No. 1 pick Connor Bedard scores first career goal in slick play vs. Boston Bruins

Connor Bedard has wasted no time making his mark on the NHL.

The No. 1 overall pick in this year's NHL draft, hailed by many as the best prospect the league has seen since Connor McDavid entered the show eight years ago, got his first career goal Wednesday night in a pretty sequence in the first period of the Chicago Blackhawks' game against the Boston Bruins.

Bedard helped start the play just inside the blue line, dropping a pass to Ryan Donato, who returned the puck to Bedard. The 18-year-old put the puck on net, and the rebound off reigning Vezina Trophy winner Linus Ullmark kicked around until the puck found its way back to Bedard. He calmly tucked it into the net on his forehand on the wraparound and celebrated with a pump of his fists.

CONNOR BEDARD WITH HIS FIRST NHL GOAL 🥳🚨 pic.twitter.com/pQeHIDx7WO — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) October 11, 2023

Bedard now has two points in as many games, after picking up an assist in his NHL debut on Tuesday night against the Pittsburgh Penguins. The Blackhawks rallied to win that game 4-2. Bedard's goal Wednesday night gave the Blackhawks a 1-0 lead in Boston.

Chicago Blackhawks center Connor Bedard celebrates after scoring his first NHL goal.

