No. 1 South Carolina drops No. 3 LSU, 88-64, snaps Angel Reese's double-double streak in battle of unbeatens

Cassandra Negley
·Writer
·7 min read
COLUMBIA, SC - FEBRUARY 12: Angel Reese #10 of the LSU Tigers moves the ball against Zia Cooke #1 of the South Carolina Gamecocks during the first quarter at Colonial Life Arena on February 12, 2023 in Columbia, South Carolina. (Photo by Lance King/Getty Images)
LSU's Angel Reese and South Carolina's Aliyah Boston, both national player of the year contenders, battle during the first quarter at Colonial Life Arena on Sunday. (Lance King/Getty Images)

No. 1 South Carolina didn't only hold on to its undefeated season, it performed another note of dominance. The Gamecocks (25-0, 12-0 SEC) pulled away in the second half from No. 3 ranked LSU (23-1, 11-1 SEC) to win, 88-64, at home in a battle of the last two undefeated teams in Division I women's basketball and solidify their status as title favorites.

The tilt was billed as the game of the year and fittingly played hours before the Super Bowl kicked off in Arizona. The anticipation was high after Ohio State lost its first game of the season three weeks ago to leave the two SEC sides alone in the category. It was the first time since 1993 that two SEC teams ranked in the top-5 faced off. The contest is the only regular season matchup between the two and will likely determine the SEC regular season champion.

It was also a one-on-one matchup of two of the widely accepted national player of the year contenders in LSU's Angel Reese and South Carolina's Aliyah Boston, who is the reigning winner. Reese struggled against the length and talent of South Carolina's frontcourt and got into early foul trouble with an ill-advised hold of Boston on a press. She had a double-double in every game of the season before Sunday, but fell below her season averages (23.5 ppg/15.8 rpg) with 16 points (5-of-15) and four rebounds.

Boston was as efficient and dominant as always with 14 points (5-of-9) and nine rebounds, but it was junior Kamilla Cardoso, with a few assists from Boston, who came up huge in another strong game for the big. Cardoso created South Carolina's separation in the second half and finished with 18 points (7-of-9) and 13 rebounds in 21 minutes.

How South Carolina defeated LSU

Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina, has ben sold out for this one since late January and the fans, donned in a mix of pink for the Play4Kay game and Gamecock scarlet, roared early and often.

The Tigers, who have not played in many high-energy games and none in a hostile environment, came out flat and trailed by a season-high 11 points within four minutes. They clawed back within single digits, but could never overcome the deficit enough to force a close game. It was a 42-32 South Carolina lead at half and 64-48 heading into the final frame.

South Carolina dominated on the glass, 43-25. The Gamecocks average 49.9 per game to rank third in the nation and LSU averages 50.4, ranking second. They have the two highest rebounding rates in Division I. South Carolina won in paint points, 46-38, and had more blocks, 10-6. As is common with one of the deepest teams in the nation, their bench outscored LSU, 34-15.

Five players reached double-digits for South Carolina, which had one of its strongest shooting games of the season (35-of-61 for 57%). Senior guard Zia Cooke scored 17 points and was locked in early, going for nine points on 4-of-6 shots in the first quarter. Point guard Raven Johnson played 21 minutes off the bench and scored 10 (5-of-7) with three assists. Senior guard Brea Beal had 11 points (4-of-7) and hit both of South Carolina's 3-pointers. She added seven rebounds and four assists. Laeticia Amihere scored six points and six rebounds.

Alexis Morris, a fifth-year transfer guard, was everything LSU needed with 23 points (11-of-29) and six rebounds. But no one else stepped up around her to help and the Tigers fell behind quickly. No player outside of Morris, Reese and freshman guard Sa'Myah Smith (seven points, six rebounds, two assists) had more than six points or three rebounds.

Fouls were also an issue for LSU. Reese drew two before the first quarter was out and had to play timidly when she re-entered in the second quarter. Senior guard LaDazhia Williams fouled out, Reese and Smith finished with four and freshman guard Flau'jae Johnson had three. The team was 40% from the floor overall.

It was the first time two SEC teams met who were both 20-0 or better and also the first time two met that were 10-0 or better in conference play.

March Madness implications

The DI women's basketball selection committee announced its first top-16 reveal on Thursday night and South Carolina was the No. 1 overall seed. ESPN reported it was the one team the group did not needed to discuss. There is very little that could happen over the course of the next few weeks that would sway that. LSU is on the 2-seed line as the No. 5 team in the selection team's rankings and the program with the best chance currently at moving up into the 1-seed line.

The committee uses NET as one of its criteria for seeding teams in the tournament. It also balances availability of talent, bad losses, common opponents, competitive play, significant wins, strength of schedule/conference, amongst other aspects.

South Carolina's strength of schedule through games played heading into Sunday is ranked fourth by Massey and the Gamecocks have significant wins over Stanford, Maryland and UConn. They have not lost since the SEC tournament championship game a year ago.

LSU's strength of schedule through games played is ranked 59th by Massey. Four programs in the committee's top-16 list have Massey SOS above 20: Texas (21), Virginia Tech (26) and Villanova (47). Based on the committee's views of LSU in the first reveal, it doesn't seem likely they would suddenly drop the Tigers all the way down and off the 2-line based on the loss.

LSU's tournament resume

The Tigers played a light and easy non-conference schedule that included blowouts against Bellarmine (+75), Mississippi Valley (+70), Western Carolina (+73), Houston Christian (+54) and Northwestern State (+55). Mulkey said earlier in the season the schedule was so weak because she didn't know at the time of scheduling they'd roster Reese and the rest of the strong transfer group.

“We inherited a program that won nine basketball games, and if you think I am going to over-schedule before I know what I have, that would be a terrible mistake,” Mulkey said in November, via Nola.com.

The SEC has also been an easier ride than in previous years and is ranked fifth in Massy Ratings strength of schedule behind the rest of the Power 5 conferences. LSU came into Sunday's contest having faced only one team ranked in the AP Top 25 with a win over then-No. 24 Arkansas, 69-45, in December. When they played again in mid-January, it was a three-point win and Arkansas had already fell out of the rankings.

It began a rough stretch for one of the best ranked teams in the country. Tennessee played LSU to the final possessions in a raucous Maravich Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Later that week, LSU narrowly escaped Georgia in overtime in an ugly offensive ending for the programs. And a week ago, Texas A&M nearly upset the Tigers as South Carolina put up a strong victory against then-No. 5 UConn on the road.

LSU has Ole Miss (19-5, 8-3) at home, a road trip to Florida (14-11, 3-9) and Vanderbilt (11-15, 2-10), and a home finale against Mississippi State (17-7, 6-5) ahead of the SEC tournament.

Latest Stories

  • Caps edge Bruins, 2-1, despite Ovechkin being held scoreless

    Nicklas Backstrom and Garnet Hathaway each scored a goal and the Washington Capitals beat NHL-best Boston 2-1 on Saturday, sending the Bruins to just their second regulation loss at home this season. The Bruins are 22-2-3 at home. Darcy Kuemper made 27 saves for the Capitals, who have won three of their last four games.

  • Machine Gun Kelly says he was electrocuted on stage during Super Bowl weekend show

    Video of the musician’s hair shocked upwards went viral on social media

  • Trump Offers Deal to Provide DNA in Rape-Accuser’s Suit

    (Bloomberg) -- Former President Donald Trump has offered to provide a DNA sample to E. Jean Carroll, the woman suing him for allegedly raping her in the 1990s, if she turns over pages he says are missing from a forensic report on the dress she claims she wore that day. Most Read from BloombergChina Ready to Down Object Flying Near Naval Base: PaperObject Shot Down Over Canada in Escalating Aerial DramaJapan Says Chinese Navy Ship Entered Its Waters Early SundayBlackRock, Pimco Push Back Against

  • Turkey launches post-quake probe into builders

    STORY: Turkey vowed on Sunday (February 12) to thoroughly investigate anyone thought to be responsible for building collapses due to the country's devastating earthquakes nearly a week ago. The detention of 113 suspects has been ordered, and arrests have already begun. This is the moment police detained the developer of one residential complex that collapsed, as he prepared to board a plane at Istanbul airport for Montenegro on Friday evening, according to the Anadolu news agency.There was no immediate information on casualties from the 12-story complex in Antakya.Anadolu also said the man told prosecutors he didn't know why the complex collapsed, and that his Montenegro trip was unrelated.Opponents of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan have accused his government of not enforcing building regulations, and of misspending taxes levied after the last major earthquake to make buildings more quake resistant.Rescuers were still pulling survivors from rubble in both Turkey and Syria on Sunday, but chances of finding people alive are dwindlingThe death toll across both countries has now risen above 28,000 - and looked set to keep climbing. Drone footage from the Syrian town of Jandaris shows the scale of the destruction there. The disaster hit hardest in the rebel-held northwest, leaving many homeless for a second time after they were displaced by a decade-old civil war. Those seeking shelter in Turkey are now also facing security concerns.Two German rescue organizations suspended work there on Saturday, citing reports of clashes.One rescue worker said she had seen looters in the city of Antakya, but that her group couldn't intervene because, quote, "most of the looters carry knives."Erdogan has warned that anyone caught stealing will be severely punished.The president has acknowledged problems with the relief effort, but says the situation had been brought under control. He has called for solidarity and condemned what he called "negative" politicking.

  • Oilers prospect among 4 Moose Jaw Warriors suspended pending standard of conduct investigation

    Four Moose Jaw Warriors players, including one Edmonton Oilers draft pick, have been suspended indefinitely as they're investigated for potential violations of team rules and the Western Hockey League's Standard of Conduct policies. The WHL made the announcement in a news release on Saturday prior to the Warriors game against the Regina Pats in Regina. The four players involved — defenceman Marek Howell, 16; forward Lynden Lakovic, 16; defenceman Max Wanner, 19; and goalie Connor Ungar, 21 — wer

  • Russell shines in return to Lakers after trade by T-Wolves

    D’Angelo Russell and the new-look Lakers figured things out on the fly to take down the defending champs on their home floor. Working to get in sync with his new teammates and eager to complement Anthony Davis and LeBron James, Russell communicated on the court all game long after rejoining his first team where he played from 2015-17. The Lakers picked Russell second overall in 2015 out of Ohio State.

  • Paul Rudd says he 'will not be able to concentrate' when Rihanna performs at the Super Bowl because he'll be 'too nervous' waiting to see if the Chiefs win

    The "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" star told Insider he'll be so stressed about the Kansas City Chiefs' fate that he may not be able to focus.

  • After 'initial confusion,' Joe Biden's pregame Super Bowl interview with Fox is definitely off

    Joe Biden won't be giving a pregame Super Bowl interview with Fox after White House says the network canceled the sitdown.

  • Super Bowl LVII tickets have plummeted 30 percent since Sunday and might become cheaper than last year

    Ticket prices have gradually declined in every 24-hour window since Sunday night and might end up being the cheapest on average since Super Bowl LIII.

  • Senators' Anton Forsberg stretchered off ice with injury after Oilers' Zach Hyman lands on him

    Oilers forward Zach Hyman landed on Senators goalie Anton Forsberg after being checked by Travis Hamonic. Forsberg left the ice on a stretcher.

  • CBS Sports president denies report of 'intervention' for lead NFL analyst Tony Romo

    CBS said at the time that the alleged intervention was a "complete mischaracterization."

  • Warriors' reunion with Gary Payton II reportedly in jeopardy after Blazers guard fails physical

    One of the feel-good moves of the NBA trade deadline might not be happening.

  • Rob Gronkowski's 'Kick of Destiny' sounded like good idea but has its flaws, too | Opinion

    Rob Gronkowski's "Kick of Destiny" sounded like a great idea in the beginning, until the exact details became public.

  • 'All hands on deck': Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, on caring for two young kids at Super Bowl 57

    The week leading up to Super Bowl, Brittany Mahomes has been in Arizona with couple's 11-week-old son, Bronze, and 23-month-old daughter, Sterling.

  • Paging Russell Westbrook: Paul George says come to Clippers

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — If Paul George has his way, Russell Westbrook would end up as the point guard the Los Angeles Clippers didn’t get at the trade deadline. The Los Angeles Lakers sent Westbrook to Utah as part of a three-way deal earlier this week. There’s been talk the Jazz would buy out his contract, but it’s also possible he could stay with them for the rest of the season. George wouldn't mind seeing him in a Clippers jersey. “I’ve talked to him just to kind of see where his head is and to se

  • Coyotes scratch Jakob Chychrun for 'trade related reasons'

    The Arizona Coyotes scratched star defenseman Jakob Chychrun for Saturday's game against the St. Louis Blues with an imminent trade looming.

  • Connor Bedard Tracker: Phenom's 5-point night carries Pats to blowout win

    Keeping you updated on the latest exploits of top NHL draft prospect Connor Bedard.

  • What time is the Super Bowl? When is kickoff and how to watch tonight's game, streaming or cable

    Find out the 2023 Super Bowl kick off time and how to watch it on Fox or by streaming if you don't have cable.

  • Here’s who national experts predict will win Chiefs-Eagles matchup in Super Bowl LVII

    Here is what the NFL pundits are saying heading into Super Bowl LVII.

  • Youth hockey event at Wascana Lake gets crashed by the Regina Pats

    Playing under the lights on Wascana Lake rink was already inspiring for young hockey players but the surprise arrival of the Regina Pats really motivated them to give it their all. About 40 kids in Regina's Ehrlo Sport Venture Outdoor Hockey League had just started playing during the Frost Regina winter festival on Wednesday night when a blaring bus horn announced the team's arrival. "This big, blue bus pulls up and starts honking its horn like crazy, so everybody stops and turns around and it's