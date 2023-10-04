Who’s No. 1 in the latest Kentucky high school football media rankings?

Below are the top 10 high school football teams in each of the six classes for the 2023 season, according to the latest (Oct. 4) poll of media members from around Kentucky as compiled by the Courier Journal’s Jason Frakes.

Teams are listed with first-place votes in parentheses, records, total rankings points and last week’s ranking. In addition, see how Herald-Leader digital sports writer Jared Peck voted.

Class 6A

Rank-school (FPV) Record Pts LW

1. Male (24) 5-1 240 1

2. Trinity 4-3 201 2

3. St. Xavier 4-2 183 3

4. Frederick Douglass 2-3 157 4

5. Manual 5-1 143 5

6. Bryan Station 4-2 122 6

7. Ballard 4-2 109 7

8. Bullitt East 5-1 78 8

9. Pleasure Ridge Park 4-3 41 10

10. Ryle 2-4 18 9

Others receiving votes: Fern Creek 13, Simon Kenton 8, George Rogers Clark 3, Meade County 2, Tates Creek 2.

Class 5A

Rank-school (FPV) Record Pts LW

1. Bowling Green (13) 5-2 219 1

2. Highlands (7) 6-1 210 2

3. South Warren (4) 5-1 196 3

4. Scott County 6-1 179 4

5. Cooper 5-2 117 5

6. Woodford County 4-1 115 6

7. Southwestern 4-2 91 7

8. Owensboro 4-3 76 9

9. Greenwood 5-2 41 10

10. South Oldham 5-2 40 8

Others receiving votes: North Laurel 7, Atherton 6, Dixie Heights 6, West Jessamine 5, Madisonville 4, Collins 3, Moore 3, Graves County 2.

Class 4A

Rank-school (FPV) Record Pts LW

1. Boyle County (22) 6-0 238 1

2. Corbin (2) 6-0 212 2

3. Covington Catholic 7-0 195 3

4. Paducah Tilghman 7-0 166 4

5. Franklin County 6-0 133 5

6. Ashland Blazer 7-0 126 6

7. Taylor County 5-2 79 8

8. Johnson Central 4-3 68 7

9. Logan County 5-2 32 9

10. (tie) DeSales 5-2 16 NR

10. (tie) Wayne County 5-2 16 10

Others receiving votes: North Oldham 12, Jeffersontown 6, Warren East 5, Perry County Central 4, Nelson County 3, Allen County-Scottsville 2, Letcher County Central 2, Spencer County 2, Boyd County 1, Mason County 1, Shelby County 1.

Class 3A

Rank-school (FPV) Record Pts LW

1. Christian Academy-Louisville (23) 6-1 237 1

2. Lexington Catholic 2-4 164 3

3. Union County (1) 7-0 152 5

4. Lloyd Memorial 6-0 143 4

5. Bell County 6-1 120 2

6. Central 3-4 119 6

7. Franklin-Simpson 7-0 110 7

8. Hart County 7-0 81 8

9. Rockcastle County 6-1 58 NR

10. Mercer County 6-1 57 NR

Others receiving votes: Belfry 55, Glasgow 23, Clay County 1.

Class 2A

Rank-school (FPV) Record Pts LW

1. Lexington Christian (22) 6-1 238 1

2. Beechwood (2) 6-1 211 2

3. Owensboro Catholic 7-0 190 3

4. Mayfield 5-1 177 4

5. Green County 6-1 127 6

6. Somerset 5-2 122 7

7. Murray 5-2 72 5

8. Shelby Valley 3-3 50 9

9. Betsy Layne 6-0 40 10

10. Crittenden County 3-3 29 NR

Others receiving votes: Pike County Central 25, Washington County 16, Bracken County 14, Carroll County 4, Floyd Central 3, Leslie County 2.

Class A

Rank-school (FPV) Record Pts LW

1. Raceland (21) 4-2 235 1

2. Pikeville 3-2 212 2

3. Campbellsville (2) 7-0 186 3

4. Kentucky Country Day (1) 6-0 169 4

5. Paris 6-0 146 5

6. Sayre 6-0 124 6

7. Bethlehem 4-3 74 8

8. Newport Central Catholic 2-4 64 7

9. Newport 4-2 43 9

10. Eminence 4-2 23 10

Others receiving votes: Louisville Holy Cross 22, Middlesboro 16, Williamsburg 3, Covington Holy Cross 2, Hazard 1.

Voters: Chelsea Parker (The Paducah Sun), Scott Brown (YourSportsEdge.com), Edward Marlowe (WKDZ-FM), Mark Mathis (Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer), Micheal Compton (Bowling Green Daily News), Kaden Gaylord-Day (WBKO-TV), Josh Claywell (The Kentucky Standard, LaRue County Herald News), Dominique Yates (WLKY-TV), Brooks Holton (The Courier Journal), Jason Frakes (The Courier Journal), Kent Spencer (WHAS-TV), James Weber (Cincinnati Enquirer), Brendan Connelly (Cincinnati Enquirer), Evan Dennison (LinkNKy.com), Ivan Rice (Bourbon County Citizen), Jared Peck (Lexington Herald-Leader), Brian Milam (WKYT-TV), Mike Marsee (Danville freelancer), Les Dixon (13thRegionMediaNetwork.com), Nate Johnson (WYMT-TV), John Henson (HarlanCountySports.com), Steve LeMaster (Floyd County Chronicle), Randy White (Pikeville Appalachian News-Express), Matthew Sparks (Ashland Daily Independent).

