoso (four points, four rebounds), Sania Feagin (four points, two rebounds), Saniya Rivers (four points, one rebound) and Bree Hall (two points, two rebounds) all getting involved.

Aliyah Boston’s double-double streak continues

Aliyah Boston extended her streak of consecutive double-doubles to 14 at Florida, reaching the milestone with 9:01 to go in the third quarter.

Boston finished the game as South Carolina’s leader in points and rebounds with 13 points and 19 boards. She also added three blocks and a steal.

Boston, who has already set the Gamecocks’ program record for consecutive double-doubles, is within five of the SEC record. LSU and WNBA great Sylvia Fowles holds the current record at 19 straight double-doubles, which she completed during the 2005-06 season.





Next South Carolina women’s basketball game

Who: No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks (19-1, 7-1 SEC) vs. Alabama Crimson Tide (11-8, 2-6 SEC)

When: 7 p.m. Thursday

Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, S.C.

Watch: SEC Network Plus