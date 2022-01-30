No. 1 South Carolina fends off Florida in Gainesville. What we learned

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Augusta Stone
·3 min read
Tracy Glantz/tglantz@thestate.com
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Florida Gators
    Florida Gators
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • South Carolina Gamecocks
    South Carolina Gamecocks
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

The No. 1 South Carolina women’s basketball team used a strong first half to defeat the Florida Gators 62-50 Sunday in Gainesville.

The Gators (15-6, 5-3 SEC) were on a five-game win streak as they welcomed South Carolina to Exactech Arena. Before Sunday, Florida had moved up to No. 4 in the SEC standings with wins over three ranked opponents, including then-No. 25 Texas A&M, then-No. 23 Kentucky and then-No. 11 LSU.

The Gamecocks (20-1, 8-1 SEC) extended their own win streak in SEC play to eight games. Aliyah Boston (13 points) and Zia Cooke (11 points) led the scoring effort for the Gamecocks. Kiara Smith scored 22 for Florida.

Here’s what we learned about the Gamecocks.

First-half dominance leads to another SEC victory

South Carolina’s defensive power was immediately on display in Gainesville. Florida ended the first half with 13 points — the lowest single-half score for a USC opponent this season.

Florida averaged 75 points in its first seven SEC games of the season and were held to 50 against South Carolina, which held the Gators to 31% shooting.

The Gators missed their first 12 shots of the game, finishing the first quarter with 3 points. In the first quarter, Florida went 1 of 19 from the field and made 1 of 4 attempts from the free-throw line in the first 10 minutes. The Gators finished the first half shooting 4 of 30 from the field.

South Carolina established itself in the paint on both ends of the court, outscoring Florida 34-30 in the area. The Gamecocks out-rebounded the Gators 56-28.

Florida made a strong push in the second half, outscoring South Carolina 37-29 in the last two periods, but the Gamecocks’ 20-point lead at the half was too steep for the Gators to overcome. South Carolina once led by 28 but ended up winning by 12.

Despite the strong start, South Carolina turned the ball over 21 times and went cold offensively at the end of the game, making just 2 of its last 10 shots from the field.

USC bench continues to develop

South Carolina continued to see production from its bench against Florida, as head coach Dawn Staley manages a fully healthy roster in SEC play.

The Gamecocks’ bench had already been receiving more minutes throughout the last two games and saw their contributions grow. South Carolina’s bench averaged 33.5 points on 53.3% shooting against Vanderbilt and Ole Miss.

Experienced reserve Laeticia Amihere led the effort from the Gamecocks’ bench, finishing with eight points.

South Carolina’s bench scored 25 of its 62 points against Florida, with newcomers Kamilla Cardoso (four points, four rebounds), Sania Feagin (four points, two rebounds), Saniya Rivers (four points, one rebound) and Bree Hall (two points, two rebounds) all getting involved.

Aliyah Boston’s double-double streak continues

Aliyah Boston extended her streak of consecutive double-doubles to 14 at Florida, reaching the milestone with 9:01 to go in the third quarter.

Boston finished the game as South Carolina’s leader in points and rebounds with 13 points and 19 boards. She also added three blocks and a steal.

Boston, who has already set the Gamecocks’ program record for consecutive double-doubles, is within five of the SEC record. LSU and WNBA great Sylvia Fowles holds the current record at 19 straight double-doubles, which she completed during the 2005-06 season.

Next South Carolina women’s basketball game

Who: No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks (19-1, 7-1 SEC) vs. Alabama Crimson Tide (11-8, 2-6 SEC)

When: 7 p.m. Thursday

Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, S.C.

Watch: SEC Network Plus

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Giants hire Bills O coordinator Brian Daboll as head coach

    EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants hired Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll as their head coach Friday. Daboll, 46, replaces Joe Judge, who was fired two days after the Giants finished a 4-13 season, their fifth straight double-digit losing season. Daboll spent the previous four seasons as the Bills’ offensive coordinator. He was the first person new general manager Joe Schoen interviewed after he was hired last Friday, and he quickly got a second interview. Schoen wa

  • Olympics: 10 breakout Canadian athletes to watch in Beijing

    Remember these names heading into the Beijing Games.

  • ECHL suspends Jacob Panetta for remainder of season due to racial gesture

    Jacob Panetta's 2021-22 ECHL season is over.

  • Julien injured, Colliton named coach of Canadian men's hockey team

    DAVOS, Switzerland — Jeremy Colliton has been named head coach of Canada's men's hockey team for the Beijing Olympics after Claude Julien was sidelined by an injury. Hockey Canada says Julien slipped on ice and fractured his ribs during training camp in Switzerland, and medical staff determined he won't be able to fly to China for the Games. Colliton, who was previously an assistant coach for the team, will take over head coaching duties. The 37-year-old from Blackie, Alta., was head coach of th

  • Morgan Rielly and T.J. Brodie carrying Leafs load on defence

    Toronto's first defensive pairing of Morgan Rielly and T.J. Brodie have been on a roll recently, giving Leafs fans reason to be confident but the team still needs to add some blue line depth before the trade deadline.&nbsp;

  • Julien injured, Colliton named coach of Canadian men's hockey team

    DAVOS, Switzerland — Jeremy Colliton has been named head coach of Canada's men's hockey team for the Beijing Olympics after Claude Julien was sidelined by an injury. Hockey Canada says Julien slipped on ice and fractured his ribs during training camp in Switzerland, and medical staff determined he won't be able to fly to China for the Games. Colliton, who was previously an assistant coach for the team, will take over head coaching duties. The 37-year-old from Blackie, Alta., was head coach of th

  • Calgary Stampeders re-sign all-star wide receiver Kamar Jorden

    CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have re-signed all-star wide receiver Kamar Jorden. Jorden was eligible to become a free agent the next month but is opting to remain with Calgary. The 32-year-old joined the Stampders in 2014 and has helped the team win two Grey Cups (in 2014 and 2018). Jorden hauled in 53 passes for 767 yards and four touchdowns in 11 starts last season and was named a West Division all-star for the second time in his career. In 43 career games, the native of Darby, Pa., has 20

  • Doncic's triple-double helps Dallas down Portland 132-112

    PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Luka Doncic had 15 points, 10 rebounds and 15 assists for his sixth triple-double this season, and the Dallas Mavericks led wire-to-wire in a 132-112 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday night. It was Doncic's franchise-leading 42nd career triple double. He's one away from matching Fat Lever for 10th on the NBA all-time list. Jalen Brunson added 20 points and 11 assists for Dallas, which led by as many as 23 points and had seven players finish in double figu

  • NFL Foundation helping build or refurbish football fields

    The NFL Foundation is awarding a variety of organizations in 30 locales with a total of $6 million to build or refurbish neighborhood football fields. The awards are the most in a single year since the NFL Foundation/LISC Grassroots Field Grant Program began in 1998, and bring the program’s total commitment to $58 million, resulting in the creation or refurbishment of 416 fields nationwide. All fields are newly built or significantly renovated, with improvements such as irrigation systems, light

  • Bennett scores in OT, Panthers come back to beat Sharks 5-4

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sam Bennett scored 1:08 into overtime and the Florida Panthers came from behind to beat the San Jose Sharks 5-4 on Saturday night for their ninth straight victory at home. Jonathan Huberdeau had a goal and two assists, and Gustav Forsling added a goal and an assist for Florida. Aleksander Barkov and Mason Marchment also scored, and Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 30 shots in front of a season-high crowd of 18,152. The Panthers (31-9-5), who lead the NHL with 67 points, have won thr

  • Canucks officially hire Patrik Allvin as new GM

    Jim Rutherford is sticking with what's familiar, hiring a top Penguins scout.

  • Klay Thompson hits late 3, Warriors beat short-handed Nets

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Klay Thompson hit the biggest shot yet of his 2 1/2-year injury comeback, making a 3-pointer with 12 seconds left to send the Golden State Warriors to a 110-106 victory over Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday night. Irving wasn’t done and made a 3 of his own moments later and scored 32 points while hearing boos from the Bay Area crowd directed at the unvaccinated Nets star. Thompson finished with 16 points. Stephen Curry hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 5:09 left an

  • US forward Weah to miss Canada game due to vaccine issue

    TORONTO (AP) — United States forward Tim Weah was unable to travel to Canada for Sunday’s World Cup qualifier because he did not meet the vaccination requirements to cross the Canadian border, coach Gregg Berhalter said Saturday. Weah, who was involved in the play that led to the winning goal in Thursday’s 1-0 victory over El Salvador, has received one vaccine dose and was infected with COVID-19 before he could receive his second shot, Berhalter said. Weah meets the vaccination standards in Fran

  • Senators' Drake Batherson injured on 'bulls--t play' from Sabres goalie Aaron Dell

    Drake Batherson won't be able to play in the NHL All-Star Game after taking a dirty hit from Aaron Dell.

  • Cleveland Guardians sign lease agreement through 2036

    CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians have reached an agreement to extend their lease at its downtown ballpark through at least 2036 while making improvements to the facility, team owner and CEO Paul Dolan announced Thursday. Team officials said they've obtained financing to renovate Progressive Field, a ballpark that opened for play in 1994. The cost of the improvements has been estimated at just over $200 million. Renovation work is expected to begin after the 2022 season. “We are confident

  • Tiger-Cats re-sign American wide receiver Steven Dunbar Jr.

    HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have re-signed American wide receiver Steven Dunbar Jr. Dunbar played 12 regular-season games for the Ticats in 2021, tallying 44 receptions for 630 yards and hauling in four touchdowns. He also made three playoff appearances, including six receptions for 63 yards and a touchdown in Hamilton's Grey Cup loss to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. The 26-year-old from Metaire, La., came to the Ticats as a free agent in February 2020 after spending the 2018 season with the

  • Maple Leafs' power play thriving despite apparent flaw

    The Leafs' power play is going to be a fascinating thing to track over the second half of the season.

  • Flames fire record 62 shots on goal, rout Blue Jackets 6-0

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Matthew Tkachuk scored twice and the Calgary Flames fired a team-record 62 shots on goal in trouncing the Columbus Blue Jackets 6-0 Wednesday night. Jacob Markstrom made 23 saves for his 13th career shutout, sending the Blue Jackets to their third straight loss and fourth in a row at home. Calgary bombarded Columbus goalie Elvis Merzlikins, who stopped 56 shots. Andrew Mangiapane, Mikael Backlund, Elias Lindholm and Erik Gudbranson added goals for the Flames, who have won t

  • Local defender hopes 3rd time is the charm signing with Atletico Ottawa

    The old saying goes, "never two without three," and you have to believe Maxim Tissot is familiar with it by now. The Gatineau, Que., native will return to continue his pro career with Atletico Ottawa of the Canadian Premier League (CPL), the team announced on Wednesday. Tissot, 30, played for the now-defunct Ottawa Fury FC of the United Soccer League in 2016 and 2020 before the club folded. "Yes, it's my third tour," he joked. "I'm very happy. There's a beautiful project shaping up with Atletico

  • Jets snap 6 game winless streak with 4-1 win over Blues

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Paul Stastny scored twice, Eric Comrie made 24 saves in his first start since early last month and the Winnipeg Jets beat the St. Louis Blues 4-1 on Saturday to snap a six-game winless streak. Nate Schmidt and Kyle Connor also scored for Winnipeg. Comrie started for the first time since Dec. 5, with Connor Hellebuyck making 13 straight starts. Vladimir Tarasenko scored for St. Louis, and Ville Husso made 20 saves in his first loss in seven starts since returning from a lower bod