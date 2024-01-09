No. 1 Michigan vs. No. 2 Washington score, live updates: College Football Playoff national championship game

We've arrived at the finish line of the 2023-24 college football season. It's 14-0 Michigan against 14-0 Washington for all the marbles in the final edition of the four-team College Football Playoff before it expands to 12 teams next season. This is the fourth time in the playoff era where undefeated teams will meet for the national championship.
These teams bring contrasting styles, as Michigan looks to lean on its running game, led by Blake Corum, and its defense. Washington feeds off explosive plays in the passing game, led by dynamic quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and a crop of NFL-caliber receivers. The Huskies also like to balance things out with running back Dillon Johnson, who was hobbled in the Rose Bowl but will play in the title game.
Who will be crowned champion in the end? We'll track the journey to the title below.
Live24 updates
Yahoo Sports Staff
Washington isn't able to do anything with its possession either and punts it back to Michigan, which will take over at its own 33. Just under 8 minutes left in the half.
Yahoo Sports Staff
Michigan goes three-and-out for the first time this game. Washington will have it back at its own 20 after a touchback.
Yahoo Sports Staff
Huskies JUST miss on long pass play
Washington goes for it on fourth down and Michael Penix has Rome Odunze wide open but they just can't connect. What a missed opportunity for the Huskies to get right back in this thing.
The Wolverines now take over at their own 47 with just over 10 minutes left in the second quarter.
Now it's Michigan's No. 1 running back getting in on the action as Corum breaks to the outside and sprints all the way down to the Washington 20-yard line on a 59-yard run. Things are looking bleak for Washington as the first quarter comes to an end.
From South Dakota to the national championship: How Kalen DeBoer put Washington in the title conversation
If you were going to craft a syrupy feel-good tale to counteract the knives-out free-for-all of college football in 2023, you could start right at the very top. When a coach inherits a 4-8 program and overhauls it so dramatically that it reaches the College Football Playoff title game in two years, that’s worth noticing. And when that coach is an itinerant go-where-the-job-is lifer, an overnight success two decades in the making, a product of the country’s most overlooked region, well … you’ve got yourself the ingredients for a fine little tale of ambition achieved and effort rewarded.
Monday evening, Kalen DeBoer will lead the Washington Huskies into the national championship to face Michigan. It’s the culmination — so far — of a career that’s spanned half the country, one coaching gig at a time. While the entire sport of college football barrels forward into an uncertain future, DeBoer represents the best version of a throwback.
Washington has overcome long odds to make the national championship. But DeBoer has faced much longer odds to get to this point, starting with the state of his birth.
