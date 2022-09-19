Who’s No. 1 in the latest Kentucky high school football media rankings?
The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school football polls, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings:
Class A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP
1. Pikeville (4) 2-2 85 2
2. Raceland (4) 4-1 76 1
3. Hazard - 3-1 56 4
4. Newport Central Catholic - 4-1 53 3
5. Bethlehem - 4-1 48 6
6. Williamsburg - 3-0 45 5
7. Pineville - 5-0 32 8
8. Lou. Ky. Country Day - 4-1 29 7
9. Lou. Holy Cross - 4-1 26 9
10. Bracken Co. (1) 4-0 11 NR
Others receiving votes: Campbellsville 9. Paintsville 9. Paris 6. Sayre 5. Nicholas Co. 5..
Class 2A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP
1. Mayfield (5) 5-0 86 2
2. Beechwood (4) 4-1 85 1
3. Lex. Christian - 2-3 54 3
4. Metcalfe Co. - 5-0 42 6
5. Owensboro Catholic - 2-3 36 4
6. Hancock Co. - 5-0 26 NR
7. Butler Co. - 4-0 25 10
8. McLean Co. - 5-0 23 NR
9. Breathitt Co. - 3-2 20 7
10. Lloyd Memorial - 3-2 16 NR
(tie) Somerset - 3-2 16 9
†(tie) Murray - 2-2 16 8
Others receiving votes: Middlesboro 13. Danville 13. Prestonsburg 10. Walton-Verona 9. Todd Co. Central 5..
Class 3A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP
1. Lou. Christian Academy (7) 5-0 87 1
2. Bardstown (1) 5-0 70 3
3. Union Co. - 5-0 59 6
4. Paducah Tilghman - 2-2 52 2
5. Trigg Co. (1) 5-0 43 8
6. Mason Co. - 4-0 36 10
7. East Carter - 5-0 34 7
(tie) Belfry - 2-3 26 5
8. Bell Co. - 3-1 26 9
10. Glasgow - 4-1 20 4
Others receiving votes: Elizabethtown 14. Hart Co. 9. Henry Co. 5. Greenup Co. 5. Estill Co. 3. Lawrence Co. 3. Ashland Blazer 2. Casey Co. 1.
Class 4A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP
1. Boyle Co. (9) 5-0 90 1
2. Lex. Catholic - 4-1 74 3
3. Corbin - 5-0 71 2
4. Johnson Central - 3-2 58 4
5. Logan Co. - 4-1 40 5
6. Spencer Co. - 4-1 34 6
7. Warren East - 5-0 28 9
8. Perry Co. Central - 4-0 27 10
9. Lou. Central - 2-3 25 7
10. Franklin Co. - 1-4 16 8
Others receiving votes: Holmes 6. Hopkins Co. Central 5. Hopkinsville 5. Clay Co. 4. Franklin-Simpson 3. Boyd Co. 2. Knox Central 2. Warren Central 2. Madisonville-North Hopkins 1. Letcher County Central 1. Harlan Co. 1.
Class 5A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP
1. Frederick Douglass (9) 5-0 90 1
2. Woodford Co. - 5-0 64 2
(tie) Bowling Green - 4-1 64 3
4. Cov. Catholic - 4-1 62 5
5. South Warren - 2-2 54 4
6. Scott Co. - 4-0 45 T6
7. Southwestern - 4-0 36 T6
8. Pulaski Co. - 4-1 22 9
9. Greenwood - 4-1 18 NR
10. Highlands - 3-2 10 NR
Others receiving votes: Owensboro 9. Great Crossing 9. Collins 5. Cooper 3. North Laurel 3. Lou. Atherton 1.
Class 6A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP
1. St. Xavier (5) 3-1 86 1
2. Ballard (2) 5-0 78 3
3. DuPont Manual - 5-0 66 4
4. Male - 2-2 60 6
5. Trinity (1) 3-2 54 2
(tie) Madison Central (1) 5-0 54 5
7. George Rogers Clark - 4-0 32 7
8. Henderson Co. - 3-1 24 10
9. Ryle - 3-2 13 8
10. Bullitt East - 3-1 12 NR
Others receiving votes: Central Hardin 7. Lex. Bryan Station 6. Daviess Co. 2. Marshall Co. 1.
All Associated Press members in Kentucky are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: The Daily Independent, Ashland; Daily News, Bowling Green; Kentucky Enquirer, Cincinnati; Lexington Herald-Leader, Lexington; Courier-Journal, Louisville; The Ledger Independent, Maysville, Kentucky Prep Gridiron.
How @HLpreps voted
