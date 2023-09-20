Who’s No. 1 in the latest Kentucky high school football media rankings?

Below are the top 10 high school football teams in each of the six classes for the 2023 season, according to the latest (Sept. 20) poll of media members from around Kentucky as compiled by the Courier Journal’s Jason Frakes.

Teams are listed with first-place votes in parentheses, records, total rankings points and last week’s ranking. In addition, see how Herald-Leader digital sports writer Jared Peck voted.

Class 6A

Rank-school (FPV) Record Pts LW

1. St. Xavier (17) 3-1 201 1

2. Male (2) 3-1 190 3

3. Manual (2) 5-0 162 5

4. Frederick Douglass 2-2 141 2

5. Trinity 2-3 117 4

6. Bryan Station 3-2 104 6

7. Ballard 3-2 91 7

8. Bullitt East 4-1 61 8

9. Pleasure Ridge Park 3-2 36 9

10. Ryle 2-3 21 10

Others receiving votes: Meade County 8, Simon Kenton 8, Tates Creek 6, Fern Creek 4, Central Hardin 2, Henderson County 2, George Rogers Clark 1.

Class 5A

Rank-school (FPV) Record Pts LW

1. Bowling Green (6) 3-2 189 2

2. Highlands (8) 4-1 182 3

3. South Warren (6) 4-1 181 1

4. Scott County (1) 4-1 156 4

5. Cooper 4-1 98 5

6. Woodford County 3-1 96 6

7. South Oldham 4-1 60 T7

8. Greenwood 4-1 55 T9

9. Owensboro 2-3 53 T7

10. Southwestern 2-2 49 T9

Others receiving votes: Madisonville-North Hopkins 16, Collins 11, Dixie Heights 3, North Laurel 3, Conner 2, Atherton 1.

Class 4A

Rank-school (FPV) Record Pts LW

1. Boyle County (18) 5-0 207 1

2. Corbin (3) 4-0 186 3

3. Covington Catholic 5-0 173 2

4. Paducah Tilghman 5-0 141 4

5. Franklin County 4-0 125 5

6. Ashland Blazer 5-0 110 6

7. Wayne County 5-0 63 8

8. Johnson Central 3-2 59 7

9. Logan County 4-1 41 10

10. Taylor County 3-2 17 9

Others receiving votes: North Oldham 10, Henry County 6, Jeffersontown 5, Nelson County 4, Boyd County 2, Perry County Central 2, DeSales 1, Letcher County Central 1, Mason County 1, Whitley County 1.

Class 3A

Rank-school (FPV) Record Pts LW

1. Christian Academy (20) 4-1 209 1

2. Bell County (1) 5-0 150 4

3. Lexington Catholic 2-3 146 2

4. Union County 5-0 119 7

5. Lloyd Memorial 5-0 117 T5

6. Central 1-4 98 3

Story continues

7. Franklin-Simpson 5-0 87 10

8. Hart County 5-0 75 8

9. Belfry 2-3 63 T5

10. Glasgow 5-0 47 NR

Others receiving votes: Mercer County 28, Adair County 5, Clay County 5, Fleming County 3, Lawrence County 1, McLean County 1, Rockcastle County 1.

Class 2A

Rank-school (FPV) Record Pts LW

1. Lexington Christian (18) 4-1 207 2

2. Beechwood (2) 4-1 184 1

3. Owensboro Catholic (1) 5-0 167 3

4. Mayfield 3-1 156 4

5. Murray 4-1 101 7

6. Green County 4-1 100 8

7. Somerset 3-2 75 5

8. Shelby Valley 3-2 64 6

9. Bracken County 3-1 27 10

10. Crittenden County 2-2 21 NR

Others receiving votes: Prestonsburg 18, Betsy Layne 11, Pike County Central 9, Breathitt County 5, Floyd Central 4, Walton-Verona 3, Washington County 3.

Class A

Rank-school (FPV) Record Pts LW

1. Raceland (12) 2-2 195 1

2. Pikeville (6) 3-2 191 2

3. Campbellsville (3) 5-0 165 3

4. Kentucky Country Day 5-0 155 4

5. Paris 5-0 123 6

6. Sayre 4-0 100 7

7. Newport Central Catholic 2-3 76 5

8. Bethlehem 3-2 60 8

9. Newport 4-1 45 10

10. Eminence 4-1 20 NR

Others receiving votes: Louisville Holy Cross 17, Covington Holy Cross 3, Bellevue 2, Middlesboro 2, Hazard 1.

Voters: Edward Marlowe (WKDZ-FM), Mark Mathis (Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer), Micheal Compton (Bowling Green Daily News), Kaden Gaylord-Day (WBKO-TV), Josh Claywell (The Kentucky Standard, LaRue County Herald News), Dominique Yates (WLKY-TV), Brooks Holton (The Courier Journal), Jason Frakes (The Courier Journal), Kent Spencer (WHAS-TV), Derek Brightwell (Shelbyville Sentinel-News), Brendan Connelly (Cincinnati Enquirer), Evan Dennison (LinkNKy.com), Ivan Rice (Bourbon County Citizen), Jared Peck (Lexington Herald-Leader), Brian Milam (WKYT-TV), Mike Marsee (Danville freelancer), Les Dixon (13thRegionMediaNetwork.com), John Henson (HarlanCountySports.com), Steve LeMaster (Floyd County Chronicle), Randy White (Pikeville Appalachian News-Express), Matthew Sparks (Ashland Daily Independent).

How @HLpreps voted