No. 1 NDSU, Missouri Valley strong in STATS FCS Top 25

(STATS) - Top-ranked North Dakota State is stepping outside the Fargodome for the first time this week, and, as usual, the Missouri Valley Football Conference awaits with top teams.

The reigning FCS champion solidified No. 1 in the STATS FCS Top 25 with a home win over No. 3 South Dakota State this past weekend. On Monday, the Bison collected 155 of the 158 first-place and 3,947 points in the national media poll.

But it's a work week, and coach Chris Klieman's 4-0 team is on to the next challenge as it travels to another rival, No. 22 Northern Iowa. The Bison have only four road games this season.

South Dakota State (2-1), No. 3 since the preseason, didn't drop in the rankings following its 21-17 loss at NDSU. The Jackrabbits' 83 straight appearances in the Top 25 is the second-longest active streak to NDSU's 111.

Also from the Missouri Valley, Missouri State moved into the rankings at No. 24 - the Bears' first appearance since the 1997 preseason - on the heels of a 24-21 upset of Illinois State, which dropped six spots to No. 15.

The only conference with more ranked teams than the Missouri Valley's five is CAA Football with seven, led by No. 2 James Madison. The Dukes (4-1) thrashed Richmond 63-10 this past weekend and host No. 10 Elon this week.

A national panel of sports information and media relations directors, broadcasters, writers and other dignitaries select the STATS FCS Top 25. A first-place vote is worth 25 points, a second-place vote 24 points, all the way down to one point for a 25th-place vote.

The STATS FCS Top 25 for Oct. 1:

1. North Dakota State (4-0), 3,947 points - 155 first-place votes

Previous Ranking: 1; Last Week's Result: 21-17 win over South Dakota State

2. James Madison (4-1), 3,794 - 3 first-place votes

Previous Ranking: 2; Last Week's Result: 63-10 win over Richmond

3. South Dakota State (2-1), 3,433

Previous Ranking: 3; Last Week's Result: 21-17 loss to North Dakota State

4. Kennesaw State (4-1), 3,432

Previous Ranking: 4; Last Week's Result: 24-10 win over Samford

5. Eastern Washington (4-1), 3,351

Previous Ranking: 5; Last Week's Result: 34-17 win over Montana State

6. Weber State (3-1), 3,124

Previous Ranking: 6; Last Week's Result: Bye

7. Wofford (3-1), 3,002

Previous Ranking: 7; Last Week's Result: 45-14 win over Gardner-Webb

8. Jacksonville State (3-1), 2,692

Previous Ranking: 8; Last Week's Result: 48-34 win over Austin Peay

9. McNeese (4-1), 2,578

Previous Ranking: 10; Last Week's Result: 17-10 win over Stephen F. Austin

10. Elon (3-1), 2,483

Previous Ranking: 11; Last Week's Result: 30-9 win over New Hampshire

11. North Carolina A&T (4-1), 2,253

Previous Ranking: 12; Last Week's Result: 31-16 win over South Carolina State

12. Nicholls (3-2), 1,971

Previous Ranking: 15; Last Week's Result: 50-27 win over Lamar

13. Stony Brook (4-1), 1,969

Previous Ranking: 18; Last Week's Result: 29-27 win over Villanova

14. Montana (4-1), 1,731

Previous Ranking: 17; Last Week's Result: 48-28 win over Cal Poly

15. Illinois State (3-1), 1,700

Previous Ranking: 9; Last Week's Result: 24-21 loss to Missouri State

16. UC Davis (3-1), 1,420

Previous Ranking: 19; Last Week's Result: Bye

17. Sam Houston State (2-2), 1,291

Previous Ranking: 21; Last Week's Result: 34-31 win over Central Arkansas

18. Rhode Island (3-1), 1,012

Previous Ranking: 22; Last Week's Result: 23-16 win over Harvard

19. Villanova (3-2), 990

Previous Ranking: 13 (tie); Last Week's Result: 29-27 loss to Stony Brook

20. Central Arkansas (2-2), 972

Previous Ranking: 13 (tie); Last Week's Result: 34-31 overtime loss to Sam Houston State

21. Colgate (4-0), 723

Previous Ranking: 24; Last Week's Result: 23-0 win over William & Mary

22. Northern Iowa (2-2), 672

Previous Ranking: 23; Last Week's Result: 33-0 win over Indiana State

23. Towson (3-1), 586

Previous Ranking: 25; Last Week's Result: 44-27 win over The Citadel

24. Missouri State (3-1), 566

Previous Ranking: NR; Last Week's Result: 24-21 win over Illinois State

25. Maine (2-2), 409

Previous Ranking: 16; Last Week's Result: 35-14 loss to Yale

Dropped Out: Chattanooga

Others Receiving Votes: Chattanooga 254, East Tennessee State 224, Princeton 187, South Dakota 162, Western Illinois 80, Montana State 70, North Dakota 65, Idaho State 54, Yale 46, Dartmouth 27, Sacramento State 23, Tennessee State 21, Prairie View A&M 14, Delaware 9, Harvard 7, Mercer 4, Howard 2