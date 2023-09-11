No. 1 player in high school recruiting class of 2024 to attend KU’s Late Night in Phog

Cooper Flagg, the country’s consensus No. 1-ranked prospect in the high school basketball recruiting cass of 2024, will attend the Oct. 6 Late Night in the Phog event as part of an official visit to the University of Kansas, Zagsblog.com reported Saturday.

Flagg, a 6-foot-8, 195-pound senior small forward from Montverde (Florida) Academy, will visit KU Oct. 6-8, UConn Sept. 22-24 and Duke Oct. 20-22, Flagg’s mother, Kelly, told Zagsblog’s Adam Zagoria.

Flagg, who is originally from Newport, Maine, is also being recruited by UCLA, Texas, Villanova, Michigan and many other programs. Flagg — he turns 17 in December — recently announced plans to switch from the recruiting class of 2025 to 2024. He’s ranked No. 1 in the class by ESPN.com, Rivals.com and 247sports.com.

His Duke visit will coincide with the Blue Devils’ Oct. 20 Countdown to Craziness at Cameron Indoor Arena.

Flagg has said he grew up a fan of the Blue Devils, once referring to Duke as his “dream school.” He made an unofficial visit to Duke earlier this summer.

Flagg averaged 25.4 points, 13 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 6.8 blocks per game for Maine United AAU at the Peach Jam tournament.

“He’s right up there with anyone (I’ve coached),” Montverde coach Kevin Boyle told Zagsblog.com. “His talent and his versatility makes him very unique. His size, his ability to fill up a stat sheet are incredibly special. He can have 10 points and be very instrumental with a handful of assists and deflections and blocked shots and defending the key player on the other team.

“He can be such an incredibly valuable player in today’s NBA world because of his versatility that is really unique.”

Amier Ali narrows list to KU, four others

Amier Ali, a 6-8, 190-pound senior small forward from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, has narrowed his list of prospective colleges to five, recruiting writer Andrew Slater reported Sunday.

They are: KU, Kentucky, Alabama, Arkansas and Arizona State.

Originally from Plano, Texas, Ali is ranked No. 45 in the recruiting Class of 2024 by 247sports.com, No. 46 by ESPN.com and No. 76 by Rivals.com. He is considered one of the best outside shooters in the entire class.

“These schools all have good playing styles and all utilize big wings that can shoot, facilitate and playmake,” Ali told 247sports.com. “Playing style will play a lot in my future decision so that’s the main thing. I also want to see who each program has put in the NBA in the past. I want to see if they use bigger guards and wings that can shoot, handle, play defense and do everything.”

Of KU, he said, “I love the way they handled Gradey Dick. Also, Bill Self is a great coach and one of the greatest of all time.”