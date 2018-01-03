No, 1 Michigan State embracing top ranking

Tom Izzo doesn't run away from the No. 1 ranking. He's eager to see how his Michigan State Spartans handle the pressure of being atop the polls.

Michigan State, which has won 13 straight by double digits, was elevated to the top spot after last week's No. 1 team, Villanova, lost to Butler. The Spartans play for the first time since the new rankings were released when they host Maryland on Thursday in East Lansing, Mich.

"It's a plus for our players to feel like what they've done so far gets rewarded a little bit," Izzo said. "How they handle it will speak volumes to what our near future's like."

The Spartans (14-1 overall, 2-0 Big Ten) scored over 100 points in their last four victories over nonconference opponents. Their defense has been just as fearsome, as they lead the nation in field-goal percentage defense at 32.8.

"When you play good defense and you shoot well, that means you're playing both ends of the court," Izzo said. "We earned the right to feel good about that but let's not lose perspective. Some of those teams had an injured player, some of them we were just better. What I've liked about this team, including Duke, it's been pretty consistent."

Since falling to the Blue Devils the second game of the season, the Spartans have endured very few anxious moments. Rutgers gave them a tough challenge in their last Big Ten game on Dec. 5 before they secured a 62-52 win.

The Spartans went through some growing pains with a freshmen-laden lineup last season, when they finished tied for fifth in the conference standings at 10-8. Expectations have risen dramatically and so have Izzo's standards for his current roster.

"Last year, mistakes weren't always dealt with because we were just trying to survive," Izzo said. "This year, you don't get to make those same mistakes and try to win the Big Ten."