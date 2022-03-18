No. 1 seed Kansas Jayhawks easily win NCAA Tournament opener. Up next: Creighton

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Gary Bedore
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Kansas Jayhawks
    Kansas Jayhawks
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Kansas, the No. 1-seeded team in the NCAA Tournament Midwest Regional, followed the lead of fellow top seeds Baylor and Gonzaga on Thursday and drilled No. 16 seed Texas Southern 83-56 on Thursday night at Dickies Arena.

Remy Martin scored 15 points on 6-of-8 shooting, while Christian Braun had 14 points, five rebounds and four assists; Dajuan Harris 12 points; Jalen Wilson and Ochai Agbaji 11 points apiece as the Jayhawks (29-6), the third No. 1 seed to take the court, advanced to a second-round matchup Saturday against Creighton.

Tipoff will be approximately 1:40 p.m. It will be shown on CBS.

The No. 9-seed Bluejays of the Big East Conference, defeated No. 8-seed San Diego State, 72-69, in overtime Thursday at Dickies Arena before KU tipped off.

Baylor, the No. 1 seed in the East Regional, slugged No. 16-seed Norfolk State 85-49, while Gonzaga, the No. 1 seed in the West, used a strong second half to cruise past Georgia State 93-72. Arizona, the No. 1 seed in the South, will play Wright State on Friday in San Diego.

With its 3-0 effort on Friday, No. 1 seeds improved to 146-1 against No. 16s. UMBC remains the only 16 to beat a 1, 74-54 over Virginia in the 2018 NCAA Tournament. Seeding began in 1979.

John Walker scored 13 points for Texas Southern (19-13), which defeated Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 76-67 in a play-in game on Tuesday night in Dayton, Ohio.

The first half, in which KU led 47-19, was showtime for the Jayhawks, specifically senior guard Martin and sophomore guard Dajuan Harris. Martin scored nine points on 4-of-5 shooting with four assists in 11 minutes.

KU&#x002019;s Remy Martin threw down a monster dunk over Texas Southern&#x002019;s John Walker off a fast break during the first half of Thursday night&#x002019;s first round NCAA Tournament game in Fort Worth.
KU’s Remy Martin threw down a monster dunk over Texas Southern’s John Walker off a fast break during the first half of Thursday night’s first round NCAA Tournament game in Fort Worth.

Two of his points came off a breakaway slam dunk in which he hung on the rim for a second or two.

Martin also hit a deep three and had pinpoint passes for assists to Harris and David McCormack for baskets. McCormack finished with nine points and seven rebounds.

Harris, who played 17 minutes the first half, scored 12 points on 5-of-5 shooting (2-of-2 threes). McCormack scored four points with six rebounds, while Mitch Lightfoot, who hurt his left knee in Saturday’s Big 12 title victory over Texas Tech, had three points and four boards in seven minutes the initial half. He did not play the second half, ostensibly because he was not needed.

KU coach Bill Self, on the Jayhawks’ pregame radio show, commented on Lightfoot’s injury and progress during rehab.

“He’s not 100%,” Self said, “so let’s not get it like, ‘If he’s out there he’ll have the same effectiveness that he has (in past).’ He won’t. He could in a couple days though, because it’s healing so fast.”

KU has won six straight games since a loss to TCU on March 1 at Schollmaier Arena on TCU’s campus, 3.2 miles from Dickies Arena.

KU improved to 5-0 against Texas Southern. KU also won its 15th straight first-round NCAA Tournament game. The streak started in 2007.

The Jayhawks are making their 50th NCAA Tournament appearance.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • The most hyped PC games of March

    Here are some of the major PC games coming later in March.

  • Raptors getting huge boost from Precious Achiuwa's improvements

    Precious Achiuwa is showing that his Rising Stars breakout was more than a flash in the pan.

  • Can Colorado achieve super-team status at the deadline?

    The Avalanche acquired Josh Manson on a team-friendly deal and are still in on Claude Giroux to add to an already stacked roster. Is is time to call Colorado a bonafide superteam and can any other contender make moves at the deadline to match their Stanley Cup credentials?

  • Should the Raptors roll with Dalano Banton or Malachi Flynn as backup PG?

    The Toronto Raptors have a good problem: they have two young, up-and-coming prospects at the point guard position who look poised to be steady, reliable contributors off their bench next season. Should they move one of them to help fill gaps on the roster? Or is it better to keep both? Amit Mann and Yasmin Duale discussed their options on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast. Find the full episode wherever you get your podcasts.

  • Leafs' Matthews to have hearing with NHL player safety for cross-check on Dahlin

    HAMILTON — Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has a hearing with the NHL's department of player safety Monday. Matthews cross-checked Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin in the third period of Sunday's Heritage Classic at Hamilton's Tim Hortons Field. The altercation took place away from the puck with Toronto losing 4-2 with five minutes to play in the game. Both players exchanged shoves inside Sabres goaltender Craig Anderson's crease. Matthews then cross-checked Dahlin to the side of the

  • Broadcaster calls Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau a 'moron' who doesn't know rules

    Lightning colour commentator Bobby Taylor took a shot at Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau.

  • CF Montreal's Champions League run ends with 1-1 draw against Cruz Azul

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal's CONCACAF Champions League run ended Wednesday night as a 1-1 home draw against Cruz Azul saw them bow out of the tournament on aggregate. Rudy Camacho scored for CF Montreal while Uriel Antuna was the lone goal-scorer for Cruz Azul who have qualified for their second consecutive Champions League semifinal. Montreal came out of the gate firing, showing an intensity that was sorely missed last Wednesday at Azteca Stadium with more shots on target in the first 30 seconds th

  • Auston Matthews suspended 2 games for cross-check in Heritage Classic loss to Sabres

    Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has been suspended two games without pay for cross-checking Buffalo Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin on Sunday, the NHL announced. Matthews cross-checked Dahlin in the side of the head at 14:55 of the third period at the Heritage Classic in Hamilton. Under the terms of the collective bargaining agreement, and based on his average annual salary, Matthews will forfeit $116,402.50 US. The money goes to the players' emergency assistance fund. Matthews' stic

  • Avalanche free up cash by trading Tyson Jost to Wild

    Colorado cleared almost $1.3 million in cap space by dealing the former first-round draft selection to Minnesota.

  • Auston Matthews' suspension highlights NHL's consistency problem

    In an objective NHL world, Auston Matthews deserves the two-game suspension for his cross-check Rasmus Dahlin during the Heritage Classic but the inconsistency of rulings from the NHL's Department of Player Safety has left fans outraged and players confused.&nbsp;

  • Maple Leafs pull up to Heritage Classic in full steelworker gear

    Both the Leafs and Sabres rolled into Sunday's outdoor game in Hamilton in style.

  • Crosby scores, gets support, Penguins beat Hurricanes 4-2

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins don't lack finesse. Or skill. Or speed. Yet it takes more than that to survive in the playoffs. There's a fair amount of grit involved. A willingness to get to spots on the ice that come at a physical price, too. Having a goaltender brimming with confidence helps. The Penguins showcased all of those attributes in a 4-2 win over Carolina on Sunday that could serve as a preview of what awaits when the postseason begins in May. Brian Boyle and Danton Heinen

  • Scottie Barnes & Pascal Siakam forming lethal 2-man game

    The duo of Pascal Siakam & Scottie Barnes were a headache for the Denver Nuggets on Saturday. They were working off and creating for each other, which some believed would never come to fruition. Amit Mann and Yasmine Duale discuss why the doubters were always wrong. Listen to the full chat on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed

  • What Scottie Barnes was thinking during LeBron ball-toss incident

    "I saw him loading up and I just thought, 'Oh man.' That's why I really just tried to cover myself so it didn't hit me in the face. He put a lot of power into it, cocked it back, threw it. I was like, damn." Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • NHL Trade Deadline trivia

    Which NHL player holds the record for being traded the most? Who did the Bruins select in the first round of the 2013 draft? On the latest episode of Zone Time, Julian lays down the trade-deadline trivia gauntlet.Subscribe to Yahoo Sports NHL on YouTube for the latest episodes of Zone Time.&nbsp;

  • Pascal Siakam jokes around, talks Precious Achiuwa & chemistry with Scottie Barnes

    Pascal Siakam had some fun with the media after Saturday's win vs. the Nuggets and discussed Precious Achiuwa's shooting and his growing chemistry with Scottie Barnes. Follow and subscribe to Yahoo Sports Canada on YouTube for more Raptors coverage

  • Edmonton Stingers win 2nd straight in Calgary, but fail to advance in Basketball Champions League Americas

    The Edmonton Stingers won their second straight game on home soil in Basketball Champions League Americas play on Wednesday night in Calgary, but the team failed to qualify for the competition's Final 8. The CEBL champions wrapped up the final window of group play at WinSport Arena with an 88-79 win over Real Estelí of Nicaragua, but it was not enough as they finished last in their three-team group due to point differential. The BCLA season features 12 top teams representing seven countries, wit

  • Howden's 1st ski cross win of season highlights Canada's 3-medal haul in Austria

    Reece Howden, the 2020-21 World Cup's top-ranked racer in men's ski cross, stood atop the medal podium for the first time this season on Sunday in Reiteralm, Austria, a year to the day of his victory in Russia. The man known as "Big Rig" dominated Sunday's big final with a strong start to finish win in the first World Cup race since the Beijing Olympics last month, where Howden placed ninth overall in his Winter Games debut. "It feels amazing," Howden told Alpine Canada. "The way Canada has been

  • Hope through unity: Formative 2022 Winter Paralympics come to solemn end in Beijing

    The precarious-yet-formative 2022 Winter Paralympics in Beijing drew to a close Sunday, with "hopes for peace" serving as the outgoing message. International Paralympic Committee (IPC) president Andrew Parsons delivered a speech centred around the collective desire for unity. "Differences here did not divide us," Parsons said, speaking before an audience that included Chinese president Xi Jinping. "Through this unity we have hope. Hopes for inclusion, hopes for harmony and importantly hopes for

  • Hedman scores 2, Stamkos 3 assists, Lightning top Kraken 4-1

    SEATTLE (AP) — Victor Hedman scored twice to lead the Tampa Bay Lightning to a 4-1 victory against the Seattle Kraken on Wednesday night. Steven Stamkos had three assists in his 900th NHL game. Nikita Kucherov and Anthony Cirelli also scored for the Lightning, who won their second straight to finish a six-game road trip — their longest of the season. Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 24 shots for his 32nd win, most in the league. Yanni Gourde scored his 14th goal for the Kraken, who have lost five of s