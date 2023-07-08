No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama has more lows than highs in NBA Summer League debut

LAS VEGAS — It’s been just over nine months since Victor Wembanyama’s eye-opening performances in Henderson, Nevada. His 73 combined points in two exhibition games left scouts' mouths watering over the chance to draft him.

The question then was who would end up selecting Wembanyama with the No. 1 overall pick — the San Antonio Spurs won those honors in the draft lottery – and how good he actually could be in the NBA.

Whether or not Wembanyama lives up to the hype that’s followed him is still to be determined, but it may be a good thing the NBA Summer League often doesn’t mean much.

He finished with nine points, eight rebounds and five blocks in his Summer League Debut, a 76-68 Spurs win over the Charlotte Hornets on Friday night. He shot just 2-for-13 from the field with more turnovers (three) and personal fouls (four) than made field goals.

No. 2 overall pick Brandon Miller had 16 points and 11 rebounds in his debut.

San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama reaches for the ball during the Summer League game against the Charlotte Hornets.

A certain mystique settled around the 7-foot-4 French center since those performances in Henderson. Scouts deemed him one of the greatest prospects in NBA history. He threw out the first pitch at Yankee Stadium days before being drafted.

Naturally, that hype reached Las Vegas on Friday. Fans waited outside the Thomas & Mack Center as early as 3 a.m. and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar — once one of the greatest NBA prospects ever — joined the many in attendance to watch.

However, there were more downs than ups in Wembanyama’s debut. The game at times felt too fast for him.

He started off slow, missing his first three shots as the crowd buzzed each time he touched the ball. His first basket, an and-one layup in the first quarter, prompted fans to chant MVP as he shot free throws.

Much of Wembanyama’s skills that left scouts enamored were displayed early in the game, especially his ball handling. He had a quick crossover dribble from the 3-point line then a pass that led to free throws. The 7-foot-4 center comfortably brought the ball up the court, too, after grabbing a rebound.

He struggled with his jump shot, though, and at times passed up open looks for other teammates. Contact deterred the big man with two of his turnovers coming when he was bumped while dribbling the ball. Wembanyama couldn’t truly get in any rhythm offensively as a result.

Opposing players weren’t shy about attacking Wembanyama and testing him at the rim, either. Miller had a sweet crossover against him. Amari Bailey finished through him for an and-one layup. Kai Jones put him on a poster on an alley-oop dunk in a highlight play.

KAI JONES HAS OTHERWORLDLY BOUNCE 🤯#NBA2KSummerLeague on ESPN pic.twitter.com/p1Ij0INwkc — NBA (@NBA) July 8, 2023

It is expected that Wembanyama will play one more game in the Summer League on Sunday before shutting it down until the NBA preseason. Wembanyama’s French season ended on June 16, so the Spurs will likely want to give him some time off.

The player he may face on Sunday is No. 3 overall pick Scoot Henderson: The same player who was opposite of Wembanyama in Henderson, Nevada, last year. Those performances created unprecedented hype. For now, it seems unclear if he can match it.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Victor Wembanyama makes Spurs debut at NBA Summer League: How he fared