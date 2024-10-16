Who’s No. 1 in the latest Kentucky high school football media rankings?

Sayre players take the field before a game against Ludlow at the Sayre Athletic Complex on Sept. 6. The Spartans are ranked No. 2 in Class 1A this week.

Below are the top 10 high school football teams in each of the six classes for the 2024 season, according to the latest (Oct. 16) poll of 16 sports journalists from around Kentucky as compiled by the Courier Journal’s Jason Frakes.

Teams are listed with first-place votes in parentheses, records, total rankings points and last week’s position. In addition, see how Herald-Leader digital sports writer Jared Peck voted.

Class 6A

Rank-school (FPV) Record Pts LW

1. Male (9) 6-1 149 1

2. Trinity (6) 6-2 145 3

3. Manual (1) 6-1 135 4

4. St. Xavier 4-3 112 2

5. Frederick Douglass 4-3 88 T5

6. Ryle 5-2 85 T5

7. Bryan Station 4-3 48 7

8. Madison Central 5-2 37 8

9. Oldham County 6-1 35 9

10. North Hardin 5-2 24 10

Others receiving votes: Barren County 9, Great Crossing 8, Meade County 3, Bullitt East 2.

Class 5A

Rank-school (FPV) Record Pts LW

1. Cooper (15) 8-0 159 1

2. Bowling Green (1) 6-1 143 2

3. South Warren 6-1 122 3

4. Highlands 6-2 114 4

5. Woodford County 6-1 79 6

6. Owensboro 4-3 67 7

7. South Oldham 6-2 55 5

8. Scott County 5-3 46 10

9. (tie) Conner 6-2 29 9

9. (tie) Graves County 5-2 29 8

Others receiving votes: Pulaski County 13, Madisonville-North Hopkins 11, Atherton 8, Grayson County 5.

Class 4A

Rank-school (FPV) Record Pts LW

1. Boyle County (15) 7-0 159 1

2. Paducah Tilghman (1) 7-0 142 2

3. Franklin County 7-0 129 3

4. Corbin 6-1 108 4

5. Covington Catholic 5-2 89 5

6. Ashland Blazer 7-1 86 6

7. Johnson Central 6-2 58 7

8. Allen County-Scottsville 6-1 45 8

9. North Oldham 5-2 23 9

10. Greenup County 6-1 20 10

Others receiving votes: Spencer County 7, Warren East 6, Bardstown 5, John Hardin 2, DeSales 1.

Class 3A

Rank-school (FPV) Record Pts LW

1. Christian Academy-Louisville (10) 5-2 152 1

2. Hart County (6) 7-0 144 2

3. Bell County 7-1 117 4

4. Central 4-3 114 3

5. Belfry 5-2 96 5

6. Rockcastle County 6-1 65 6

7. Lloyd Memorial 6-1 55 7

8. Union County 5-2 47 8

9. Adair County 6-1 41 9

10. Hancock County 7-0 39 10

Others receiving votes: Franklin-Simpson 8, Lexington Catholic 3, Clay County 2.

Class 2A

Rank-school (FPV) Record Pts LW

1. Owensboro Catholic (13) 7-0 156 1

2. Beechwood (1) 7-1 136 3

3. Lexington Christian (2) 5-2 135 2

4. (tie) Mayfield 4-2 101 4

4. (tie) Murray 6-1 101 5

6. Prestonsburg 7-0 75 6

7. Bracken County 6-1 51 7

8. Somerset 4-3 45 8

9. Betsy Layne 6-1 39 9

10. Washington County 6-2 12 10

Others receiving votes: Leslie County 10, Crittenden County 5, Knott County Central 5, Monroe County 3, Owen County 3, Caldwell County 2, Breathitt County 1.

Class A

Rank-school (FPV) Record Pts LW

1. Campbellsville (14) 7-0 158 1

2. Sayre 7-0 129 2

3. Pikeville (2) 2-5 116 3

4. Raceland 4-3 111 4

5. Kentucky Country Day 5-2 81 5

6. Newport Central Catholic 4-3 78 6

7. Hazard 5-3 55 8

8. Bishop Brossart 6-1 46 T9

9. Bethlehem 5-2 45 T9

10. Newport 4-2 25 7

Others receiving votes: Paris 18, Caverna 5, Louisville Holy Cross 5, Frankfort 4, Ludlow 4.

Voters: Steve Springer (Murray Ledger & Times), Edward Marlowe (WKDZ-FM), Mark Mathis (Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer), Micheal Compton (Bowling Green Daily News), Josh Claywell (The Kentucky Standard, LaRue County Herald News), Kendrick Haskins (WAVE-TV), Jason Frakes (The Courier Journal), James Weber (Cincinnati Enquirer), Brendan Connelly (Cincinnati Enquirer), Evan Dennison (LinkNKy.com), Jared Peck (Lexington Herald-Leader), Mike Marsee (Danville freelancer), Les Dixon (13thRegionMediaNetwork.com), Brendon Miller (Bluegrass Sports Nation), Randy White (Appalachian News-Express), James Collier (WLGC-FM).

