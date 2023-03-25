No. 1 seed wipeout: After losses by top seeds Houston, Alabama, who is the favorite?

The collapse of No. 1 seeds in the NCAA Tournament is complete, and it’s happened earlier than ever.

The final two No. 1-seeded teams did not survive the Sweet 16 with losses by Houston in the Midwest Regional and Alabama in the South Regional on Friday.

The teams not only were top seeds, they were the nation’s top ranked teams with the Crimson Tide topping the AP poll, and the Cougars No. 1 among the coaches entering March Madness.

Both favorites lost to fifth-seeded teams. At T-Mobile Center, Miami shredded Houston and one of the nation’s top defenses in an 89-75 victory.

Alabama fell to San Diego State 71-64. This tournament will be the first since seeding was introduced in 1979 without a No. 1 seed in the Elite Eight.

Only once, in 2000, did the regional final round include one top-seeded team.

Earlier in the tournament, Kansas, the top-seed in the West, was knocked out in the second round. Purdue, the top seed in the East, became the second No, 1 seed in tournament history to lose its first game. The Boilermakers fell to Fairleigh Dickinson.

Now, who is the favorite?

The East and West finals will be played on Saturday with third-seeded Kansas State taking on No. 9 Florida Atlantic and No. 3 seed Gonzaga challenging fourth-seeded Connecticut.

Miami will meet the Texas (2)-Xavier (3) winner in the Midwest and San Diego State takes on the Creighton (6)-Princeton (15) survivor in the South.